From the get-go, it was obvious that Charlie was no ordinary dog. He was an offspring to two hunting dogs, a beagle and a springer spaniel, which meant that Charlie inherited a beagle’s penchant for howling and a springer spaniel’s proclivity for hyperactivity.

But Charlie’s goofy cuteness, combined with the knowledge that mutts on average live longer and are less prone to genetic ailments when compared to pure breeds, meant we were taking him home. He would become enmeshed in the family dynamic for the next 13 years.

Weeks into welcoming Charlie into the fold, it became more and more evident that despite his loving demeanour, when it came to standard canine training, Charlie was incorrigible, if not certifiably untrainable. Something had to be done – and fast. Instead of the idyllic image of a man and his dog, our relationship felt more like it was turning into man giving his dog the finger. Fortunately, I learned that the community church was accepting registrations for an upcoming four weeks of dog obedience training, with sessions to be held in the church basement. I signed us up.

Around that time, my father came to town for dinner and a visit. During dinner preparations, a fresh pound of butter was placed in the butter dish and left on the kitchen counter. I never saw my father jump so high when my wife screamed at Charlie, while Charlie licked his chops standing near the empty butter dish.

“Don’t worry,” I said, “Obedience school starts next Thursday.”

Upon entering the church basement, both Charlie and I immediately felt out of place. All the other dogs were pure breeds, their priggish masters stationed about the training area. Rubber mats formed a walkway around the perimeter of the room. A jovial man wearing topsiders and sporting a jaunty mustache commanded the centre space. He directed us to find a seat, as the session was about to begin.

The commands Come, Sit, Stay and Heel were on the agenda that evening. Not on the agenda was Charlie being more interested in sniffing other dog’s butts than following verbal and visual commands. The man in the topsiders gave me and Charlie homework. The session ended with a Heel parade around the rubber mat promenade to which Charlie expressed either disdain or appreciation by squatting and doing his business directly on the rubber runway. Fortunately, being the responsible dog owner that I was becoming, I had an extra poop bag.

As I was stooping and scooping, I was sure I could hear a murmur coming from one of the other dog owners, “Such a mutt.” I smiled as I stood and tied my bag. Four weeks later, Charlie was awarded his Level 1 Obedience Training Certificate, but both Charlie and I knew that it wasn’t worth the paper it was printed on.

Desperate to gain some normality in the family dog dynamic, Charlie was assessed by a local dog whisperer, whose professional opinion was that Charlie was a “pistol” and offered to enroll him in his version of doggy boot camp, but the exorbitant fees made the dream of having a well-heeled canine companion seem out of reach.

In addition to Charlie’s chronic disobedience, inopportune howling and overall obnoxious misbehaviour, Charlie developed a penchant for all things poo. He loved to roll in it and consume it. Charlie’s coprophagial delicacy of choice was a seasonal winter treat affectionately dubbed the “poopsicle.”

Over the ensuing years, life with Charlie continued its bumpy ride, highlighted by many memorable moments, such as the day he consumed an entire carton of school fundraising chocolates, wrappers and all, only to expel them on every couch and bed in the house. Then there was the time a skunk sprayed Charlie in the face at point-blank range and our dog promptly ran into the basement to relieve his distress by rubbing his face on the rec room couch and carpet. But on his way down he brushed by me. As a result, my olfactory senses were deadened and I went to work reeking of skunk. However, the Charlie tale that tops them all is the one and only time I brought Charlie on an annual fishing trip.

For almost as long as I can remember, my dad organized a “dad and lads” fishing trip. The year Charlie joined us: he ate several pounds of sawgrass and spewed it up under the cabin dining table, he’d jump from the bow of the boat to the dock, only to land short, he’d jump into the lake to fetch a freshly cast fishing lure and, worst of all, lunged at a lure and upon retrieval had to be put in a full nelson hold to remove the barbed hook.

Charlie lived to 13 years of age; longer than our other family dogs. He lived a full life and despite his eccentricities and consistently obnoxious behaviour, he was loved, he was my boy. But Charlie never did learn to heel.

James G. Patterson lives in London, Ont.

