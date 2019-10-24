I learned how to mourn when my Zaidy died

Open this photo in gallery Illustration by Mary Kirkpatrick

The funny thing about this funeral was that my grandfather would have hated it. He used to say that we should toss him into a river when he died; it would save us a lot of trouble.

As far as he was concerned, we could’ve taken his body, driven down to the ferry docks and skipped all the paperwork. No one would’ve needed to postpone their Rosh Hashanah dinners or meet with funeral directors late Saturday night after Shabbat was over for the sticklers. No one would’ve needed to find something to wear and choose which shoes they wanted to get dirty as we filled his grave. There would’ve been no need to order bagels, party sandwiches and fruit trays – we could’ve just dumped his body and gone for dinner. Toronto’s Harbourfront is a great area for restaurants.

Alas, his sister is incredibly traditional.

Please, don’t get me wrong, I love my Zaidy Bobby. I guess the correct tense would be loved but you don’t really stop loving someone just because they’re dead.

I was in my room when my mom called upstairs. “Emma, Zaidy died.” Plain and simple. I sat on my bed for a minute before deciding to put on dark clothes, since everyone in TV shows wears black when someone dies. I got ready for school in silence and left the house quietly. I didn’t really cry; I had already put on mascara.

I was lethargic all day. I only told a few of my friends. I didn’t tell most of my teachers. I didn’t go talk to a guidance counsellor because what would I have said? “Hi, my Alzheimer’s-suffering Zaidy died today, oh and do I have enough credits to apply for university?” Part of me didn’t know how to react; I hadn’t seen a movie about a teenage girl whose grandfather died of Alzheimer’s yet. There was no precedent for me to follow. I was winging the whole mourning thing and I don’t think I did a very good job.

Right after my Zaidy died, I tried to sit down and write about the life he led before he got sick two years ago, but I couldn’t remember much. Kind of ironic. I only remembered the stupid minutiae that seems so unimportant; his love of a good, room-temperature tomato, how we both loved Lipton chicken noodle soup and pasta with plain tomato sauce, his corduroy slippers, his excessive use of napkins, his passion for music but his toneless voice, how I would put a pillow on his chair when he came over for dinner and one story about how he worked in a parking lot in the middle of winter and his fingers would freeze because he couldn’t wear gloves and handle change at the same time.

But Sunday came and I had nothing to say at his funeral. I was going to read a famous poem, but my mom said if I wasn’t reading something original it wasn’t meaningful, since her dad didn’t even like poetry that much.

The private room that immediate family waits in before the service was freezing cold, as if you weren’t uncomfortable enough. We were given water bottles with the funeral company’s logo on it and a final opportunity to see the deceased in the coffin before it was sealed. My brothers and I stayed back and watched as our relatives went to look at him. From where I was, I could see the faintest part of his head and chest. As they closed the plain wooden coffin, I was relieved that I hadn’t looked in.

During the service, I cried for the first time, counting dots on the carpet and lines on the wall while our Rabbi talked about this man, Robert Burke, and how much everyone loved him. My mom delivered a thoughtful, well-written eulogy. She spoke calmly until the last paragraph. When she started crying, there was little anyone could do but follow along.

Afterward, guests came back to my Bubby’s condo for the Jewish custom of sitting Shiva. Being surrounded by friends and family in times of sorrow can be comforting, but there are no guest lists for these gatherings. Anyone can show up if they see the notice in the Canadian Jewish News or the condo’s elevator. And they do.

I missed school one day to sit Shiva, making small talk with old ladies and eating food sent from my Bubby’s friends, since you’re not supposed to do any cooking or serving. There was a tray of desserts that day from the Pickle Barrel that were really good.

I met so many people but can only remember a few, although everyone had something to say about my Zaidy. One man talked about playing baseball together as kids growing up in Montreal. A lady with Barbie-pink lipstick told me she dated Bobby and decided my grandmother would make a better match with him. Then there was the man who owns a big film company with his brother who grew up even poorer than my Zaidy did. He remembered how my Zaidy’s family would help his family by giving them food and clothing. That really spoke to my Zaidy’s character. As a notary back in Montreal I was told he would work on wills and other documents for those who couldn’t afford them. Hearing these small stories and anecdotes made me relieved. If I couldn’t remember my own moments with him – at least not yet – I would be comforted by those that could.

Maybe, in another couple months, something will remind me of a good time we spent together or I’ll stumble on a photo album that holds a collection of memories. For now, I am grateful that other people still know just how smart he was, just how much he wanted to make us all laugh with silly jokes, just how much he loved his family and just how proud he was of all of us.

Emma Burke-Kleinman lives in Toronto.