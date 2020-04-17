Losing track of the days and learning how to Zoom: isolation at 89

First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.
Perhaps – probably – I am fortunate to be, mostly, a loner. I am used to being alone and am, more or less, comfortable with that. But these last weeks have been bewildering. Assuming that I can stay healthy, I will turn 90 this summer.
I returned to Canada in late March from my usual winter in Mexico. I left Oaxaca before any local COVID-19 outbreak, so I felt reasonably secure about my health. But I tried to avoid crowds as I travelled through three international airports to get home.
One of my daughters met me at the airport in Kingston, Ont., transported me home, fed me roast chicken and veggies with a glass of wine, and settled me into my big cozy bed. I took my poor dehydrated body into something resembling a sleep state. She stayed overnight on the fold-out couch in my office and when I woke she brought me a cup of tea, bedside. I was astounded by her efficiency, and by her willingness to put herself into isolation at her home some kilometres away.
I was also astounded when I looked in the mirror that morning. My hair, thin and white, was electrified. Anyone would have laughed to see me, my hair standing on end as if I had been terrified by the sight of my own face.
That was Tuesday, my first full day at home. I posted a sign on my apartment door: I will be in self-isolation for 14 days, of which this is day 1, 2, 3, 4, … etc. “Please leave packages in front of the door.” I include a phone number. Every morning I open the door and circle the appropriate number. I began to hydrate myself, drinking water, water, water. Parched, it seemed, and disoriented.
I don’t know what happened to Wednesday. Perhaps there wasn’t one this week. On Thursday afternoon I sat on my seventh floor balcony in my cozy down jacket, bundled up against the weather for 10 minutes. I drank tea and watched the city shut down. Four young people in shorts and T-shirts pranced at the traffic light at the corner at Johnson and Ontario, not yet practising “social distancing.” The last sign of a carefree life. I hope they aren’t going to visit their parents this weekend.
Friday: I have been home for three days (I think). I need to focus somehow, and give myself a lift. So I have ordered some food delivered. I will dress-up for my solo dinner … long black skirt, fitted black turtle neck because I am still cold, a bright satin vest, earrings. I’ll put on some makeup and try to calm my frizzy hair. I will have a glass of wine, and have a nice meal delivered from a local restaurant.
I put the radio on to catch up with the world. CBC says it’s the news for Saturday. How can it be Saturday? Isn’t it Friday? What did I do yesterday? What happened to yesterday? It’s a surreal moment. I go to the computer to look at my calendar. Yes, my computer tells me it’s Saturday, and I have to believe that. MacBook never lies. It seems that all along I have been a day behind! I try to figure it out, try to reorient my brain: The three days of travel muddled my sense of time. I can see that now. I have been a day behind all the time …. I start to number the days instead of naming them.
The idea of a wine-and-cheese telephone date occurred to me along about Day 7, when I had been alone here for a week. I set up an appointment with a friend to chat on the phone, each of us with a little platter of cocktail nibbles and a glass of wine. I really need a break from this aloneness. I need to be with another person. The visit worked very well, and I felt less isolated. So I did it again on Day 8, with another friend. Oh, how great it is, just to visit, just to chat, each of us in a comfortable chair in our own home. It helped me catch up on what has been happening in Kingston while I was away all winter.
I am still rather bewildered by time, by these days of being isolated in my apartment. Oh, I look forward to my first walk down Ontario Street to the market. Is the market still there? Will there be a market any more?
I think this is Day 8. A big day, full of good things. Oscar from our local bookstore delivered some books I had ordered from Mexico. Thank you, Oscar!
My second daughter – was this yesterday? – delivered several bags of groceries from a list I sent last week. But, of course I can’t open the door because I am still in isolation, so we talked through it for a bit. Then I waited for her to go down the hall to the elevator before I opened the door and lifted three or four large bags of groceries into my apartment. I swabbed everything down with my hand-sanitizer – all those cans and boxes – stashed the food away, and swabbed the counter down. We are all learning new survival skills.
I have lost count of the days, but am now capable of focusing on the actual date. And I saw the sun rise this morning at about six. I made some tea, put on a warm jacket, and dashed out onto my balcony, where I huddled and froze for a few minutes to watch.
I realize how much my life will change now, at this age. I can be confident that after all these days of isolation, I will not be passing along the virus, but once I am out there in the big wide world, I might catch it. And then what? As feisty as I am, I am in the vulnerable age group. I’d like to be able to die without infecting a lot of other people.
I need to tell someone, to tell my family, that after my long and complicated life I’ll be more-or-less happy to be out of it, whenever the time comes. But I’d rather not die in a hospital hallway, and I have promised my daughters that I won’t leap off the balcony.
Laurie Lewis lives in Kingston, Ont.