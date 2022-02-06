First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Illustration by April Dela Noche Milne

My grandma used to be a painter. The walls of her house were plastered in scenes of oil and heavy brush strokes. Horses and bright birds raced across every hall. When I was younger, she and I used to fill the pages of colouring books together. She used this time to teach me about everything a five year old needed to know, like microbiology and 16th-century monarchs. All the while, I’d sit and sing and ask her to draw things for me, thinking there’d never be an end to the beautiful drawings and limitless knowledge. Then one day, she was asked to draw a clock.

Like a sick imitation of Salvador Dali, the clock was bent and misshapen, its numbers piled on one side and its hands disconnected. The clock, while useless for telling time, did tell us something important: my grandma had dementia.

That was the day she lost her driver’s license and her independence. Events happened in quick succession in the months after: a fall, a hospital visit and a permanent stay at a nursing home.

The first time I visited my grandma there, I noticed a wasp trap that was hanging outside the door. I watched them go in, and never leave. I remember feeling like that wasp trap was a more accurate representation of the place than its own sign. While the nursing home itself was nice, I could never shake off the depressing “waiting room” atmosphere. Residents would come and go, and the premise remained the same: you leave when you die. Beds were emptied and filled as routinely as soiled sheets were washed.

The home’s walls, like a reflection of my grandma’s old house, were covered in murals. Their colours stood in contrast to the aged photos of the residents that decorated the doors of their rooms. I used to look at them and imagine the lives they lived, knowing that they could never tell me themselves. The place was full of these kinds of echoes. Old men rolled around in wheelchairs, their military medals hung forgotten in their rooms. An opera singer filled the halls with song, his voice outlasting his words. That too was lost over time. And my grandma fingerpainted in the rec room, her oils and brushes forgotten as paint smudged her face.

My dad says that if he ever gets dementia, we should put him in a rowboat with some granola bars and a weight chained to his foot. We should aim the boat toward Hawaii and hang a “keep rowing” sign to the stern. It’s a crude joke, but it holds some truth. People want to die as themselves, even if it’s the bottom of the ocean that takes them there. Life didn’t give my grandma a boat, so we’d visit every Saturday and keep her company in her room. We’d fixed it up with a TV, her paintings, photos and a whiteboard my dad would write poems on. He used the poems as a ruler for my grandma’s state of mind, writing half of a verse so that she could finish the rest.

“The fog comes…”

“On little cat feet.” (Carl Sandburg, Fog)

As time went on, there were many unfinished poems on that whiteboard.

Accompanying the poems were countless paintings and photos. They smothered my grandmother’s room in events she couldn’t remember, things she couldn’t do and people she couldn’t name. They were mocking us, showing everyone exactly what was missing.

I used to search for her during our visits. I’d recount endless stories hoping for a spark of the Daphne I knew in her clouded blue eyes. When my grandfather died, I pointed at an old photo, knowing it was him, and asked, “Was this grandpa when he was younger?” My grandma stirred slightly and my dad gave me a look. I closed my mouth. I wanted to tell her that he’d died, but she’d forget before her tears had dried. So I let it go. To my surprise, my grandma didn’t.

“Has Grant passed away?”

My dad went quiet. “Would you want me to tell you if he had?”

But she had already moved on. “Sorry?” her British accent cut through his answer. I still wonder whether it was a blessing or sheer cruelty that she’d never get to know.

During my last visit, my Dad initially didn’t want me to come. It wasn’t “how she would want to be remembered.” But I made my choice. My grandma was pale and unmoving on her bed, her mouth half open, face turned to the ceiling. We talked to her as our memories watched from the walls – and they seemed less cruel then. They were tributes to a life of happiness, full of love and achievements and adventure. I choked out “I love you” through tears as I patted her hand and walked out the door. When we left, we had to punch an exit code into the door lock. While it was an unbreakable lock for the residents, it wouldn’t be holding my grandma much longer.

The day that she died, my English class was doing recitations. A girl stood up to present Michael Lee’s Pass On, and I would never forget the last lines:

Death comes not when a body is too exhausted to live

Death comes because the brilliance inside us can only be contained for so long.

We do not die. We pass on, pass on the lightning burning through our throats.

When you leave me I will not cry for you

I will run into the strongest wind I can find

And welcome you home.

I can no longer find my grandma in her house or in her room at the nursing home. But I can see her in the painted horses racing across my walls, and in every bird that lands on my windowsill. I remember Daphne, not in a white sterile gown. I remember her as paint on clever fingers, wisdom unending, stolen cookies under napkins, a life well lived. She didn’t remember, but I do.

Jasmine Hobbs live in Victoria.

