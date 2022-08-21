First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Illustration by Kumé

Earlier this year, I had a heart attack, aged 49, completely and utterly out of the blue. And I haven’t stopped laughing since.

Okay, I haven’t been laughing exactly. But I’ve definitely found humour in my situation, which has helped to raise my flagging spirits, as I wrap my mind around what happened to me and my newly emerging reality – a reality that I share with far more people than I would ever have imagined.

It’s been almost comical to look back, for example, on how the doctors fixed my failing heart by inserting a deflated balloon in my right coronary artery through a large vein in my groin using a thin catheter. Once in position, they inflated the balloon so that it could clear the offending mess of organic matter that had completely clogged my artery.

The mind reels in wonder and awe.

I was awake during the whole procedure, chatting amiably with the lead cardiologist. It turns out we’re both into cycling. So, we talked about the local riding scene while I teetered between life and death.

If that weren’t enough, the doctors then inserted two tiny, expandable mesh coils into my freshly plumbed artery. These stents, as they are called, are there for life. They will keep the blood flowing.

Who needs magicians when these guys are around?

To be sure, medical science has come a long way. Had this happened to me 40-50 years ago, I’m told that there is a very good chance I’d be dead. There’s humour in that statement somewhere. I’m sure of it. I certainly laugh nervously when I recount my story to friends and family.

Here’s another fun fact. I am among about 20 per cent of heart attack patients with none of the classic cardiac risk factors, such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, or high cholesterol. Which means nobody can give me a clear answer on why any of this happened. Hysterical.

Turns out that, for some people, heart attacks are an inevitable life event, like birthdays. They come around whether you want them or not. I could have been eating rabbit food from birth and it would have made little difference. Doing so would have only served to deprive me of the singular pleasure of devouring the occasional poutine laden with Montreal smoked meat.

Of course, poutine is now completely off the table for me because I can no longer take chances with what I eat. As are all fried foods such as chips and doughnuts. My new diet is a source of great amusement to my 11-year-old, who has a gentle, teasing nature. I darkly remind him that he shares my genes.

I’ve been doing a lot of reading about my condition, which is most commonly referred to as coronary artery disease, or CAD. CAD is the buildup of plaque in the heart’s arteries. Many people have it. The Public Health Agency of Canada says that about 1 in 12 (or 2.4 million) Canadian adults age 20 and over have been diagnosed with the disease.

CAD starts developing early in life. It is, in fact, so prevalent that some of the cardiologists I have been listening to in podcasts joke around that, as a public service, the water supply should be secretly spiked with drugs that lower cholesterol. Those guys are funny.

Joking aside, I recognize the gift I’ve been given. I’m still alive, which is awesome.

It might be a cliché to say it, but I’m learning to live in the moment. For me, that can mean being more attuned to what’s happening right there in front of me. It can be as simple as finding pleasure in humdrum activities such as driving my daughter to her early morning swim practices, which start at 6:00 a.m. I look forward to teasing her in the car. She’s not a morning person and always very groggy. This shared moment brings us closer.

I’m also suddenly enjoying life in ways I didn’t before, and I’m bringing others along for the ride, sometimes reluctantly, such as my immediate family. We do post-dinner walks around the neighbourhood, which we hardly ever did before. My wife has started calling them the Francoli Family Death March.

I’ve also joined a survivor’s group. Members like to post uplifting messages. Many are a version of the “hang in there” cat meme that is so common on social media. I decided to post a joke I came across that goes like this: “I had a heart attack in a European bathroom, but it wasn’t major. The doctors say I’ll live to see another bidet.”

Yup, that’s a serious groaner. But it speaks to my current outlook on life, which is to take things day-by-day and to focus on the immediate things I need to do to increase my chances of seeing my next birthday and well beyond.

But ultimately, my disease is a very serious matter. It’s the second leading cause of death in Canada, after cancer. So, while it’s fun to look at the lighter side, it must be treated with the respect it deserves.

For me, that means listening to my body. Don’t do what I did, which was to ignore the symptoms of angina for weeks (e.g., chest pain during exercise) until I ended up being carried out the front door of my house by paramedics in the middle of the night, as my wife and kids looked on. That was as far away from funny as you can get.

Paco Francoli lives in Ottawa.

Sign up for the weekly Parenting & Relationships newsletter for news and advice to help you be a better parent, partner, friend, family member or colleague.