First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by April Dela Noche Milne

I was supposed to be dead by now.

A few weeks ago I celebrated my 60th birthday.

My mother died at 60. And, as it happens so naturally to those who lose parents early, the moment my mom was gone her terminal age became my presumed terminal age. Ever since that day, I have been illogically, irresistibly, unshakably convinced that I would only live as long as she did.

Deadlines are enormously powerful. So much of my life was reframed after my mother’s death because I could suddenly “see” or sense the fast-approaching end of the runway. Everything in my journey, every pursuit, every experience, every plan, every ambition, every interaction was shaped by constant injections and reinjections of urgency, hunger, fearlessness, drive and love of the moment. For all those energy-packed years since her death, I have considered all that reframing and reshaping to have been the greatest parting gift I got from my mom.

She was a beautiful, happy, life-loving mom. She had taken a hurried week off from her job and flown halfway across the world just to check out her proud kid’s new home in Toronto. It was meant to be a small, almost ordinary adventure in her journey through life. Just another short and happy interruption of her routines. And then she just dropped dead from a massive heart attack in my home.

When she vanished, the ground beneath me vanished. I became so disoriented, incapable of even understanding the difference between present and future, between being alive and living. It was such a terrifyingly dark and blurry moment. But thankfully it was only a moment. Very quickly a new-found and profound sense of my own mortality set in – complete with a precise deadline. I suddenly felt that my own terminal age was firmly established. And that’s really all it took for my world order to be fully restored, albeit under entirely new parameters.

I was 36 years old when she died, so I was only supposed to have 24 years left until my predetermined death at 60. But as that runway got shorter and shorter, I didn’t actually feel scared – I felt energized and almost comforted by the approaching “deadline.” I felt inspired to selfishly pack everything I could into the crisply defined final period of the game of life. I rushed to maximize accomplishments, experiences, human relationships, influences and knowledge as quickly, as deeply and as meaningfully as I could. It was carpe diem all the time, every day.

But now the end of the runway is here and the big buzzer has gone off. Game over! I’m 60. Now the deadline has come and gone, I’m wandering a little lost on the other side of that bright white line, past the end of the runway. What happened? Why am I still here? Where to now? I am recalculating.

Overtime in sports is the most fascinating period. It offers players one extra chance to do the things they didn’t manage to do in regulation time. One extra chance to shine. To fix mistakes. To impress. To settle scores. To prevail.

But overtime in the game of life? It can be so different. It’s so much bigger. The things you didn’t get to do or say or touch or change; the real meanings you didn’t get a chance to figure out; the dreams you didn’t get to shape or grow; the retorts, the gratitudes, the richer perspectives and the missing bits of magical energy you didn’t (or couldn’t) harness earlier in life.

As the months and weeks fell off the calendar toward my big round recent birthday, I could no longer resist imagining the shape of life beyond. I was reluctant at first – there was something so perversely comfortable in expecting this game to end at 60. It was so much easier and safer not to have to imagine or plan for anything beyond that. But as the clock ticked faster, intrigue set in; then excitement; and then I finally began to fall in love with the open-endedness of bonus time.

Once you’ve run out the standard clock there can be no more time-based expectations, no yardsticks, no speed ratings – none of those rigid, conventional parameters that help us keep score through most of our lives. There’s nothing left to prove now; no one to impress; no comparables. Overtime is freedom season in the truest possible sense.

But, above all else, bonus time must be about paying it forward, in the most meaningful sense. If I really did check off everything in my “to-do” and “to-achieve” and “to-impress” lists ahead of the big deadline, then this must be the time to start transplanting it all. It must be time to start squeezing deep unmatched joy out of life by just learning how to teach, coach, guide, grow and enrich so many others.

Bonus time has got to be about sharing. What an awesome gift.

What a gorgeous, unexpected, unplanned new chapter in my life.

Andreas Souvaliotis lives in Toronto.