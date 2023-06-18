First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by Chelsea O'Byrne

I pulled out a pair of socks and then another. Each pair was rolled into itself and definitely used. I looked at my mom. I was back home in Ottawa for the holidays, and even though I was 35, she had still stuffed a Christmas stocking for me.

“They’re Smartwool,” she said, as if that explained why I had received two pairs of used socks as a gift. She didn’t say it, but I knew they were my father’s socks. My dead dad’s socks. He’d died just seven months earlier, in the spring of 2015, on a quiet Sunday morning. Suddenly, of a heart attack, at home, after having his coffee and completing the sudoku in the newspaper.

I couldn’t deny that they were high-quality socks. There was no sense in throwing away perfectly good and expensive socks just because their owner was dead. I packed them up in my suitcase and brought them home to Toronto with me.

When I received the call that quiet spring morning that my dad had died, I dropped the phone and started screaming. It felt like the ground had been pulled out from under me. I rushed back to Ottawa. I took two weeks off work, drifting between lying on the couch in my parents’ house, thinking I would never be truly happy again, and helping my mom sort out the mountains of paperwork that a sudden death brings.

And when those two weeks were over, I packed up my suitcase, returned home, went back to work and never talked about it again.

When I was a kid, we lived in an old, beautiful but drafty house. There were limits to how much the furnace could overcome the cold bones of the place, so we had to compensate. Every day when my dad returned home from work as a high school physics teacher, he would ask me to get him a sweater, and I would run upstairs, open the bottom drawer of his dresser and select one of the neatly folded, thick wool sweaters. I’d bounce down the stairs and hand it to my dad as he put on his slippers. Always adding layers to stay warm, from head to toe.

Nearly a year after my dad died, I found myself crying in a shoe store on Queen Street West. Walking down the street alone, I noticed the Cougar snow boots my dad used to wear, with the tan leather and red felt lining, in a shop window. They were suddenly back in style. I went inside and tried them on. They were perfect. I told the sales associate that I would take them. And as she packed up my new boots, I started crying uncontrollably.

I pulled myself together as best I could, paid for the boots and rushed out the door, catching my breath on the street, thinking about how warm my feet felt in those boots, like my dad with his sweaters and his Smartwool socks.

My husband and I first noticed our four-year-old son, Gus, ran a bit differently when he was playing T-ball. It was the spring of 2021 and his first real organized sports activity since the pandemic had shut everything down. When we watched him really closely, he seemed to kick his legs out to the sides ever so slightly instead of straight back. I tried my best to brush it off. He is just figuring out how to run, he has a late birthday, the lockdowns kept him from doing regular kid things, he’s behind like everyone else. My husband wasn’t so sure.

Later that summer, when he got out of the lake and onto the dock after swimming with his cousins, his whole body seemed to freeze up, and he tipped over like a statue. He lay there confused, the muscles in his legs as hard as rocks, his body frozen in place. It was getting harder to blame this on late birthdays and the pandemic.

When we got back to the city, we started what would become a nearly two-year journey to figure out why our son’s muscles seize up and he is, at times, unable to move.

This past Christmas, when I went to visit my mom, she asked me if I wanted any of my dad’s old clothes. I couldn’t imagine there would be anything I’d want – I already had the socks – but I decided to take a look. Right at the top of the pile was one of his thick wool sweaters, still neatly folded. I grabbed it and immediately put it on.

Just two months later, on Valentine’s Day, my husband and I sat with Gus in the exam room at Sick Kids for 45 minutes before the genetic counsellor came in. They were finally able to tell us that our son has a gene mutation that causes a very rare condition called paramyotonia congenita, in which muscles tense up and don’t relax the way muscles normally do. I looked down at my Cougar boots, taking it all in.

The condition is often triggered by cold, like crisp air after a lake swim or a bitter Canadian winter. And while there is no cure, one way to mitigate the impact is to dress warmly, wear layers, put on a good sweater.

My dad died before ever meeting my kids. I don’t talk about him – I am not good at that stuff. They don’t really know anything about him.

But I wear his socks. I wear his boots. And I wear his sweater. And as the threads of the sweater loosen and pull, holes begin to take form, memories start to slip. I look at my son, with a lifelong condition that causes the cold to literally paralyze him, wearing his thick socks, long johns and warm sweater, and think how his grandfather is with him, trying his best to keep him warm.

Mary Warner lives in Toronto.