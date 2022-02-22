First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Illustration by Marley Allen-Ash

My mother’s car sits in my driveway. Propped up by four, slightly sagging tires and showing its age; rust, scrapes and dents, duct tape holding fast to both sides of the bumper.

Lovingly dubbed “Tin Lizzy,” the aging Honda has been a trooper for years as it plowed through city streets in search of grocery flyer promises, doctor’s demands and the occasional forages further afield to visit family and friends. Mom’s car revs to life on the flick of the wrist, but its owner is slower to start. They both continue to roll forward, recalling more feisty days and the need for speed.

My mother reached the difficult decision to turn in her keys a few months ago; she’s 89. Those keys felt awfully heavy in my hand. It also felt like taking the legs from a sprinter.

My brothers and I are grateful she’s not driving 30 km/h in a 50 zone any more but I can’t help but feel what this loss of mobility means to her. Her decision has closed the few extra doors she had to freedom but it definitely hasn’t stalled her.

Getting older is about losing freedoms, that’s my take on it. It’s braking when you’d rather keep your foot on the gas. It’s also about reluctantly purging things from your life if someone has the good fortune to last that long. Mom certainly has. So, besides the simpler cast-offs, things such as extra muffin tins, a few dozen mixing bowls and reams of books and sheet music, the difficulty of saying goodbye to one’s wheels is a much larger milestone. She feels it and so do we.

I remember the story about her older brother teaching Mom to drive at 14 – that first taste of independence – and all the thousands of miles she’s travelled over 70-odd years.

I wasn’t there for her first joyride but I’m here for the last one and I’m impressed she’s done it in style. Mom is one of those extremely self-reliant folks of her generation. Her turbocharge comes from the extremely hardy stock of homesteaders, farmers and hardship survivors. A family who were consummately thrifty with resources before it was trendy. My brothers and I can still hear the refrain, “Turn off the water!” “Don’t throw that out!” Even burnt toast was salvageable.

Making the decision to be less mobile complicates things for sure but the choice was based on frugality and that’s a strong incentive for her. She embraces the community bus that picks her up from her building because it has the advantage of allowing her to continue making bargain grocery choices and it only requires a transit card – savings, check! After all, when you’re Ukrainian, it’s all about the soup. She can book special public-transit shuttles for appointments instead of paying car insurance – more savings! Her walker, which runs on fuel that she seems to have endless amounts of, takes her to a deli nearby.

Community is more important than ever and she’s in high gear with regular perogy-making groups, gangs of grannies folding and filling dough pockets. But she has also reluctantly agreed to be more reliant on others, to have quieter days and knows her life will slow down a little more. I’m grateful she was honest about her hesitancy in driving, and that she listened to that inner voice. I visit more regularly and we make the most of a couple of hours, working on her memoirs, eating borscht, then hitting the pharmacy for senior discount days. Weekly she asks, “How’s Tin Lizzy?” As if Tin Lizzy is travelling down the road without her.

The road ahead was never impossible or too bumpy for her. A few summers ago, she took herself by public transit to most of her 32 radiation treatments for breast cancer. She trudged up and down those subway steps, cane in hand and at the end of the day bragged about it. You can’t be without humour in these situations: a TTC employee standing at the bottom of the stairs watching her excruciatingly slow descent said, “What’s your hurry?” She thought she was going to die laughing.

So now, after a lifetime of being in overdrive, the metaphor for her life sits idle in my driveway. It’s all so poignant in a way I can’t ignore. However, as the wheels of life keep turning, Mom is still veering off in all directions. Life is change. Her storied background has offered her the tools to cope with today. That said, some things don’t change; you can still scrape off burnt toast.

Recently, Mom called when she got back from grocery shopping. She realized that if she hurried and was done within the hour, she could get home within her ticket’s two-hour window – and wouldn’t have had to pay for her trip back. Classic.

My mom has always been my arrow. It rarely flew straight but it was always there, flying toward something I couldn’t see to its next target. Many of her generation are just like her, rising to challenges as they arrive, overcoming one stop sign after the other. She’s the embodiment of Tin Lizzy. A tough gal with an engine that keeps humming, looking for new adventures, seeking out new highways. Four wheels on a car, four wheels on a walker, what’s the difference? You can’t stop the wheels from rolling when there’s soup to be made.

Loretta Garbutt lives in Toronto.

Sign up for the weekly Parenting & Relationships newsletter for news and advice to help you be a better parent, partner, friend, family member or colleague.