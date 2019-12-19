It was manger mayhem, but I did get to know my neighbours better

Open this photo in gallery Illustration by Chelsea O'Byrne

First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Nativity Scenes were long ago pushed off the front lawn by those giant blow-up Santas and snowmen. But maybe that’s just the commercial times we live in. That was on my mind when I walked up the path to my neighbour’s front door. I knocked. David answered.

When I told him what had happened, he threw on an old plaid coat and covered his silver hair with a tuque and began the long journey to the sidewalk at the front of his home. It’s not really that far but David’s legs are very sore even when he takes his medications.

Story continues below advertisement

When we finally arrived he turned to look and slowly shook his head more in disappointment than in anger. He’s a shy man who is never looking for attention. I was about to impose.

That December was our first in our new home. We’d moved from Toronto’s downtown to the more spacey suburbs. We’d simply grown out of our cramped semi-detached home and were determined that our two-year-old daughter would have her own backyard.

So we re-emerged into a wonderful neighbourhood with streets lined with poplars, maples and oaks and welcoming smiles at every corner. We quickly discovered our new next-door neighbours kept to themselves but were always there to help with emergencies and delighted to do so.

When December came, we also discovered a beautiful Nativity scene on their lawn – something my wife, Zuraidah, and I hadn’t seen in years.

Each morning Carmen, our daughter Mackenzie’s caregiver, would take her for a walk and they would pause in front of the crèche and Carmen would teach her the names.

Later each evening we walked under starlight and Mackenzie would use her little words to recite to us what she had learned.

“That’s baby Jesus. That’s Mama Mary. There’s Papa Joseph. There’s a camel. That’s one of the sheep.”

Story continues below advertisement

And then we would all stand transfixed at that beautiful scene and think of Christmas present and past.

On the last Monday morning just before Christmas, suddenly everything changed.

Carmen and Mackenzie left for their morning walk and almost immediately bolted back to the front door. They were wide-eyed and breathless. Mackenzie was first to break the news.

“Papa Joseph. The sheep,” she said. “They’re gone!"

So I raced outside to the neighbour’s home and saw for myself. Both figurines had disappeared overnight.

I walked back home – tried to calm them both down and then spoke with my wife.

Story continues below advertisement

We are both long-time journalists who can recognize a Christmas story when we see one: “Figurines stolen from one of the few remaining Nativity Scenes days before Christmas. Film at 11.”

Zuraidah was uncomfortable with interviewing our neighbours but I argued the story had great merit in an age when Christmas has become more about malls than moments and memories.

“If they don’t want the story told, I won’t bother them. But it’s a great one.”

She nodded.

And that’s how I ended up at David’s door and how we came to the curb to survey the damage, and how I asked him to tell his story.

When I did, David looked at the ground. Then with those piercing cornflower blue eyes he looked right through me.

Story continues below advertisement

“Who would care?” he asked.

“Everyone who thinks we may have lost the real meaning of Christmas.” That sealed the deal and triggered mayhem.

Half an hour later a TV satellite transmission truck turned up. And then a reporting team. They interviewed David. They interviewed Mackenzie and Carmen.

I watched the noon-hour news and then noted that the truck didn’t leave our street. They stayed for the six o’clock news. They stayed for the late news. And they were back the next morning. Because a beautiful story began to unfold.

It turned out the Nativity scene was a gift to the community from my neighbour David and his wife Aloisia, people who have been quietly generous their entire lives.

Aloisia spent her first years in an Austrian refugee camp at the end of the Second World War, and is heartbroken by the suffering of children. David is a quiet soul who feels the same. They raised four children of their own but did not stop there. Through the years they have been at least a temporary home for dozens of kids in trouble – kids from families that could not look after them.

Story continues below advertisement

Some of those kids helped build the original crèche, and that just added to the heartbreak of the day.

The next day the TV crew was there to watch David and Aloisia’s grown children build a new “Papa Joseph” and a new sheep hand-painted with love. The day after they returned to watch the crèche be fully restored and lit again.

All that week a steady procession of cars drove by the house and paused to gaze at something almost no one sees any more.

I was thinking about that a few weeks ago when I helped David load some bicycles into his minivan. The vehicle was weighed down to the axles with toys he and his wife had gathered that will make children they’ve never met all over the world smile this Christmas.

We’ve all become best of friends in the time that has passed. We exchange freshly baked cookies and warm conversations. We celebrate hopes and holidays.

When my wife and my daughter and I walk during December evenings, we pause at the crèche and are reminded that not all gifts come in packages with ribbon. And we become more certain that Christmas presents are no match for Christmas presence.

Story continues below advertisement

John Beattie lives in Toronto.