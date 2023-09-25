First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by Drew Shannon

He takes it to bed with him every night. Not the teddy bear his granddaughter gave him after his stroke but something else he values for reasons that I am still trying to figure out. My husband just presses a button and the item lights up and, incidentally, wakes me up, his wife of 60-plus years.

With this item, he can now safely measure his daily progress and reassure himself that he’s “still on the right side of the grass.” As a result, he sleeps like a baby, most of the time.

“Just checking, 6,000 steps today, not as good as yesterday, I’ll make it up tomorrow,” he’ll say in the dark.

“Please, if you don’t MIND,” I answer testily. I really try to understand, but I need my sleep.

“You’ll never understand because you never played sports,” he retorts.

He’s right, I was never athletically inclined growing up and even complained about walking to school. Swimming and riding my bike was all the exercise I needed or wanted. I guess I wasn’t competitive enough to work hard at anything so as to master some physical skills that would earn me faint praise from a gadget.

But what does a 90-year-old man need with a Fitbit anyway?

With the best of intentions, and probably knowing her father better than me, our daughter gave him the gift that keeps on giving. This Fitbit tool, which goes around his wrist or his ankle, tells him how many steps he takes in any given day as well as a number of other things, including a watch to tell him how fast time is slipping by, how fast his heart beats, calories consumed, and so on. Is he preparing for a marathon or a tryout for the Olympics, I don’t think so.

To make my peace with it, and to understand his obsession fully I needed to know, to listen and to ask questions, so I did. Usually, our conversations ended with no meeting of the minds just a lot more unanswered questions. I got him started with just one little question.

“Why keep measuring yourself against what, or whoever? You’ve already been there, done that.” I thought I had him with that one, but no.

“I was a pretty good athlete in my day,” he said. “Pride, physical toughness, mental toughness it’s all the same thing,” he said, then gave me a big smile and went out.

I was left to dissect his short rebuttal.

He was right. I often wondered what propelled Olympic athletes to work so hard to achieve their goals when in the end they had a medal and short-lived fame that may or may not lead to a career of some sort. One does need tangible evidence, be it a medal or a Fitbit that says, “Yes, you’re doing just fine thank you very much.”

Privately, however, I think this Fitbit obsession is better than focusing on all the aches and pains that are inevitably part of aging. It’s a distraction from ailments over which you have no control. At night, I’d best just roll over in bed and forget it. We both have our little quirks and more than our share, too, as we age. After all, if you are nearing your best before date, it’s okay to become a little eccentric, isn’t it?

I can see now how mastering a skill has benefits that go beyond the obvious and my husband was only too glad to explain it all to me. (Plus, this Fitbit focus means I don’t have to hear about the Habs 24/7 either.)

Maybe his Fitbit really is the grown-up equivalent of a “happy place,” where your mind can go while time rushes by untethered. Milton knew of what he spoke, “The mind is its own place, and in itself / Can make a heav’n of hell, a hell of heav’n.”

My husband has truly mastered this mental technique and as a result, is aging nicely despite having been slowed down after a stroke seven years ago. He is an example to his grandchildren, they adore his uncomplicated wisdom always on display, and his never-ending stories, mostly repeats, but they listen attentively.

Stubbornness should be considered a virtue as we age because of its unexpected health benefits. But the real bonus, I’m realizing, is that good health leads to optimism and that sense that it’s all going to work out in the end.

I’m still learning after all these years, too. I think I’ll get myself a Fitbit and start waking him up in the middle of the night!

Joan McNamee lives in Kamloops, B.C.