I got creative with my pain and launched an infertility podcast

Last year on Mother’s Day, I had a miscarriage. To say that this was a twist of cruel irony doesn’t even scratch the surface.

But I’m not one to wallow in my pain. I pushed forward, I marched on.

I decided to get creative with my pain and channel it into something new: I launched a podcast.

The podcast felt right for many reasons: hearing someone say they feel betrayed by their body or that they’re in premature ovarian failure is a pretty personal (and confidential) thing. There’s a nuance to these untold stories that can’t always be accurately captured in words and pictures. So why not create a space to question, discuss and have these conversations in an intimate place, whether you’re listening in the car, with your headphones during a walk or in the comfort of your kitchen? It felt like a pure and honest place to have these conversations.

Despite my miscarriage, I was determined to get my rainbow baby (the baby that is born after a loss). And I did get pregnant again. But I held by breath bracing myself for something bad to happen. I was careful not to get excited for fear of being hurt again. It wasn’t until my 12-week scan – six months after my miscarriage – that I was finally able to relax and embrace the reality of being pregnant.

Around this time I began working with producer and co-host Katherine Flemming to map out the tone, topics and structure of the podcast. When we began recording, I’m not sure if we laughed or cried harder. While Katherine hasn’t experienced fertility challenges, she is a mother to two toddlers, and once had a close encounter while travelling during her second pregnancy. Kathryn could definitely relate to my stress and worry about the health of this pregnancy.

We navigated uncomfortable patches together: A studio that felt too warm and confined (great for sound, not so great when - as a pregnant woman - I felt like I had a built-in oven) forced us to change locations.

Before I knew it, I felt like a podcast pro. And my heart stretched in ways I never knew possible while recording the episodes. While interviewing women about their pregnancy losses and fertility struggles, I processed my own loss over and over again, and I felt a bond to every woman who shared her story. Behaviours I exhibited after my miscarriage, such as spending thousands on Botox and laser-hair removal to lift my spirits, were also mirrored by other women. We all had felt a fragment of our femininity was also under siege, and were attempting to take hold of it again.

I learned that once you experience a miscarriage or stillbirth, you carry it with you forever. It’s like an invisible tattoo that marks you. I also experienced the strangest feelings of guilt since I had a successful pregnancy after a loss. I felt guilty for crossing over to the other side, leaving the community of women left to mourn their empty arms behind me.

I also learned that women need to be their own advocate when it comes to their fertility. Listen to your gut, do your research and ask questions. Regain some of your power by digesting as much information as you can. There is so much that I didn’t know about my own fertility that I wish I learned 10, even 15 years ago. I learned too late that a woman can discover her “ovarian reserve." It’s a low-cost, minimally invasive procedure that can give women a benchmark on their fertility and indicate if she may have issues conceiving in her life.

Meeting all our podcast guests also taught me that there are a million ways to make a baby, from the extremely complicated (years of testing, monitoring and medical procedures) to the very simple – one of our guests impregnated herself with donated sperm using a menstrual cup.

We know so much about the science of fertility, but we haven’t quite caught up with the human aspect of it, which is why we decided to call our podcast Faces of Fertility. The most soul-wrenching experience of my life – my miscarriage – was reduced to a quotidian, clinical procedure in the eyes of the medical community. We need to find a way to bridge the clinical with the compassionate.

Fertility is a collection of experiences that shapes the way women (and men) recognize and certify a huge part of their identity. This is particularly notable in instances such as surrogacy, where we aren’t acknowledging the path, pain and struggle that it can take to become a parent.

But with darkness and pain comes hope and new growth. In our podcast, we feature many people who continue to pick up the pieces and fight for the outcome they want. And while the fertility community can be fragmented and anonymous (particularly online), infertility and pregnancy loss doesn’t have to be an isolating process. There are people out there who will relate to your struggle, who will empathize with your pain. If you search for it, there are so many people who are aching for a connection, too. People who are passionate and desperate to bring topics of infertility, pregnancy loss, miscarriage, surrogacy, single motherhood by choice to the surface, and into the light of the mainstream. I’m hopeful that our podcast can provide a sense of community, too.

We recorded our final episode two days shy of my due date, which was an uplifting, full circle kind of moment. I still feel pangs of guilt, but I know that I am doing my part by helping others know that they aren’t alone.

Joanna Griffiths lives in Toronto.