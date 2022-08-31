First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Illustration by Rachel Wada

Every place has an identity. Something that defines it and differentiates it from another.

When I came to Canada as a child, I found myself at a loss in this new place. It was distinctly different from any other place that I had been. Africa, Asia, Europe. Those places – the places of my birth, my heritage, and my transition – had a definite identity. No matter how long I was separated from them, or how short a time I had spent in them, they all held a strong, defined space in my mind and in my senses. But this new place, Canada, no matter how long I spent in it, no matter how many of its people I got to know, no matter how many facets I explored, examined, and experienced, I never could quite pin down its identity.

It meant that even after living in this country for so many years, I also couldn’t pin down a crucial part of my identity as a Canadian.

I grew up with the unsettling notion that I didn’t really understand what Canada was. It was a country, of course, but what made it Canada? For all the other places I had been to, I could begin to answer this question. They may have been changing, shifting, settling, growing, evolving, but they definitely had some kind of tangible identity. Something you could sense when you arrived. Something you could feel the absence of when you left. Something that percolated through the people of the land.

In Canada, we defined ourselves, and our country, not as what we were, but what we were not. We were not aggressive or loud. We did not start wars. We were not a melting pot. We were not rich, or poor. We were not overly capitalist, or overly socialist. We were not very religious or very atheist. We did not leave garbage in the streets or cut in line. We were not America, and we certainly were not Americans. But what then, in fact, were we?

Everyone in Canada seemed to be from somewhere else. Even third- or fourth-generation Canadians I met would promptly and proudly rhyme off the places that their families were once from. England, France, Ireland, Scotland. I tried to get a sense of their history, their traditions, their beliefs. On an individual basis, of course it was all there. Family histories, the foods they ate, the music they grew up with, the church they belonged to, when and why they migrated to the cities. But on a collective basis, putting all these lives, these stories together, there was still a void. No matter how many pieces I gathered, I still couldn’t make out how those pieces would ever form the greater puzzle. The puzzle of Canada.

There were too many holes in my understanding of Canada. There was a troubling blankness when I tried to picture what it was to be “Canadian.” The concept itself seemed to be floating, untethered, in space and time. The idea of Canada – it had no mass, no roots. How could a country so massive have such an obscure sense of identity?

As the years passed, I tried to ask the question from another angle. What gave all those other countries I had lived in and travelled to such a sense of place? What made their identities so dense and vivid and tangible to me? I came to think that the answer was perhaps simpler than I had originally imagined.

History. Not textbook history – those random dates embellished with facts and fictions. No, the true history of the place. What was the spiritual history of the place, the psychological history of the place, the history in its bones and blood, in its earth and waters? What were the beliefs, the rituals, the myths, the festivals, the scars? How were the people connected to the land? Wasn’t it that history that gave a place strong roots, so that it could continue to grow and flourish within whatever harsh future it was thrown? That gave a place weight, so it wouldn’t be blown away by every passing storm. That gave a place purpose, so it could find its way through the dark.

It was only when I started to learn, in tiny scraps at first, about the Indigenous history of Canada, that the pieces started to fit. The more I learned about the Indigenous peoples of this land, their beliefs, their dreams, their culture, their stories, their struggles, their relationship to the land, the more things started to make sense. The answers began to emerge like islands exposed by receding tides. Incredible, beautiful, powerful things had happened here. And violent, terrible, heartbreaking things had happened here. And all of this truth had lain buried, willfully submerged, held down under the surface of “official history.”

This, then, is what the landscape had been trying to tell me for so long. This is what the mighty oceans, the silent lakes, the crackling forests, the rushing rivers, the elusive animals, the persistent ravens, the stoic cities, the deep mines, the expansive highways, the winding railways, the starry skies – this is the story they were trying to tell me all along. But I didn’t have the right language to hear, the right lenses to see, the right context to interpret the signs.

But now, as the truths begin to rise, to be stripped bare, it is with a weighty sense of relief that I embrace this country, for what feels like the first time. There is so much work to be done, but now we can see the rough trails of the past, shrouded as they are in unspeakable pain, grief, injustice, and untruths, and the long, steep road ahead that we must all travel together, as Canadians.

There is much to learn. There is a long way to go. But after all these years, this place, that I love, is finally beginning to make sense to me and for that I am thankful. I am grateful to those whose strength, courage and persistence have brought their truth into the light. I am trying to learn from them how to do the same. How to live up to my responsibility. How to take care – of this land and of each other.

They speak to me of home and land. Of truth and reconciliation. Of the power of honesty, hope and healing. But only if we are all willing to see – to acknowledge – to change – and to go forward together.

They say the land too has the power to heal, to repair herself, to reconcile, with our help.

But only if we are all in.

I see Canada now, and it has a definite sense of place. Identity. And perhaps for the first time, I feel what it is to be Canadian.

Shahin Hirji lives in Toronto.

