I’m glad I took a chance on ballroom dance

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

First Person

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
First Person

I’m glad I took a chance on ballroom dance

Fang Sheng
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Open this photo in gallery

Illustration by Drew Shannon

Years ago, I saw a sign on a utility pole: “Shall We Dance Studio – we offer ballroom, Latin dance classes, group and private …” I was single, in my late 30s, an immigrant from China with a boring life. “Why not?” I told myself. I found out that one of the founders was a coach for Jennifer Lopez in the movie – hence the studio name. It was legit.

When I went for the free trial lesson, I was a bit disappointed to see mostly older people in the studio. As we started, Maria, the studio director, asked me, “Who’s the boss in a dancing couple?” Caught off-guard, I didn’t know how to answer. “The MAN!” she continued emphatically. “Man leads, lady follows. Man is the frame, lady is the painting.” This was a bit beyond the education I had been brought up with, including the famous Chairman Mao quote: “Women hold up half the sky.”

Story continues below advertisement

We started with a waltz. Maria first showed me the basics: the preparation steps, the natural turn, the change of steps and stop. Being brought up in a family of classical musicians, it was easy for me to step on the beats. Then we partnered up with an embrace – the “frame,” while Maria counted, “One, two, step … don’t push me … two, right, turn … don’t pull me …” Frustrated, I asked, “Didn’t you say I was the boss?”

Smiling, Maria replied, “Being a boss is more of a responsibility than a privilege. A true gentleman would show the way, not boss someone around. Like opening the door for the lady, all the while maintaining his own poise and elegance.” More intrigued than fully understanding what this all meant, I signed up.

I had to figure out new dating strategies in the pandemic

Aunt Daphne’s annual family gathering taught us how to be a family again

Fifteen years later, I’m still dancing: lessons, showcases, competitions. People ask me why I’d take on an expensive hobby with little practical benefit? What have I learned? Well, try posture, frame, musicality and style – Maria teaches dancing as an art form. But there’s more to it: Beyond the steps, the figures, the routines we must master, we learn how to lead, how to follow, how to collaborate and, most importantly, how to trust – in each other and in this partnership.

Learning to dance doesn’t bring you career advancement, neither richness nor fame (well, rarely). But it does bring joy, elevates us from daily frustrations, mundaneness or boredom. In our studio, there are old couples like Jackie and Jimmy, who danced together for more than 50 years. Yet they still took lessons seriously, often with separate teachers, detailing every move, polishing every routine. When they danced together in studio showcases, their gracefulness, their trust in each other, their bond, was the envy of everyone. Last year, Jimmy died but Jackie returned with the same smooth steps; she continues dancing as a tribute to her beloved husband. Another fun dancer to watch is Gil, a widower in his late 80s, with a hip replacement who lives in a retirement home. He’s learning dancing to keep moving his muscles. He might not be the sharpest dancer on the floor, but his vibrancy and humour always bring the audience to a roaring standing ovation. When I watch these dancers, I feel their joy, too.

One of the major goals of the studio is to prepare students for dance competitions. Less than a year after I started, I attended my first competition in the “pro-am” category, with my teacher as the professional partner and I the amateur. Despite intensive training, once I was on the floor, I was totally overwhelmed by how crowded it was with so many competing couples. I felt like a novice driver on the highway for the first time. With the crowd of flashy couples in bright long gowns and crisp tuxedos swooshing past me, I could barely remember the steps, let alone the frame, style and elegance. A mere 90-second number had me sweating through. Maria did an amazing job compensating for my missteps and pulling me through the routine. Only then did I realize how much stamina is needed to complete.

When people learn that I dance ballroom, an often slightly raised eyebrow tells me what they are thinking. I’ve heard enough of the stereotypes about ballroom dancing to catch their drift. But I know what it takes to be a competitive dancer. Entering a ballroom is more like a knight engaging in battle than a leisurely walk in a garden. When I’m on the floor, I navigate among numerous competing couples to find the best path and invite my partner to join me. As she follows, she watches out for me, pinches me gently on the shoulder to help avoid collisions when I’m back stepping; I empower her by supporting her with a strong frame and guide her through the crowd, enabling her to show her best, while being courteous to all other competitors. I know I’m far from perfect, but these ideals push me to keep trying, to be a better partner and leader.

As this time of isolation and physical distancing lingers on, the world adapts quickly. Online services are a popular and essential way to connect now – even my dance studios offers online lessons. But what is missing is the warmth of two people embracing each other, the gracefulness of moving in unison, the intimacy of human touch. Sometimes I perform a few steps by myself at home, and I long for the time when I can be back in the studio. And when it comes, shall we all dance?

Story continues below advertisement

Fang Sheng lives in Markham, Ont.

Sign up for the weekly Parenting & Relationships newsletter for news and advice to help you be a better parent, partner, friend, family member or colleague.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies