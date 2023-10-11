First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

The infatuation started innocently enough. After months of lockdowns and endless walks to nowhere, I figured a ride on a rusty, dusty old forgotten Canadian Tire Supercycle could get me out of my rut. In my 24 years of living in Toronto, riding a bike on the busy streets had never once appealed to me, but I needed to do something different, even if there was a chance I’d be squashed like a squirrel who gambled and lost to a Ford F-150.

Flash forward two weeks. I had a spanking new Amazon-delivered road bike (seven positive-ish reviews!), padded shorts and actual clips for my pedals. Lance Armstrong I was not, but I was smitten. Friends were impressed, but likely snickered privately at my goofy attire and fixation. My mother marveled at my initiative, but also found the opportunity to resuscitate a treasured chestnut from my youth: “It’s not you I worry about, it’s the other crazy drivers on the roads.”

Jokes aside, I recognize the danger. We all have friends who lived to tell of near misses with car doors and bumpers, or sadly, a friend of a friend of an acquaintance of someone who did not. But at the risk of sounding dramatic, road biking sort of saved my life. Coming out of the pandemic, I experienced a perfect storm of major events, starting with the beginning of the end of a long marriage, followed quickly by a new job in a different field, and a mind-reeling renovation. Cycling was as much a coping mechanism as it was a distraction from the seismic upheaval I was navigating on a day-to-day basis.

As I got better, I upgraded to a proper road bike (Kijiiji this time!). I even booked a solo-cycling trip to Ireland after reading an inspiring story of one writer’s journey in this newspaper. I spent the next three months riding my bike as much as possible in advance of the trip, which served as a way to channel unsettled energy and gave me a tangible goal after many years of inertia.

Setting out in the pouring rain to tackle 60 kilometres on the first day of my Irish adventure, however, I wondered if I had bitten off more than I could chew. Although I had a GPS cycling app, and a 24/7 emergency number, the reality of being alone on empty, unfamiliar country roads hit me hard during the first hour of the ride, especially when I realized my cushioned shorts were already falling spectacularly short on their promise to deliver. But as the weather improved throughout the week, so did my confidence and cadence, and before I knew it, I was doing switchbacks through the stunning Gap of Dunloe on the final day, wishing I could start the week all over again.

It’s now been a year since that trip, and the drama of my personal life is mostly in the rear-view. I still find the challenge of cycling in the city captivating, and regularly ride my bike to work from north Toronto to the downtown core, and a little less enthusiastically, back uptown. However, I’ve noticed a shift in behaviour since I first caught the road bike-bug. Cars now seem more afraid of me than I am of them. They give me a very wide berth, allow me to proceed first when we tie at a stop sign, and (mostly) check their side-mirror carefully prior to making a right turn. It’s all very polite.

Instead, I’ve found myself shaking my fist at a new enemy on the road, and it feels like a betrayal. Whereas car engines and bike pedals share no DNA and are therefore natural opponents, I’m currently battling traitorous mutants sprung from the OG Supercycle itself. They are sneakily silent, have a hard time deciding whether to use the bike lane or the road (or for that matter, the sidewalk), and their drivers can often be found – disconcertingly – peering at their phones while in transit because they are “door-dashing.”

It seems our insatiable appetite for speedy food deliveries has created an army of e-bikers who shrug at pesky inconveniences like signaling intended turns or window-shoppers. I am all for improving efficiencies, creating new jobs and reducing emissions, but somewhere along the way to this latest industry disruption, we forgot the part about safety training. Should anyone be allowed to pilot a battery-powered two-wheeled vehicle just because it has a manual option? Car drivers need a valid licence, but what does an e-biker need to drive as fast as a car on city streets, and sometimes as recklessly as a driver under the influence? Just the will and the way.

I’ll spare you my argument that an e-bike is not actually a bike (hint: it’s a motorcycle), and the no-licence-required toothpaste is already out of the tube. So instead, let’s equip these hard- working couriers who are under pressure to deliver that thing you need in a hurry with some simple tools, like standard sound-warning devices and lighting (I’m looking at you, Uber Eats). I can’t reason with the sheep blocking the road in Ireland, but in Toronto, those of us on two-wheels can work together to use the road safely and enjoyably. I really don’t mind sharing the bike lane with you, my e-charged, third cousin once-removed. But at least ring your bell before you fly past me, or else we’ll both be out of power.

And I have a new life to lead.

Kristen Sheppard lives in Toronto.