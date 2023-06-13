First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by Marley Allen-Ash

Last summer, my father invited my three younger sisters and me on an unforgettable trip to Africa. This trip left a deep imprint on my soul, especially while trekking through Volcanoes National Park. The dust-filled vacation showcased several things about the family dynamic. Most notable was the likeness between our father and the silverback gorilla we were seeking. When we finally saw one, I felt like we had met our father’s majestic ancestor.

The evening prior to bundu bashing off-road into gorilla territory (not illegally, mind you) we were introduced to a friendly conservationist who provided us with lessons in gorilla communication. Gathered in the living room of our accommodations, with the sun setting behind the blue-green rainforested mountains, my sisters and I sat mesmerized as he talked about the various gorilla families, their behaviour, and the despairing fact that there are as few as 1,000 left in the world. He spoke with a deep passion that only someone who had spent a lifetime amongst these humanlike creatures could. Our father, sitting alone near the back, quietly observed with his arms crossed.

We were told that these primates communicate through grunts and sounds that we would mimic along our trek to announce our friendly arrival: “Ah-ha-hmmmmmmmm” the conservationist intoned, and urged us all to practice in deep, low voices. My sisters and I turned to each other in shocked amusement.

This exaggerated hoarse sound was not unknown to us, for our father had mastered it over the years. Whatever the cause, our father cleared his throat incessantly. In our childhood home, he could always be located so long as one followed the recognizable sound: “Ah-ha-hmmm.” We felt reassured that should a gorilla attack, we would be safe with our husky-voiced, throat-clearing father present.

Meanwhile, our father looked at us with an incredulous shrug of his shoulders as if to say: “What? I don’t make that sound …”

The next day, we prepared to embark on our trek with two guides and three ex-poachers who accompanied us for our protection. Before entering the lush mountains of Rwanda, where Dian Fossey once left life’s luxuries behind to live amongst the gorillas, my father exchanged his Ferragamo loafers for hiking boots and gators. We had already dubbed him “the silverback gorilla” (they say imitation is the highest form of flattery) and I looked proudly upon him and considered his patriarchal position in our family.

My father’s affinity for class and style reminded me of the silver streak across the dominant male gorilla’s back. The striking identifier makes it known to his counterparts that he is the leader of the pack. As a fearless leader of many packs, my father has acquired some fashionable stripes of his own in the form of watches and cufflinks. But, just like the seasoned gorilla and its unique silver back – these were acquired with time and hard work. These males earned their stripes.

About 45 minutes into our trek, our guide found a gorilla family and we crept up slowly to observe. The likeness between these creatures and humans was beyond what we had imagined. Gorillas share 98 per cent of our DNA. While my sisters and I gasped, oo-ing and ah-ing as the gorilla family went through their morning routine, our father stood with his hands behind his back, taking it all in from afar. My father had urged us ahead, while he trailed behind. Only a man with a heart bigger than a gorilla would forfeit his “front-row seat” in the jungle to experience these magnificent creatures up close.

As the gorilla family inched even closer, everyone stilled, much like we did whenever our father entered a room – a sign of respect. Instructions to begin the long “Ah-ha-hmmmmmm” sound were quickly forgotten as our mouths gaped open. In fact, the only one who remembered was, of course, my father and our guides. Perhaps he was tapping into his paternal instinct, or maybe he was just clearing his throat.

The 450-pound gargantuan gorilla was frightening. Its sheer size and muscular build were shocking, considering its plant-based diet. Although looking straight into the male gorillas’ eyes was discouraged, it does not take much more than a glimpse to see the wisdom and inexplicable kindness beneath its stern face. This look seems to follow many gentle giants, including my father.

At one point, the silverback reared up and pounded its chest while watching its young play and my sisters and I suddenly remembered to hum: “AH-HA-HEMMMMMMMMMM – WE COME IN PEACE!!” Our father watched the beast quietly, with understanding and respect in his eyes.

Like the silverback, my father is a rigorous observer and protector. Although he does not pound his chest, he once charged at a 50-pound iguana to protect one of my sisters. He can sense danger from afar and act swiftly when needed, just as we witnessed with the silverback.

These fathers have the spider senses of survivors – they are intelligent problem solvers. They may not coo over their young, but they love fiercely in their own unique ways.

I do not think my father realizes the breadth of his quiet skill set. In Africa, and at home, we witnessed that in both the gorilla and human family, the patriarch’s task is to protect, provide, and to resolve conflict. They are the glue that holds families together and keeps them safe.

We are lucky to have a bundu bashing silverback gorilla as a father.

Erica Fredstrom lives in Calgary.