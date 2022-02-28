First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

“You should get a cat,” my therapist said in a matter-of-fact tone. “A cat?” I echoed between the steady flow of tears, wondering if maybe I’d hallucinated the past 10 minutes of conversation leading up to this point. Could she not hear me when I said I could barely look after myself?

I took a deep breath, and carefully considered the idea of welcoming a feline friend into my life.

Now don’t get me wrong, I am more than willing to take the advice of the professionals I’ve enlisted in my life to help me through my mental illnesses. This guidance just seemed like too easy of a fix for the fact that I couldn’t leave the house without bursting into tears on a good day. I’d sunk thousands of dollars into therapy, tried multiple medications, seen countless doctors and suddenly a furry, claw-wielding little creature could solve it all?

Adopting an animal during the height of the pandemic was far from easy, for the best reasons. Shelters were empty, and when cats did come into their care, they were adopted within hours. When my partner and I found Cinnamon, her adoption profile made her out to be snuggly, friendly and easygoing – the perfect kitten. We filled out the paperwork and paid the adoption fee, and once the deal was sealed her foster mother began to use words like “fast” and “daring” and “firecracker” to describe her personality. We had a few weeks to prepare for the arrival of our fiery little orange friend and excitedly awaited her arrival.

When she came home, it became increasingly obvious that Cinnamon didn’t understand “no,” “stop it” and “don’t do that.” I’d grown up with cats my whole life, and I can confidently say that she was the worst cat I’ve ever owned. I was beginning to doubt my therapist’s advice that having a cat would be a relaxing, fulfilling and healing experience.

She routinely used our bed as a litter box, and after countless visits to the vet to see if something was wrong with her, our vet concluded that she was just a jerk who wanted our attention. She fought tooth and nail to get a bite of our meals, often scavenging the kitchen afterward for scraps. She’d fearlessly lick sharp knives left unattended for a split second and would courageously stick her head into spitting hot frying pans and eat anything that fell on the floor, whether it was edible or not. I have never begun as many Google searches with “can my cat eat...” so many times in my life, and I don’t think I ever will again. Cinnamon stole my heart with her brave antics and kept me busier than I’d ever expected.

We fought to keep her occupied but the most effective tactic was to take her out on walks. After a long day, the last thing I wanted to do was walk in circles around the neighbourhood. I could barely leave the house most days to get groceries, I struggled with leaving the bed to shower more than I’d like to admit, and often napped through most of my day. But my heart couldn’t say no to Cinnamon and her adventurous spirit that clearly lived for these strolls.

The first time she saw the ocean, I swear she smiled. We’d walk down to the beach with our bright orange kitten dangling her paws out of the cat backpack, practically waving at strangers on the street as we passed by. By the time she could smell the ocean breeze, she’d start purring and clamber up onto my partner’s shoulders from the backpack, perching on his left shoulder like an eager little parrot. She’d dig in the sand, chase after seagulls, and approach couples on picnic dates watching the sunset to try to scavenge some of their snacks.

Cinnamon showed me what unadulterated bravery looked like. She didn’t stop to consider every possible outcome of a situation, she simply went for it. Off-leash pitbull running full force at her in the park? Cinnamon would run toward it, excited at the possibility of making a new friend. She jumped without knowing where she would land. I watched her throw herself off shelves and land flat on her face more than once. She craved adventure, often scratching at the front door and plopping herself in her carrier when she decided it was time for a walk. I found myself mirroring her behaviour after a while, jumping out of bed without a second thought. I stopped expecting the worst-case scenario. I began to find the motivation to get out of bed in the morning and tried to be as brave as she was when it came to facing each day.

Cinnamon burned brightly, boldly and unfortunately quickly, leaving a cat-sized hole in my heart the day she left us at only six months old.

I’m no stranger to sadness or grief, but losing my first pet so suddenly was the most confusing emotional experience I’ve had to date. I was angry. She was supposed to help me through more of my life than the three short months we had her. I desperately searched for ways to blame myself, but the reality was, it was a freak reaction to the anesthetic during her spay that took her from us. We’d given Cinnamon the fullest, sweetest, and most exciting life a house cat could’ve asked for. We encouraged her craving for adventure, admired her bravery and gave her all the love we could fit into her tiny, fluffy body.

Cinnamon is no longer waking me up by stomping on my face at 5 a.m. begging for breakfast, but she’s still the reason I get up every morning. I don’t know how much time I have left on this Earth - nobody does. So I walk around the neighbourhood to enjoy a breath of fresh air even when I’m exhausted, I push myself to try even when I think I’ll fail and I jump even when I don’t know where I’ll land. Our time is often cut unpredictably, unmistakably short. It would be a shame to live life being anything less than brave, bold and adventurous.

Summer Konechny lives in Vancouver.

