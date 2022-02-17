First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

The cheque in my hand was more than twice the size of a typical personal cheque. Waiting in line at my bank, I ran my fingers over the impressions of the letters and numbers. They had a tactile quality from their indentations on the stiff white paper.

My hand shook slightly as I looked at the amount to be deposited. It wasn’t on a lottery win scale, but still a good chunk of change. My name and address were printed neatly by hand in blue ink at the lower left corner. A touch of informality on a payment from the estate of my late mother, Betty. A young teller waved at me to come forward.

My mother died of cancer in her own bed in August, 2020. She had been ill since early June and refused treatment without hesitation. At 93, she was ready to reunite with her husband, parents, brothers and sisters. Betty was the last of her generation in Canada.

Her affairs were in order, in a demonstration of the foresight and practicality of my parents. Her will left everything she had in equal shares to her six children. A parting act of their generosity.

My parents toiled for years to leave a monetary legacy to us (“something for you kids”) and they accomplished that goal. Both my parents were Depression kids: Mom was a city girl from Winnipeg, Dad from a farm near the north shore of Prince Edward Island. They knew the rewards of hard work and modesty. My father, Leonard, was a navy veteran of the Battle of the Atlantic in the Second World War who gave financial advice to his mother in letters he wrote while at sea. After graduating from university, Len spent a long career at Imperial Oil and advanced to middle management.

My mother, a daughter of immigrants from Ireland and the U.S., won a mathematics scholarship to the University of Manitoba and waited tables for years before she married my father. Her gregarious personality, thrifty tendencies and strong work ethic served her well as a waitress and allowed her to bank extra coin.

Coming from Irish and Scottish stock, I do not consider the word “thrift” to be negative or a synonym for cheap. It is about managing your money wisely and avoiding waste. My parents leveraged thrift to our family’s advantage. They had to, given the number of mouths to feed on one salary and the state of the economy in the 1960s and 70s. The annual inflation rate reached 12 per cent in Canada in 1974. Raising a family of six children with inflation like that demanded thrift. While growing up in Toronto, I remember arriving at the breakfast table to see six small glasses of orange juice and six bowls set out for porridge. Our morning ration. At dinner, if Mom was feeling generous, you could try getting a second helping of dessert.

My parents were money-wise, and they wanted their children to be the same.

Step by step, Len and Betty taught me about managing money. Dad opened my first bank account when I was 16. They doled out a small allowance. The first meagre wage paid to me for my labour was from my father. Dad was usually good for $10 for a Saturday night during my high-school years. My parents also expected me to find part-time jobs to learn how to scrimp by (without complaint), even if it meant working weekend overnights, alone, at a 24-hour self-serve gas station. To be a teenager standing between a thug and a cash-stuffed safe taught me many lessons about money management and character building.

When I was 24 and meandering alone across Europe, I arrived in Amsterdam on an overnight train with $20 in my wallet, praying that my folks had wired a money transfer. They had, to my great relief. In 1987, my parents were able to loan me $2,000 to buy a used car (a beat-up blue 1978 Chevrolet Impala) for an important new job. They refused to let me repay them. That was the last time I borrowed money from them. But until I was 59, Mom put small monetary gifts in her Christmas cards to me.

Dollar by dollar, Len and Betty built a nest egg through discipline, modesty and thrift. Their prudent financial planning was boring but effective. Their sensible attitudes toward money brought prosperity to our family, one small glass of orange juice at a time.

They enjoyed a leisurely and comfortable retirement in Halifax. After Dad died, Mom continued their long-term priority to leave “a little something to each one of you,” in keeping with the help her parents gave them. Providing for these six “little somethings” may have been the last goal my mother achieved in her life. Even in her final weeks, she talked finances with me and my brother, Michael, to ensure that everything was orderly with her will, bank accounts and investments. That comforted her.

In the bank, the teller looked twice at me after he saw the amount on the cheque.

“It’s a big one,” I acknowledged.

Not big enough to buy an island or a winery, but large enough to give me more options as I wander into my 60s.

My mother often asked me when I wanted to retire. “Yesterday” was my frequent answer. I can now retire earlier than 65, thanks to her and Dad. And yet, this last cheque has value beyond mere numbers on paper. My parents passed a baton to me, and I accepted it. I will create my final legacy following their example, carefully, thoughtfully and charitably. Their lasting bequest to me was paid from their wealth of kindness, modesty and generosity. Sustaining that continuity will be comforting.

J.D. MacDonald lives in Toronto.

