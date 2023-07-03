First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by Marley Allen-Ash

Dear Dad,

I write this letter to you in the comforting darkness of the passenger cabin, surrounded by the soothing sound of the airplane’s constant hum.

I have avoided writing this letter. There is so much I want to say but I don’t know how. My brain is spiraling, my thoughts as turbulent as the dark storm sky, words in my head colliding like an airplane crashing into the ocean beneath.

I spent the last eight days with you and watched you disappear slowly. We went from having Easter lunch together to watching you suffer in a sterile hospital bed. Went from greeting each other as father and daughter to saying farewell with nothing more than a gentle squeeze of your hand. From a warm hello to a cold goodbye.

I am on my way back to my home in Australia. It is not easy to leave. Not easy to leave you. But it feels like I have nothing else to give. Feels like I have done everything I could. I am so grateful I got to sit with you and listen. Got to hold your hand and gently talk to you. Got to look after you, at least for a short little while. I needed to leave you before you left me. I held your cold distorted hand one last time. Glanced at your pained face. Smelled the stale air of your hospital room. Listened to your laboured breathing, your quiet moans of agony and pain. I got up from the orange plastic chair one last time and left the room. Left the hospital floor. The grey, cold building. The city. The country. Left you. Before I can come back to you, I have to find the strength to see you again – even if that means you will have left by then.

On my 22-hour journey around the globe, I watched an insane amount of reality shows on the tiny airplane screen in front of me. It’s my guilty pleasure, my comfort zone: 90 Day Fiancé (UK Edition!), Say Yes to the Dress (my all-time favourite) and various food shows. It’s insanely mind-numbing but strangely soothing. In one of these shows, something struck a chord with me and got me to finally turn of the TV and write this letter. It allowed me to let the words and tears flow. Someone on one of those reality shows said something like this:

“Even though I didn’t always have the greatest relationship with my parents – if it weren’t for them, I wouldn’t be who I am today. I am not me without all the experiences we had together – positive and negative.”

So, Dad, thank you for everything we shared – good and bad. For making me the person I am today.

Thank you for taking me on hikes and bike rides, though I am sure I complained plenty about each one of them. For taking me to the pool every Sunday morning, where you would swim your laps while I would spend most of my time under the hot shower. For having us visit more churches than I cared to see. For introducing me to Beethoven’s 5th Symphony and Irish coffee. Thank you for instilling in me a love for travel and adventure. For supporting my crazy dreams, no matter how outrageous they were. For calling me your Schnuckel. Your Schnallewatz. Your Posemuckel. Loving names that cannot be found in any German dictionary.

While spending the last few days in your empty apartment in Germany, I found a big red folder with my name on it. I opened it and found all the blog posts I had written in the past, printed in colour and filed in no particular order. Blog posts I had written while working in Australia, my year of teaching abroad, of living my dream. And maybe your secret dream as well.

When I left my family in Canada for Australia, you asked me whether I could still be a good mother to my grown children from that far away. Back then, I did not know what to say. In fact, I remember feeling slightly irritated and annoyed by your question. After all, had you not done the same? Had you not left us behind to follow your career and work on a different continent for a year?

I remember the year of dad-free living, of eating in front of the television (because you would have never allowed that) of frozen dinners (because mom loved them, and you certainly did not), of being on an airplane for the first time in my life to visit you for what seemed like the other end of the world. First Class, of course, with white linens, crystal glasses and expensive silverware. Has anyone then asked you whether you could be a good father from that far away?

On this flight, in my cramped economy class seat, I’m beginning to understand that every parent does what they think is best at that moment in time for their family. Their children. For themselves.

Thank you, Dad, for reading my blog posts. For reading this letter, though I will never mail it. Five days after my flight back home, you died. On my flight back to Germany for the funeral, I will watch the thick layer of clouds beneath the airplane thin out and float away. Silently, I will make my way through the clear blue sky to say one last goodbye.

Thank you for being my father and for being the best father you could be. Thank you for making me who I am today. I miss you already.

Gisela Koehl grew up in Thornhill, Ont., and now lives in Sydney, Australia.