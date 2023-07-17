First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by Drew Shannon

For years I’d been brainstorming how I could afford to buy a motorcycle. Most new bikes are around $10,000, which I definitely didn’t have as a high school student. I did, however, have a saint for a mother.

In March, Mom started sending me listings and asked me questions, like, what type of bike did I want? How big? Where did I want to ride? This got me thinking. I became obsessed and began scouring Facebook marketplace. Then … I found it! A 2018 Honda Rebel 500cc. Its silver paint shone through the phone screen. If I were a dog, I might have started drooling. I had to check it out, so I showed it to my Mom. We immediately planned a bike shopping day.

From the moment I saw that bike in person, and started the engine – hearing that low rumble – I fell in love. Even better, the first owner was a cool biker chick. Mom made an offer, which was something I didn’t expect. She said this bike was my graduation gift. I didn’t have my licence, I hadn’t written the test or gone to bike school, but I had a bike. I couldn’t believe it.

My first ride on it was as a “backpack” (that’s bike lingo for a passenger) with my uncle who graciously drove it home for me. Closing the garage with my bike tucked inside sent chills down my spine. Here was freedom; here was adventure. All I had to do was master riding this beast. The beast I later named Blitz.

A few days later, my mother announced that she wanted a bike, too! Turns out she’d always wanted to ride but had promised her mother she wouldn’t. Now it was her turn. My mom found her dream bike shortly after. A blue 2020 Honda rebel 500cc. Blitz’s twin, named Merida. Again, my uncle happily rode the bike home.

We decided we’d flaunt our mother-daughter riding duo with contrasting outfit aesthetics. Her gear was entirely white, and she rode like a beam of sunshine. She wore a white glossy full-face helmet paired with a snow-like Gore-Tex riding jacket. My gear resembled the midnight sky, all black with reflective stripes on my jacket that shone like the stars.

Looking back now, I’m glad she had good gear because without it, the damage she took would have been far greater.

Two weeks later, we started our course. In two classroom sessions we learned the basics road rules and the inner workings of gravity and inertia. We both passed the written test. For the parking lot practical experience test, our instructor handled every bike as if her spirit flowed through it.

Mom, on the other hand, faced some challenges. While practising corners, I thought everything was going wonderfully until I rounded the last bend. That’s when I saw Mom lying on the ground, her bike in the bush, with a shocked expression on her face. She’d lost focus and wiped out. This is common, even for experienced riders. I rarely see my mother shaken but when I do, my world crumbles. She calls herself a stubborn Dutch girl for good reason and got right back up, no worse for wear.

After more falls and corners taken too fast, we were starting to get the hang of it. I could swerve between cones like a flowing river. Stopping and starting became seamless. I rode every type of bike there, from sport to cruiser, even a cross-over dirt bike. They were all amazing. Mom learned that her strength was in shifting and stopping and I could see her confidence growing.

We both practised tirelessly and passed our skills assessment. We walked off the parking lot and back to the car giggling like little kids.

With our training out of the way and our beginner licences in hand, the only thing left to conquer was the road. The thought of getting out on the road made me ecstatic but Mom was far more wary.

When we set out for the first time, I knew it was my responsibility to watch over her, to do my best to shield her from other road users. I knew that my skills were more developed, which meant it was my turn to play the supportive role. Mom had given me so much and I wanted to be there for her now. It was during this ride that I realized I wasn’t a kid any more. I knew she could do it, but I worried like a parent watching their child play near a wasp nest. I spent more time looking at her in my mirror than at the road ahead.

We approached the first left turn. I checked my blind spot, geared down, chose my speed, looked where I wanted to go and, in an instant, it was behind me. It wasn’t over though, as my mom still had to make the turn. She was right behind me – or she should have been. I heard the loud roar of the engine and the scraping sound of metal on concrete. Falling in a parking lot was one thing but in the middle of a road brought serious risk. I slammed on my brakes. Was she hurt? Could she move? I hopped off my bike and raced back to her. As I approached, I could hear her muttering to herself. She was miraculously unharmed. Motivated more by bravery than fear, she picked up her bike and we got it to face the right direction. After a short pep-talk, she hopped back on her bike and kept going, determined to overcome this first glitch. She pushed forward, through intersections, around corners and even took a second try at the corner where she’d fallen.

Growing up I was raised without fear. I was given the opportunity to try “dangerous” things in a safe manner so I could understand risk. My mom didn’t have the same opportunities. She was raised by a fearful mother. So, seeing her overcome her fears and face challenges is awesome and inspiring. Her accomplishments have given me the motivation to face my own fears. She reminded me that if she can ride a motorcycle; I can manage an intimidating chemistry test.

Plus, now I’ve got a badass biker mama to ride with!

Rachel Hannah lives in Fort Langley, B.C.