Illustration by April Dela Noche Milne

After writing mountains of paragraphs over 32 years, I retired to Vancouver Island where the eagles soar over snow-capped mountains. I bought a dog and we explored the trails that weave among giant cedars. We saw bears and salmon in a magnificent landscape. Life was calm, restful and easy. But I felt old at 60.

One day, my neighbour asked if I would like to try dragon boating. I’m an experienced canoeist so I thought, why not? Long, lazy days on the water. A new vantage point to marvel at the hundred shades of blue that blend the sky into the sea.

Well, that never happened.

Day 1: We all jump up and down for 10 minutes to warm up. I feel awkward as I haven’t jumped with anyone since Grade 10. Then 24 people pile into a boat. I think we’re going to sink but they expertly whisk the stretch canoe out into the open waters of the Pacific Ocean. I’m told to use my heels not my arms, stack my hands, plunge, pause and pull. I try to convert my energy-efficient canoe stroke into a gas-guzzling yank. The pace is quick.

My carpool buddies are nice, but odd. They have sore biceps, glutes and lats. I think they may be talking about their arms, butts and sides. I mention that I painted my house grey. Awkward silence. The conversation turns to how many pounds they can bench press and minutes they can plank. I don’t want to ask what a plank is. I have no idea how much weight I can lift.

For the next three months, I paddle on the recreation team. I marvel at the scenery, but only when we stop paddling after hearing the best three words in dragon boating: “Let it run.”

My friends (because I no longer talk about paint colours) encourage me to join the competitive team. Heck, no. That team must pass fitness tests, lift half their body weight, plank for 2.5 minutes, lift weights in the gym twice a week, do land-based training all winter and paddle in the ocean year-round. They paddle up to three times a week, rain or shine, but never if it is below 0 degrees – like that’s the line between reason and insanity.

The following month I buy a fancy paddle, a slimmer life jacket, and a butt pad (which, if you ask me, should be called a glute pad). I start plunging and pulling like a possessed canoeist. In a moment of suspended judgment, I ask and am invited to join the competitive team. After my first practice, I can barely walk. I now know exactly where my glutes are.

After the second practice, I’m asked to travel to Victoria to participate in a festival. I’ve never seen a dragon boat race. I don’t know what to expect.

I don’t know much about hydration and nutrition, but I’m pretty sure I need to drink a lot of water and eat a lot of protein. I sit under a tent with my new teammates. I watch them carefully. When they eat, I eat. When they drink, I drink. I consume an egg sandwich, two hard boiled eggs, cheese, nuts, fruit – all before 10 a.m.

As we walk to the boat in an impressively long line with matching shirts I feel like I’m going to throw up. I wonder how I got myself into this predicament and vow never to do this again.

My first race is a 200-metre sprint. Blades whip through the air so fast it is like trying to follow Usain Bolt. We win the heat. I’m panting and parched. We have to paddle back to the start and do it again. I take exception to the rule that you can’t have a water bottle during a race. After the third heat, all I can think of is water. I estimate that this form of torture has given us a 0.003 second advantage.

Next, I trade in my blue dress shorts for my first pair of black spandex shorts to match the team. I feel naked, but nobody seems to notice.

Penticton is where we head for the season-ending race. A small British Columbia town welcomes 2,000 paddlers, including 36 women’s teams. The coach is clear. We are not there to have fun. We are there to win. If we win, we will have fun. We paddle well and qualify for the finals. Our coach says the Navy team will win and we must come second. She tells us to paddle until we hit a wall, then paddle through it. She offers anyone who throws up $50.

I climb into my spot. Everyone is tense, silent, focused. We are a collective coil ready to spring. Bang! Four boats, 80 paddlers, four drummers and hundreds of spectators are singularly focused on this task as if our lives depend on it. We are in last place. Our steersperson bellows for more power. As we approach the finish line we hear his final, desperate need for more. “IS THAT ALL YOU’VE GOT?!” We dig deeper and cross the line in a photo finish. The team collapses, unable to breathe. We place second. Euphoria! I can’t decide if I will head straight for my water bottle or the beer garden.

As the season comes to an end, the coach calls a meeting. We will train for nationals. You’re in or you’re out. She would have made an excellent general. We all follow. She asks us to write down our personal goals. I falter, unsure.

I join a gym and hire a personal trainer. I fail to do a pull-up and plummet to the ground. The trainer tries to catch me. I’m thinking that this is not going very well.

Five months later I’m in a groove. Twice a week I go through my routine, surely and steadily getting stronger. Finally, I can lift half my body weight and hold a plank for four minutes. My children steel themselves for the inevitable plank-off when they visit.

My husband observes my journey with amusement. He sees me sitting on the couch going through the motions of the stroke. I note how much he has learned when he suddenly thrusts his imaginary paddle into the air over the dinner table.

I’m grateful for my new friends who encourage me along the way. We laugh as hard as we work. I’m grateful for my coach who inspires, teaches and demands women of every age to be more than we thought we could be. She single-handedly changes everything.

As I begin year two, I realize that I now know what my personal goals are. I want to paddle competitively until I am 70. I want to paddle recreationally until I am 80. And when I am old and can no longer paddle, I want to beat the drum for the next generation of paddlers and yell: “IS THAT ALL YOU’VE GOT?!”

Karen Corkery lives in Qualicum Beach, Vancouver Island.