Illustration by Marley Allen-Ash

I lie to my mother. I lie to her about the hurtful comments from friends who no longer want to spend time with me. I lie to her about the number of scars on my arms. I lie to her about the takeout containers and the dirty dishes in the sink and the stained toothbrush I haven’t used in days.

My mother loves me, but I can’t always feel that love in my bones, in my blood, in my heart.

My mother is a good mother. She is also a mother to a child who wants to die and who has tried to, many times. I can imagine it must be unbearable to know that your eldest child no longer wishes to be on this Earth, with you by their side.

My mother feels helpless sometimes. I see it in her eyes, I hear it in her voice, I feel it when she hugs me tight at night, when I visit her and my dad during the Christmas holidays.

My mother does not ask, “What can I do better?” She asks, “What could I have done differently?”

What would it be like for her if she were to lose me, one day?

After seven years of living independently, away at university, I call her one night and beg her to bring me home. But when I say I want to go home, I mean I want to go back in time, when I wasn’t set on suicide, wasn’t plagued by nightmares and intrusive thoughts and depressive symptoms. I want to go back to my childhood, where I felt like nothing could hurt me, including myself.

My mother cannot take care of my wounds with a soft voice and cartoon BandAid anymore. She cannot bring me cold medicine or come running when I fall off my horse or drive me to the dentist. We are too far away from each other. I must rely on myself, now.

My mother has always been a fixer. She fixes our family’s supper. My mother is a helper. She helps me understand basic fractions when I cook a recipe. She is a cake master because she bakes me a chocolate cake with thick icing every year on my birthday. She wants to fix things for me, even though I am not something or someone that needs fixing, but I can’t help but feel that way when she tries to fix those aspects of my life that I need to fix on my own. When people want to fix things for you, what they are saying is that it makes them uncomfortable to see you hurting and they can’t cope with seeing you in pain.

I do not need my mother’s advice anymore. I do not need her to help me decide what clothes to wear, what toys to buy, what hobby to try.

I need her to tell me, “I hear you.”

I need her to tell me, “It hurts when it hurts.”

I need her to tell me, “I am here for you.”

My mother tries to find solutions, but sometimes, you find yourself in a dark spot, and you don’t know when the light will shine again. My mother needs to learn how to be in that space with me.

My mother would fly across the country to hold me. My mother would spend all her money on finding the right treatment for me. My mother has the biggest heart I’ve ever known.

My mother asks me if I am sleeping and eating well. I lie to her because she will worry, and her worrying worries me. I understand that mothers worry about their children but when she tries to get me to change, I feel like she is judging me or pressuring me to do better, when I am already doing the best I can.

My mother does not understand what it’s like to live with a mental illness, what it’s like in my skin, what it’s like to live with a brain that sometimes undergoes chemical changes. She has good health. She walks our dog, eats green vegetables and has no problem falling asleep at night.

My mother vacuums every room in our house, wipes the countertops, dusts the shelves and gets angry at us when we don’t clean up after ourselves. When she used to come home after school and find a mess in our kitchen, my brothers and I told her repeatedly that she made a big deal out of nothing. Nowadays, I wonder if she cleans excessively to distract herself from having to cope with an empty nest.

I don’t look like my mother at all, because she is white with light brown hair, and I was adopted from a Chinese orphanage. However, my mother and I have a lot more things in common than I’d like to admit. We both like to plan ahead. I inherited my mother’s perfectionist tendencies, and we are both known for speaking too loudly. We both like to watch movies and eat popcorn.

My mother and I are not always on the same wavelength. We send each other messages, but those messages are not always well communicated, and words rightly interpreted.

I know a friend who no longer speaks with her mother after having suffered years of developmental trauma. I know mothers who yell at their children, who do not accept their kid’s gender identity or sexual orientation. I know mothers who refuse to seek help on behalf of their children because it might look bad for them.

Not every mother loves their daughter. I am lucky.

Not all mothers are deserving of that title. Mine is.

I wonder if my mother blames herself for some of my troubles. I suppose that her determination to find solutions is a way to protect herself from facing reality.

I don’t hold anything against her. My mom is who she is, and she is not going to change.

I don’t know what the future holds for us. But I do know that I cannot end my life because it would shatter my loved ones – and most importantly, it would shatter my mother.

Daphnée Lévesque lives in Vancouver.

