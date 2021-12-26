First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Illustration by Mary Kirkpatrick

Last December I inadvertently discovered a new hobby. My parents were moving to a different home, and I made the decision to steal my mother’s favourite Money Tree, a tropical indoor plant. I do not know why I did it, because to be frank – I hated plants. From my childhood to adolescent years, I complained about the odour of the dirt. Of course, no one seemed to smell it but me. I also always got stuck with watering them as a chore. I never understood my mother’s intimate relationship with her plants. I used to joke with her, saying, “If you took care of me the way you took care of your plants, I would have turned out an astrophysicist!” (I assumed that was the highest level of intellect one may reach.)

During the pandemic, however, that changed. I had to find a distraction from a world filled with fear and paranoia.

I used to be a social butterfly, but the isolation I felt made me feel like taking care of relationships with people was impossible. And so, I decided to broaden my green horizons and collected an impressive collection of houseplants. My apartment was filled with tropical greenery: coffee arabica, alocasia fryderyk, money tree, umbrella tree, Chinese fan palms and a 10-foot Monstera deliciosa.

One snowy week in the middle of winter, I went on a three-day trip but had forgotten to completely close the door to my apartment balcony. My houseplants are extremely sensitive to the slightest drop in temperature because they are native to tropical or semi-tropical environments. Plants are ambitious by nature, but they could not take such a destructive hit. I returned to a catastrophic scene. My fragile houseplants were wilting and withering, they were all profoundly damaged. I felt complete and utter sorrow. Then I took a closer look, to see how awful the damage was.

My coffee arabica wilted like overcooked spinach, dark and shriveled. The fronds of my Chinese fan palms were dry and brown, I could almost hear the plant screaming in misery. My Money Tree was the most resilient, putting up a vigorous fight against the cold. It dropped its leaves, but I could tell it was only asleep because it had a firm and healthy trunk.

I was devastated by my forgetfulness and the destruction. To some, they were only plants; but to me, these houseplants were my saviours. During the wretched pandemic, I developed severe depression and collecting plants gave me the nurturing role I always desired. These plants became a substantial part of my life as I monitored their daily growth. I saw myself in my houseplants, if you take care of them, they’ll last and live with you for a long time. Nursing them was my first step toward recovery. My cat, Peanut, grew fond of my houseplants as well. He was even beginning to stop his obnoxious habit of chewing and vomiting their leaves.

Discovering that they’d died because of my carelessness sent my mind reeling. I started thinking it was a sign that my dark days were coming back. Just as I was about to cry myself to death, I turned around to see my Umbrella Tree was in perfect condition. I’d missed it before while focusing on all the wilted leaves. My eyes filled up with tears, I distinctly remember kissing its narrow leaves.

That night, I called my mother and told her what happened. She knew not to play the blame game this time, she quickly ran to get Dr. Google’s help. She explained to me that a plant gives up its leaves to save itself, and she reassured me that my plants have a high chance of surviving. She helped me figure out the technique of root plant cutting in water.

“A plant gives up its leaves to save itself.” It sounded like a conflicting statement, yet it made perfect sense to me because I’ve been there myself, I’ve done that, too. One month before this incident took place, I quit my dream job because my health was deteriorating. I too was unable to extend my leaves because of a cold, unfair world.

My plants were giving up on me, but I was not going to let them go without a fight. I stayed up that night figuring out how to save my plant and downloading plant-tracking apps. I watered the wounded plants, replaced the soil, added fertilizer and made sure the roots were not rotting.

“Please wake up my love” I whispered to my Coffee Arabica. “I will never let you down again, I promise.” I kissed it goodnight and put all my trust into the hands of tomorrow.

I fell asleep on the couch with charcoal-coloured hands – it was the best sleep I’d had in a long time. I woke up to a majestic morning, a morning of miracles. Most of my plants were alive again. My Coffee Arabica was up and smiling, my heart was dancing and my feet were dancing, too. I gathered all my plants under the beaming sunlight in my living room.

I cried a little while I whispered, “I can do anything.”

Sama Ab lives in Calgary.