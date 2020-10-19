I’ll tend my garden while I wait for a baby to take root in me

Open this photo in gallery Illustration by Chelsea O'Byrne

I never thought I’d be walking out of the back door of my house, shouting to my husband that I had to go out to perform “watermelon husbandry.” We got the watermelon seeds from one of those carousels at the grocery store, an afterthought after I had already collected packets for zinnias, beans and spinach.

As the quarantine took off, I became a planting maniac – I dreamt about seeds, I googled “winter interest” (which did lead me to madly purchase a few packets of Lunaria, only for the showy seed displays). I watched all of my little plants grow, fail or succeed through March and April. I took each failure personally – was it the watering? Soil? Light? I delighted in each new set of leaves – plant growth from cotyledons to the first few set of true leaves felt like big moves. I excitedly exclaimed to my husband, “my whole world is micro now. Forget the big picture, forget macro.” To his credit (and a testament to his support in all things, big and small), he would ask after all the little seedlings, and congratulated me when I hardened them off outside and then planted them in the garden on the May long weekend.

The watermelon was my husband’s idea. It popped out of the soil with a surprising amount of vigour – and size. I’d never seen a watermelon seedling, it was huge compared with the other plants I had tried. I didn’t know if I liked it. It wasn’t cute – it scared me and I felt like it would take over my garden. He also promised to take care of it as we dug out a 5-foot by 5-foot plot for it – of course, this never panned out (mostly, he wanted to eat watermelon, not grow it). I uncertainly planted it in a mound and then it just sat there for a few months. After a particularly hot spell, I noticed a vine creeping out – and soon others followed. I checked day after day for fruit along all of the vines spreading out well beyond their marked plot – nothing. I learned that the female flowers (with teensy watermelons at the base of the flower to distinguish them from male flowers) were few and far between, opened only in the morning for pollination and that if there was a lack of pollinators, they would shrivel up and die. I saw it happen over and over – a fruit would start to set, then turn yellow and fall off. The irony of this, as someone struggling with potential infertility, was not lost on me.

As I checked on the female watermelon flowers, it led me to think that the natural world can be brutal. It doesn’t care if you’re a nice person or well established or how much you want something. It doesn’t really care if you’re hoping or wishing. The match between egg and sperm, male and female flower had to be perfect and timely, a real miracle.

I couldn’t seem to get the miracle going on the watermelon or with my own body. Month after month, I was not pregnant. And month after month, no fruit. I started to feel more akin with this plant than I really wanted to. This is what led me to pollinating my own watermelons by hand – simultaneously a high and a low. Who was I in this situation? An ambitious gardener? Did I represent IVF? It felt hilarious and horrifying at the same time. I may never learn what it is to be a mother – we aren’t sure yet how this journey will go. It’s heartbreaking – but like most heartbreak it gives you a new pair of lenses to view the world with. We are more compassionate, more understanding of the different paths our families and friends have taken in life.

I am learning, through all my plants, to honour the growth we see and feel, to revel in the tiny changes, to let go when a plant is beyond repair or succumbs to bugs or a virus.

I have learned to observe minutely, carefully and work on healing a plant when there seems to be a chance. I have also learned to let it heal itself – sometimes my help isn’t needed at all. As a control freak, this was a great shock to me.

I have eaten the yields from the garden with relish, smelled the flowers deeply and strongly felt the beauty of creation. From seed to seedling, seedling to small plant, small plant to larger plant with buds, then into the flowering and fruiting phases, and back to seed, which I collect carefully so I can start this cycle anew next year.

Each day this summer I went out to check the watermelon. When I noted a possible fruit starting, I didn’t get too attached to it, I’ve had too many losses. Moreso, I watched how the leaves on the vine waved happily in the wind. How it kept growing, shooting out flowers and spreading with a force that’s undeniable.

In the garden, I relinquish control and accept, accept, accept. I feel connected to the infinite patterns in nature, which line up with the rhythms of my own life. This is both beautiful and terrifying. I hope that one day I can polish off the experiences I have gleaned, of self and nature, and share that with a child – and if not, all I can do is keep growing. To my great pleasure, I have an incredible, nurturing partner who will mourn losses and celebrate wins with me – whether it’s being by my side through anxious weeks or handing me my spade.

I have all I need for now.

Kiren Gill lives in Toronto.