I am a woman who travels alone – why couldn’t the U.S. border guard understand that?

“I still don’t understand. You couldn’t find anyone to go with you?”

The American border official scrutinized me from the window of his booth. The air between us was humid and smelled of car exhaust. Was his eyebrow slightly cocked, the corner of his mouth turned up, his expression twitching?

“No,” I repeated, trying to keep my voice steady and friendly, “I just wanted to go alone.”

“You’re driving your dad’s car; couldn’t he have gone with you?”

“Well, no, he has to work.”

“You have no friends?”

“I have friends” – keep steady, keep friendly – “but they’re busy, or, I don’t know, I just wanted to go alone.”

“You just wanted to drive to – where was it? Oxford, Alabama? – all alone.” Amused disdain oozed from his sneer. “By yourself.”

“Oxford, Mississippi,” I corrected him, again. “And yes, I did.”

His eyebrow was definitely raised. And far below its mocking arc, I was growing increasingly flustered. He was being deliberately obtuse, and yet he had made our positions very clear: He was the one in the uniform holding my passport and car registration, and I was just – maybe it was true – a silly little girl trying to take a pointless trip to the middle of nowhere in her father’s car. For reasons that I suspect were unrelated to international security, he had me right where he wanted me.

“So,” he said, as though drawing back the battering ram of his conclusion: “You have no one?”

His words hung in the air like dissipating tear gas. I think they were more pregnant with meaning than even he had intended; I had turned 30 a few weeks earlier, and the whole world seemed to be thinking this question loudly in my direction.

I didn’t answer.

It was an overcast Thursday morning in June, and I was at the Windsor-Detroit border, embarking on a week-long road trip to Mississippi. I read a lot of Southern literature, and wanted to see where William Faulkner had lived and written. Beyond that, there was no obvious reason for my journey. I had just finished an exhausting year of teaching. I had a bit of time, and Faulkner’s house in Oxford was the first place I thought to go. So I went.

I am accustomed to travelling alone. I have driven solo from Toronto to San Diego, stayed alone in rickety hotels in Paris, and weathered apocalyptic thunderstorms by myself everywhere from a flimsy tent in Tadoussac, Que., to a dark gas station parking lot somewhere in West Virginia. Of course I’ve travelled with friends and family, too, and enjoyed their company, but why wait for other people to have the same budget, availability and travel philosophy as you do when you can just… go?

To the border guard whom I encountered that June morning, such luxurious autonomy was apparently cause for great suspicion. He spoke in the tone of a hardened Hollywood hero lazily identifying a criminal on the run. “Your story doesn’t add up,” he kept saying. “I’ve been doing this a long time, and something just doesn’t add up here.” Eventually, he sent me inside for further questioning. I drove forward, and another guard motioned me into a parking space with a casual wave of his machine gun. Inside the office, I clutched my passport with a hand that seemed suddenly glaringly white. My privilege astonished me. This, I knew, was nothing.

What caught me most off guard, aside from the ridiculous imbalance of power that the border official so clearly relished, was being asked to justify my freedom. It was probably a good exercise for me; I take my mobility far too much for granted. I am a white, middle-class, Canadian woman; the only way I could move more easily around the world is if I were a man. But that was precisely the limitation I was pushing up against here. I am all for caution in regulating international travel, but this guard’s staunch unwillingness to accept my solitude laid bare an assumption that disturbed me deeply: that to travel alone –and especially, I think, to travel alone as a woman – could only possibly be a last resort, because I had absolutely no one to go with me.

Are men expected to travel with companions? Maybe. Maybe a male university professor of literature travelling alone on holiday to the hometown of a major author would also be asked to explain himself. But if it were my younger brother in our dad’s car, would the guard have asked him why his father couldn’t have gone with him? The notion that I would appear less suspicious if I were accompanied by a paternal chaperone seems to come from a time and place at least as distant as Faulkner’s turn-of-the-century South.

Vacationing alone is an affirmation of freedom – of totally excessive, enviable, yawning freedom. In practical terms, on the road as in life, this freedom often manifests as efficiency. I like having plans, and when you’re by yourself, they’re easy to make. No compromises, no dithering, no need for politeness or tiptoeing.

The downside to such efficiency – and, indeed, such freedom – is that it causes time to balloon, opening up vast empty spaces where boredom and loneliness can metastasize. In abstract terms, on the road as in life, freedom too extravagantly affirmed threatens to overwhelm. Epiphanic awakenings to the hugeness of the world, which occur frequently on solo trips, can make one feel at once wildly powerful and comically insignificant. The demand for constant self-sufficiency is exhausting. No one is going to fix my car for me if it breaks down, or share the blame if I take a wrong turn. And there is no one to listen to my worries and fears, to help me process and move past them.

On the road as in life.

I will confess something.

When the guard was assaulting me with his incredulity, I wished, despite myself, that I was not alone. I was not afraid; in fact I was supremely, blithely secure in my conviction that I would be just fine, that I would soon be on my way. And yet that guard won the only battle that was ever really open to him. He made me self-conscious and defensive, made me feel – just a little bit – ashamed of my solitude and unworthy of my autonomy.

As is so often the case in uncomfortable exchanges, the most satisfying responses did not come to me until after the fact. That afternoon, as I wended my way south through Ohio, Kentucky and into Tennessee, what I should have said – and, I chided myself lightly for forgetting, what I must remember to believe – took shape in my mind.

When the guard asked, as though he were confirming that I had three duffel bags of cocaine in my backseat, “so you have no one?”– the real answer was that I do have someone who (though she is unable to fix a broken-down car) can, at her best, be everyone.

Laura Cameron lives in Toronto.