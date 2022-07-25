First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Illustration by Drew Shannon

I’m pushing 60, so my buddy Todd, a family doctor, urged me to get my heart tested, citing my family’s history of cardiac events.

Himself a paradox, Todd is a trusted health professional who hires ice cream trucks for his own birthday parties. Still, this delivery agent for cholesterol was emphatic with his recommendation.

I booked an appointment for 9 on a Monday morning in a medical building in Toronto. Over the decades, these hallowed halls of health have been a trusted fixture in life’s soap opera for probably half of Midtown.

I sauntered into the elevator at 8:45 a.m. A millennial with a medical chart graciously held the door. I stepped in and seconds later, another woman, scurrying across the lobby while holding a hand to her cheek, was hoping for the same consideration. I obliged. That’s when the trouble started.

It seemed this elevator could not abide two consecutive requests to keep the door open. The machine tried to reconcile this complexity but embarrassed itself and groaned in shame until its doors stopped moving altogether, halting two measly inches from full closure.

Unfortunately for her, the second woman already made it inside. We could see the main lobby through the small gap, which soon proved to be a viewing screen into the foibles of humanity.

Of course, the outside could also see inside – a ringside seat for a Milgram experiment that studies the behaviour of prisoners.

The most recent addition to our steel box frantically pressed the door-open button. When it didn’t move, error codes started flashing like a pinball machine. She confessed, almost weeping, “It’s my fault, I should never have pressed the button so hard.”

This self-flagellation was painful to watch and certainly unjustified. Clearly, the reason this was happening was because the Leafs recently lost in the first round. I told her this. It made perfect sense to her. The mood lightened. The ice had broken. A key ingredient, I was thinking, in survival situations.

We pressed the help button. The operator answered quickly, much to our relief. But that feeling faded when she offered some sobering advice: “Don’t try and climb out of the elevator.”

With my bald head bouncing its reflection at the speed of light across four mirrors, I confirmed to my comrades that I am no Bruce Willis. The middle-aged woman, obviously in searing tooth pain, laughed and yelped at the same time.

The millennial, still clinging to a notion that she’d make it in time for work, asked the operator the essential question, “How long before help arrives?”

The line had dropped. We looked at each other, scowling, and forced ourselves to adopt a positive outlook.

“For your daily dose of irony”, I said, “I’m here to get a stress test.”

We offered up our names and occupations and traded pleasantries. We tried calling the operator again. Nothing.

I attempted to engage the outsiders in the lobby. We were thankful for what became known among us as “the gap.” Those on the outside could certainly hear me. My 74-inch frame knows how to bellow. The first two folks within earshot completely ignored me. The three of us just looked at each other, our faith shattered. It was George Carlin who quipped that a cynic is just a disappointed idealist.

Then an elderly and empathetic Mary Poppins wearing a United Kingdom mask took pity on us and assured us she would find a maintenance person. She went out of her way to help. Finally. Some humanity. We detainees became hopeful.

Now, all there was left to do was wait. And wait we did.

A crowd congregated beyond the gap. We received all kinds of helpful advice.

One dude holding a designer briefcase offered this tidbit that would make Socrates proud, “Just stay where you are.”

Seconds later, a kindly woman doubled down with, “Have you tried opening the door?”

The three of us, overwhelmed by the gravitas of such wisdom, started laughing uproariously.

Which prompted another bystander to ask, “Is there a party going on in there?”

Minutes turned to, well, minutes. I called my wife. I told her this is a 0.5 out of 10 life-threatening survival situation.

Always sensitive to priorities in life, she wondered out loud, “What happens if you guys need to pee?”

I told her about the gap and that I had a distinct advantage over my fellow captives in that regard. The other two overheard me and the older one said that I am naughty and should stand in the corner. But I was already standing in the corner.

Next, I texted my professional consiglieri, Nico. My typing skills evidently failed the stress test.

“I am dtuck in sn emevatir in toronto with tie lovley hostgages. not kidding.”

He replied, “Wow, lucky them.” Later, when he discovered the whole shebang lasted 40 minutes, Nico wrote, “I was hoping for at least two hours.”

Our saviour arrived at minute 39 draped in an apron filled with impressive-looking tools. The doors parted like the Red Sea. Just like that.

The barrel-chested hero, feeling proud as a peacock with an unkempt beard, inadvertently blocked our escape with his imposing frame. He simply wanted to chat and learn about the malfunction. The gals almost stepped over him. I was impatient, too, rushed my thank you and told him I had to get a move on. I was rude.

Our trio did not say goodbye to each other. We were too self-focused, too eager to rush back to the mundanity of our lives and soothe our pains. It was sad, really, for the episode to end this way.

But this disappointing conclusion did not overshadow the positivity the three of us experienced on the inside and the sometimes selfish, often clumsy, and yet adorable efforts we witnessed in ourselves and in people on the outside to help us.

The whole thing was fun, actually. Not so much the event itself, but the joy of feeling part of a new team and this odd sense of belonging to said clumsy, selfish and adorable human race.

Steven Gottlieb lives in Toronto.

