My mother was a strong and determined person, and I like to think I’ve inherited these qualities from her. I found myself frustrated, though, that once diagnosed with cancer, she parked her new reality in some other compartment of her brain. My mother spent her last year in a hidden cloud of emotion that was not talked about.

Eventually, I realized that this denial protected her from the pain of examining her regrets and the way that her life was destined to end. In fact, she taught me that, for some people, denying our feelings can help us cope when reality feels unbearable.

We found out about her cancer in the parking lot of the hospital. We were on our way to what we thought was an in-person appointment that, through some cruel twist, turned out to be a phone appointment instead. Mom was told over spotty cell service inside my car that she had cancer. Her prognosis was three to seven months as cancer had metastasized from her colon to her liver.

Support was sought. Based on those support systems and what they described, I was anticipating Mom to illustrate signs of what people “typically” exhibit when facing death. For example, moving through five phases of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. Mom didn’t adhere to this model; she just entered denial and stayed there.

I was hoping that she might come to terms with her condition, and want to spend meaningful time together on her remaining good days to do some things on her bucket list, and explore our relationship which might even lead us to a place of emotional healing. Her denial, however, prevented her from facing anything and prevented her from feeling any urgency around what she still may want to do in the time she had left. By default, this put me in the role of caregiver – not a daughter to spend precious time with.

While waiting for the system to move her through a seemingly endless series of consults with the cancer clinic, we had some time before the experts would discuss what was essentially a lack of treatment options. While Mom still had some strength, my husband and I managed to take Mom on a journey back home to Ontario to say goodbye to her extended family. Even that trip was steeped in denial. She was just visiting everyone and there were no goodbyes uttered. Her condition was not openly talked about. She would eventually express gratitude for the trip, however.

To honour her dying wish, my brother and I managed to care for our mother at home until she suffered many falls and became immobile – still denying her imminent outcome. Emergency paramedics would visit to help us get her back into bed without breaking bones. It was at this point that she was fortunate enough to get into a compassionate hospice care facility for the last week of her life. This was a palpable relief to my brother and me, and it is here that she received the best care that one could hope for from people who knew what they were doing.

My family gathered. They said their goodbyes to her. During her last hours, when she refused food and water and her body organs shut down, she, at last, wanted to talk about dying with me. Tragically, it was too late. She lost her ability to speak.

With heart-wrenching anguish, I would lean in and try to discern what she finally wanted to say, but the words were unintelligible. That didn’t stop her from saying them over and over, expecting me to understand whispered gibberish with me guessing at their meaning – mostly met with adamant shakes of her head that I did not guess right. She patted my hand for emphasis as she tried at last to utter her feelings, her eyes bursting with urgency and desperation, the grief now visibly etched on her face.

Mom clearly did not want me in the room when she died. I was alone with her for two nights, and on the third night, her caring doctor kindly suggested I go home for a shower and let her have some privacy to die. So, I went home and that’s when she chose to leave. My cousin gave me perspective on this, saying she was my mother to the end, trying to protect me from pain. This helped me a great deal to understand that she did not need me beside her to leave this world. It was this understanding that brought me to a place of forgiveness. After all, who was I to impose expectations and plan how her dying journey should go? Dying is a personal matter. She chose her own way and I finally honoured it. I forgave her for choosing, consciously or not, to deny her own condition, and I forgave her for not processing her grief the way I thought she should.

When I returned to the hospice care facility, I placed a final kiss on her forehead and uttered a small prayer to wish her peace. In doing so, I found some peace of my own. Mom’s denial helped her to die more easily while helping me learn a lesson in forgiveness, a gift from the beyond that perhaps I could have accepted sooner.

Brenda King lives in Edmonton.