First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by Marley Allen-Ash

I have a habit of talking to strangers. My kids think I’m embarrassing. My husband worries. Some strangers think I’m loco. “You can’t just talk to random people on the bus,” my husband often said to me when I first moved to Calgary from small-town Ontario.

“They could be serial killers,” he’d warn.

“Or not,” I’d reply.

Where I come from, the ability to make small talk is built into your DNA. Not chatting with the person next to you in the grocery store line would be considered weird, snooty and just plain rude. So, I talk to strangers. Regularly. Never has it been an issue. It typically results in a pleasant exchange that generally ends with a smile and a feel-good moment of human connection. And, on occasion, like the time I randomly chatted up a young man I ran into at the Calgary Stampede, it resulted in a glorious, life-changing success story.

Thirteen years ago, I was attending an outdoor event at Fort Calgary with 16,000 of my closest cowboy friends. Alcohol and jocularity abounded. Everyone was friendly in a Stampede “yahoo” kind of way. Howdy, stranger!

When Glynn (which I read on the handsome young cowboy’s name tag) bumped into my friends and me, I told him that I knew Glynn was a Welsh name because my daughter is Bryn (also a Welsh name). Thinking that I was quite witty, I said, “Hey! Bryn and Glynn! You guys should date. That would be hilarious!” My friends, also oblivious to stranger danger, chimed in “Oh my gosh, yes! You should meet Bryn. She’s the best!”

Let me just clarify that my daughter is indeed the best and did not in any way need help meeting guys, nor was I ever intending at any time in her dating life to offer unsolicited input. (I personally would have disowned my own mother for this.) But I can be a tad spontaneous and the opportunity and the cowboy presented themselves, so I went with it. Plus, how many serial-killer cowboys can you name?

This young cowboy, now hog-tied by good manners, looked somewhat dubious. But in what I have come to know as his patented easygoing way, he congenially answered my rapid-fire interrogation regarding his age, postal code, education, relationship status, sports preferences and hopes and dreams. It was like speed-dating my daughter when she was nowhere in sight. It was like an episode of the original Love is Blind Netflix show. As I was wrapping up with, “You could have three kids and name them Quinn, Flynn and Fred,” his two friends had already escaped several metres down the venue. Not my Glynn. Which convinced me even further that he was the real deal.

The Nepali street dog who taught me how to love again

I pride myself in reading people on first impressions, and I am also a friend of fate (Serendipity is one of my favourite movies). Glynn was wearing a name tag because he was volunteering (huge marks for being a decent human) and because he was meant to run into me – the meddling mother of his soon-to-be soulmate. Without that name tag, without that lovely name that rhymed with my daughter’s, without his affable openness and without my tendency to overshare with strangers, I wouldn’t have been inspired to chat him up. Hello, fate!

His kind eyes and patience emanated goodness and convinced me in my vast experience profiling serial killers that he was not one. Or maybe (as my at-the-time horrified daughter noted), I just “had my beer goggles on.” Either way, all I know is, when Glynn stuck his name tag on that night and then serendipitously encountered a Chatty Cathy cowgirl, little did he know he was about to change the course of a few lives. But fate knew exactly what she was doing.

By the end of the “interview,” which he nailed by the way, he’d given my friend his actual phone number. (So decent, he didn’t lie!) My friend then passed the number on to my mortified daughter to do with as she pleased. Note that I did not give Glynn my daughter’s number. I’m not that insane. With her friend’s encouragement, my daughter texted him to apologize for her profoundly embarrassing mother. This triggered a 48-hour text exchange, which led to a first date, which blossomed into a love story, which culminated in a wedding seven years later. Um … you’re welcome.

It turns out Glynn means valley in the Welsh language and Bryn means hill. I mean, come on! If that doesn’t scream “meant to be,” I don’t know what does.

Now nearly six years of marriage later, Bryn and Glynn have a happy life, a home, a dog and a perfect son. No, their son is not named Quinn, Flynn or Fred but rather Beck, which I recently discovered means mountain stream, and mountain streams – fittingly enough – often lie between hills and valleys. I rest my case.

I do very few things well, but I’m pretty good at people. And maybe matchmaking. More than ever, I’m convinced that the stranger you opt to speak to might just be a friend or maybe even a future family member you haven’t yet met. Okay, they could also be a serial killer, but I’ll take those odds every time.

Lori Burke lives in Calgary.

I am obsessed with my cedar and canvas canoe