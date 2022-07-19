First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

As a child of the 1970s who loved science and nature, I was captivated by the legendary ocean explorer Jacques Cousteau.

Gazing contemplatively from Calypso’s bow, sporting a red wool cap and clenching a pipe between his teeth, the philosopher-scientist seduced me with promises of action and adventure, of wonder and beauty. On TV and in magazines, I saw lizards plunge into the oceans around the Galápagos Islands, then swim underwater in search of algae. I read about divers who crept up on sleeping sharks in the Gulf of Mexico. And the much-maligned giant Pacific octopus was recast as a gentle, intelligent and curious creature, decades before the documentary My Octopus Teacher did it anew. Every month, I’d rip the brown paper wrapper off my new National Geographic – releasing the familiar chemical scent of fresh ink – hoping Jacques had paid me a visit.

My fascination with ocean exploration extended into my teens. I devoured copies of Skin Diver magazine, marvelling at photos of scuba divers gliding through South Pacific reefs that teemed with colourful tropical fish. For my Grade 8 science fair topic I picked molluscs, not an obvious choice for a 13 year old. Most of my classmates knocked off their projects the weekend before they were due, but I lavished attention on mine all winter, carefully selecting seashells collected during early morning Florida beachcombing expeditions. I memorized interesting facts and figures to impress the judges. Did you know the geography cone snail’s venom can be fatal? Or that the largest giant clam ever found weighed 250 kilograms? Sadly, scuba diving lessons – useful for any budding marine biologist – ended abruptly when I couldn’t equalize my ears at the bottom of our local pool.

These memories recently flooded back as the boat I was on skipped across the shimmering turquoise waters of the Baja Peninsula’s Sea of Cortez. We were in search of the world’s largest fish, the whale shark. These lumbering beasts – some as big as a school bus – swim slowly and with purpose, their gaping mouths inhaling massive volumes of zooplankton-rich seawater, which is then filtered out by gill rakers. They usually dine in open oceans, but near the sleepy Mexican town of La Paz, whale sharks congregate close to shore and feed just below the water’s surface. I was out there hoping to swim with the gentle giants.

The captain throttled back his engines, signalling our arrival at the feeding spot. Twelve of us nervously fumbled with our wetsuit zippers as Raul, our jovial, generously proportioned guide, handed out snorkelling gear.

Once we were kitted out, he launched into a list of instructions, reminding us to stay two metres away from our quarry, just like we’d been doing with each other during the pandemic. And no, we wouldn’t be mistaken for food.

After the chuckles died down, he explained that whale sharks looked slow, but keeping up would be a challenge, even wearing fins. “No diving!” This was so we wouldn’t disturb the sharks. “Stay clear of the big tail,” he implored – getting slapped by one could leave a nasty welt.

Raul spotted an eight-metre-long juvenile male, tumbled backward off the gunwale and swam to the big fish with the effortlessness of a sea lion. Then, as he tracked the shark, he thrust one arm up – flaglike – so we could spot him in the water. He made it look easy.

The captain manoeuvred the boat ahead of the fish but off to one side so the propeller wouldn’t pose a risk. As we swung our legs over the edge, I remembered Wayne Gretzky’s famous saying about skating to where the puck is going. This was a big puck! Four of us jumped into the choppy ocean and took off – arms and legs flailing like we were the ones being pursued – to where we thought the shark was headed. Salt water filled my mouth whenever a wave rolled over my snorkel, breaking my breathing rhythm as I paused to blow it out.

When I finally reached the whale shark, my energy had faded. I caught a fleeting glimpse of celestial white polka dots on the shark’s back before it faded out of sight in the turbid water.

Back on the boat, our foursome compared notes: none of us had succeeded in getting a good look. In miscalculating our angle of attack, we had swum farther than necessary, tiring ourselves out in the process. We wistfully gazed out at Raul – who was still frolicking with the shark – and resolved to do better.

The ocean spat the other groups out in rapid succession as they, too, failed on their first attempts. My group jumped back in and took off for a second time. Some of my nervousness had dissolved, replaced by quiet determination. I spotted Raul’s raised arm and concentrated on calmly, efficiently kicking with my fins to the expected interception point, then hovered with my face in the water until a bathtub-shaped mouth came into focus. I swam ahead, paused and let the shark catch up, gawking at its massive body as it slipped so closely beneath that the dorsal fin almost brushed my stomach. I swam alongside with surprisingly little effort, as if he were saying: “Hey little buddy, don’t worry. I’ll wait for you this time.”

No other snorkelers were in sight, not even Raul. I felt an immediate intimacy with the great fish and a deep sense of thanks for being granted a private audience. I marvelled at his hull-like girth and body splattered with a unique pattern of spots and stripes – his fingerprints. The Baja sun rays shafted through the water, illuminating my new friend’s markings as if he were lit from within. I glided alongside for several minutes, lost in the moment. The urge for me to touch, to deepen our bond, was strong, but Raul’s earlier warning about social distancing kept my impulses in check. Instead, I enjoyed the glory of nature, but from a slight distance. It was a Jacques Cousteau moment.

On our final day in La Paz, while my wife and I were browsing through an English book shop, I found a copy of Cousteau’s environmental monograph The Human, the Orchid and the Octopus. In it, he writes: “Every explorer I have met has been driven – not coincidentally but quintessentially – by curiosity, by a single-minded insatiable and even jubilant need to know.”

I was unwittingly imprinted with this sense of adventure when I was young; Cousteau still inspires me, just like when I was a child collecting seashells on the beach.

Dave Thomas lives in Oakville, Ont.

