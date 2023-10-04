First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

I get in trouble far more often for telling the truth than for lying. I won’t apologize for telling truths but at least I should warn you: I may not keep your secrets! I will use my own judgment.

No, I don’t tell passwords to strange phishers on the phone, but I lean toward telling, not hiding, the truth. I probably say more than you would and I’ll keep on doing so.

Several of my memories predispose me toward radical truthfulness, but I’m no paragon of honesty. Like other run-of-the-mill cowards, I just prefer not to disclose certain facts, so I don’t always live by my principles. But I do have principles, as I’ll explain.

About 30 years ago I lost my closest woman friend (call her Betty) because I kept a secret from her. She was getting divorced and was not emotionally over it. Her soon-to-be-ex was entering a new relationship with “Carla,” who was both my and Betty’s friend. Carla told me she wanted to tell me a secret but asked me to promise first to keep it confidential. Foolishly, I said okay and was told about this new affair. I kept my promise. I never told Betty for two reasons: (a) I had promised not to, and (b) I doubted that the affair would last long. I knew it would devastate Betty, but I thought it might end before she’d find out the painful truth, so she could be spared that anguish altogether.

Soon Carla herself revealed the truth to Betty, who, as I had expected, freaked out about the betrayal – not only by her husband and Carla but also by me. Never mind that my motive had been to protect her from unnecessary misery. I had betrayed her. Our friendship was over and was never restored.

Looking back, I now think Betty was right. At least, if I had not already pledged secrecy, I should have informed her, and probably I should have even broken my promise. Upon reflection, I decided this: Never again will I promise to keep a secret before I know what the secret is.

It can get tricky. If you’re on a board of directors, for example, things will be said that you know you’re supposed to keep confidential. You don’t know what they will be, but by joining the board, you implicitly promise to keep secrets even if doing so makes you feel like a traitor. So now when I join a committee, I usually say I won’t promise confidentiality. I don’t believe in sharing things about another person in private that I would not say to his face.

But is that truly my moral conviction? Such a principle is hard to live by – and indeed I don’t live by it consistently. Maybe I shouldn’t even try. Suppose I overhear malicious gossip and even add a criticism of my own. Wouldn’t it be wrong to tell the “gossipee” what we said about him? Isn’t it kinder to be tactful instead of unnecessarily frank?

I’m not so sure. There’s something ugly about deceiving others, even to “protect them from the truth,” as I had meant to do for Betty. I’d have honoured my friend more by treating her as emotionally capable of handling reality.

I used to write confidential references for my students who applied for jobs. Not all students are brilliant and I sometimes just “damned with faint praise.” I should have warned the student that my endorsement would be weak but I sometimes cowardly avoided the consequences of declaring my true opinion. If I told the unvarnished truth all the time, the world would be a better – but less comfortable – place.

Back in the 1980s when I attended official peace conferences in Moscow, I used to visit the dissidents, too. They were amazingly truthful, even when they knew they’d be penalized for it. They’d rather go to prison than pretend. One of them, a woman named Masha, told me that the Communists hated her group and tried to portray them as liars – but they couldn’t. “If you always tell the truth, they have to respect you even if they don’t want to,” she said. So, the dissidents stood up in public places, declaring the truth noisily.

Institutions work best when transparency is encouraged more than privacy, too. I once ate lunch in the huge United Nations cafeteria with William Epstein, a Canadian who worked there all his adult life. Looking around, I remarked, “I bet there are lots of spies in this room.” Epstein replied, “Yes, and it’s a good thing too. Countries need to know what the others are planning. Spies really contribute to peace.”

Epstein both believed in transparency and practised it. His reputation for directness was well deserved. Once, after interviewing him in his hotel room, I left and had almost reached the elevator when he called out in the hallway, “How come you’re so fat?”

I was amused and almost enjoyed his frankness, though I wouldn’t emulate it. Still, I’ll tell you more of my secrets than you may want to know, and I’ll also tell yours to anyone who is interested. But don’t worry. They’ll treat you even better when they know the truth.

Metta Spencer lives in Toronto.