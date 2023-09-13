First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by April Dela Noche MIlne

The only prerequisite I had for beekeeping was the fact I enjoyed slathering honey on fried chicken, and enjoyed the occasional tipple of mead. But I was intrigued with the idea of beekeeping, and I’ve never steered away from trying anything once.

So, with an overabundance of confidence, I jumped into the beekeeping world by enrolling in an online course. And I aced it, which further piqued my curiosity. I next enrolled in a course at a local college and spent six Sundays with other wannabe beeks (as we are known to call ourselves) exploring the world of apis mellifera, the Western honey bee. The course even provided a field trip to the instructor’s apiary, for a hands-on experience to top off our learning. I was now set to rock the beekeeping world!

I started with two beehives rather than just one. That way, if one colony faltered, the second one was there as a comparison so that I would recognize if/when a problem cropped up. I ordered 2 nucs, a.k.a. nucleus colony (a mini hive containing four or five frames of bees, brood, honey and a queen), and nervously loaded them into my vehicle. As I returned home with the back seat literally vibrating, I marvelled at the adventure about to unfold.

University of Guelph launches state-of-the-art honey bee facility

An average beehive contains approximately 50,000 bees, the vast majority being the female worker bees, which only live a maximum of about six weeks. Then there are the males – drones – whose sole purpose in life is to mate with a queen and promptly die, or otherwise literally hang around in the hives eating honey until one day they are literally tossed from the hive in fall by the workers as they make preparations for winter. The centre of the beehive universe is, of course, the queen, who is the ultimate mother of them all. Which is to say, mom to most of the populace in the hive, since she lays up to 1,500 eggs every day of her life in the hive. Queens can live for several years but are usually replaced in the second or third year as their output decreases.

I don’t believe I truly knew the unbridled flavour of that glistening liquid gold until that first summer harvest in 2018. Oh the taste of the honey! I even surprised myself with a second prize at our local agricultural fair that September. Over the first couple of years, I never exceeded two hives and would often deal with the loss of one or both hives over a harsh winter.

Each fall I would automatically order two more nucs for spring, just in case, but over time, more and more of the colonies survived overwintering.

This is my fifth year, and I’ve realized that I am not a very good beekeeper! Oh sure, there are eight thriving hives humming in the backyard. I love the din of the hives and try to listen almost daily as a reminder of their incredible contribution to our world.

In my short time as a ‘chief bee herder,’ as my business cards attest, I have dealt with my apiary being quarantined when a small hive beetle was found in one nuc. I have lost count of the number of swarms I have witnessed where almost an entire hive literally flies away with the queen. The sound is unforgettable, and awe-inspiring. But the experience is extremely frustrating as well! This summer, I have lost five queens as a result of the smoke blanketing our area from the forest fires hundreds of kilometres away. And most recently a wax moth invasion. Don’t ask!

PEI’s Island Walk isn’t exactly as advertised but I did meet a lot of great people

So what makes me a bad beekeeper? Well, the longer I do this, the more I realize how little I know. Every time I remove the outer cover and peer inside, I am awed by the universe that exists before me. I don’t inspect the hives as often as I should. My mite treatments always seem so-so. Feelings of inadequacy overwhelm me as I pull out each frame and scan to find the queen that never wants to be found. I have to accept the only evidence of her existence by the freshly laid eggs, growing brood and capped cells. I inadvertently crush worker bees as I get into the hives at times, and finally, I am unable to persuade the bees to store the honey where I want it to go. The worker bees have their own ideas about where that will be and do as they wish.

So why do I stick with it? With retirement looming, I decided it might help bridge my adjustment to such a major life change. Being responsible for tens of thousands of tiny lives gives me a sense of purpose, and new life focus. Not to mention the fact it takes me to a completely other state of mind, where nothing else matters.

Looking ahead, I hope to participate in local farmers’ markets to share the bounty of my bees’ efforts (not to mention my homebrewed mead) and educate the public about a fascinating creature that flies under the radar most days.

Leonard Belsher lives in Shawville, Que.