It was my understanding that before one retired, a sensible person was supposed to plan ways to fill the time formerly occupied by the 9 to 5 grind – a plan that involved doing something more exciting than one’s previous career.

But my occupation had been filled with grand adventures. During 42 years working in paleontology, I’d travelled across Canada, had come face to face with polar bears in Nunavut and evaded death while scrambling over slippery scree to avoid a precipitous drop off Mount Field in Yoho National Park. What was a 65-year-old fossil collector going to do that could possibly top that?

The answer came in the form of an e-mail from a friend. They knew that I enjoyed writing and had read an article on the burgeoning romance novel industry; in particular gay romance.

I was intrigued. I was no stranger to writing. And as a gay man, I suspected I might be able to utilize some of my relevant life experience beyond the Paleozoic and put it to good use.

I made a conscious decision that my first novel would not involve fossils, polar bears or anything resembling my former career. I also made a decision that the book would be unapologetically Canadian. I came up with a premise about an adventure travel writer who winds up on a peaceful west-coast island and finds the man of his dreams, a simple woodcarver living among a community of colourful characters. The book would be filled with humour and romance. I dove into daily writing sessions while my partner researched the publishing industry and helped with editing the work as I went along.

The story part was easy enough, but I was a bit worried about … the sex. My survey of romance novels showed that many of the books had at least a few torrid scenes. I’d been having gay sex for a long time, but doing something and describing the process in a stimulating way was harder than I thought (no pun intended). Every time I started to write a scene, it came out sounding like I was assembling a piece of IKEA furniture. After a number of attempts fumbling around, I made passable descriptions of the passionate act in an appropriate number of sections of the book. And after six months of writing, I felt I had an acceptable first draft. I sent out my manuscript, and waited for a reply, dreaming of fame and fortune.

Within weeks, the first rejection letter arrived in my inbox. Then another. And several more. I was certain that my burgeoning career as an author was done. But the sixth letter was from a publishing company in England informing me that it had accepted my manuscript. Not only that, but it would assign an editor to work with me, commission cover art and do all of the distribution. I looked for the fine print that would reveal what this was going to cost me. A lawyer-friend confirmed that the contract they offered was legitimate and that I would not have to sell my belongings to fund my new vocation. I was ecstatic.

The months following were filled with excitement as the editor worked to help me shape the story and I got to see the first renderings of the cover. I felt in my bones that I had written something that would appeal to gay men. I was quite proud of that fact, for when I was younger, there were very few books that normalized romantic relationships between men.

I was surprised to discover that gay men were not the primary audience. According to one survey of romance readers done in the U.S., close to 90 per cent of the readers are women. It had never occurred to me that people like my sister, or my niece might be the ones who were most interested in my book.

The book was released, and I held my breath. The early reviews were positive and the novel began to sell, even to people I’d never met before.

I couldn’t put away a nagging feeling though. Would people perceive my work as overly light? I had to face up to the reality that I was a romance writer. Saying it around the house was one thing. Saying it to outsiders was something different. Was my own personal bias coming out? Was I suffering from internalized romantiphobia? My ever-logical partner calmed my nerves by identifying that every genre has better writing and lesser writing, but when it came to romance, Romeo and Juliet, and Pride and Prejudice had done all right.

When my first book came out, I too came out as a writer of gay romance. And a little over a year later, I can say it was one of the best decisions of my life. I still don’t have riches or fame, but I do have a contract with my publisher for a three-book, gay detective series set in Calgary. And the popularity of the first novel led to an acquisitions editor from a Canadian publisher contacting me and offering a chance to write a gay teen romance, which has the added bonus of not having to write any sex scenes.

Over the past year, I have met an incredible community of novelists who use their talents to write about love, and during these challenging times, that seems like a noble pursuit. I have learned that it is never too late to try something new. And I have learned that I can overcome my phobias and say with pride: My name is Peter E. Fenton, and I am a gay romance novelist.

Peter E. Fenton lives in Toronto.