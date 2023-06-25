Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by Drew Shannon

First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

I was diagnosed with ADHD 1.5 years into my marriage, 12 years into my career, and 34 years into my life. It took me a long time to realize my quirks were challenges. On the outside, I was a highly capable woman who glided through stress. Inside, I was frantically pressing buttons and pulling levers. Whatever it took to survive.

The first time I battled my brain, I was in my bathroom, tightly-towelled and wiping the flaking mascara under my eyes. One blackout later, I was on a kitchen chair, surrounded by paramedics and flailing out of that towel despite my sister’s best efforts. I was driven away in an ambulance, and I never really returned.

After several tests and a conversation that was a bit too serious for a university student, I was diagnosed with epilepsy. My brain revealed its sensitive side, and when it goes over that cliff, it takes my body with it. When you have to think twice about using the stove, crossing the street, or dancing under strobe lights, your independence sprouts a set of training wheels.

The only way out was an anticonvulsant drug I took three times a day for years. I was seizure-free, but I was a foggy, irritated stranger to everyone who loved me. Eventually, I went from three pills to none, keeping my epilepsy in check by prioritizing sleep while my peers partied into the pink mornings. It worked and I felt relief, which gave way to arrogance. I thought I was limited to one brain blip; one small crack in my world.

I often wonder which has been around longer, the epilepsy or the ADHD. Unlike the epilepsy, which sprang up with an awful shock, the ADHD found a sweet, unsupervised spot, like a tick, and sank its teeth in. I could pin two or three moments across my life on my epilepsy. They felt like hiccups of the nerves. A trembling hand that led to a shattered glass on my grandmother’s floor.

I could attribute many more moments to my ADHD. All the big decisions and major oversights. Forgetting sandwiches in my locker until they moulded. Missing a subway stop because of an intense daydream. Chasing the rush behind sugar, shopping and spontaneity. Leaping from tangent to tangent and urging others to get to the point. Finding and losing the spark across workplaces, hobbies, and every word I ever wrote. Having no access to my focus unless my clothes sat comfortably on my skin, my hair was perfect, my bladder was empty and I was picking the skin off my thumb.

I manage my relationship with stimulation like a bored person plays with a lighter at a gas station. I need the thrill to stay engaged, but overdoing it, even once, carries consequences. When I’m listless and anxious, I force myself to bake, or walk, or make a dinner reservation months in advance. I burn out without even noticing. When I realize I’ve overdone it, I become jittery and uncomfortably aware of my mortality. I count the minutes until I feel safe enough to get out of bed.

My disorders are roommates. Each hates the other for invading the space, but each needs the other to own the space. I once had a theory that my authentic self was the third roommate, but I’m actually the space. The epilepsy is the scared woman that sets the boundaries, the ADHD is the restless woman that calls the shots, and I contain the madness. Sometimes my body is calm and my mind is empty. Those moments are rare, and I mourn them when they pass.

When you feel different and there isn’t a name for it, it’s like being backed into a corner. When your differences can be defined, managed, and embraced in a community of other differences, a door opens. This is when you learn you don’t have to work so hard to convince the world you are struggling; you just have to convince yourself. Once you accept your hardships are real, you stop holding your breath. You can act.

There is something satisfying about adding the word neurodivergent to the list of words that describe me. It feels like a shiny badge for navigating the world in distress. When people spot it, they wonder how they missed it. Then they wonder how to help you. Even with the best intentions from others, in the most well-meaning environments, you have to advocate for yourself every waking moment. Sometimes a tweak will tilt things in your favour; other times, your life needs to crumble to make way for better things. I’ve done both in blind fits of frustration. Now I ask for more time to process new information, like a change in plans. And I create enough space for new stages, like a change of heart. I tweak and I crumble, consciously.

All these years, I thought I lacked resilience, but I’m resilient by design. I worked my way through a system that was created for neurotypical people. I passed my classes, climbed the corporate ladder, and invested in relationships, delivering painful jabs to my body, spirit, and mind in the process. I have only recently given myself permission to pursue an easier life. I separated my core self from my coping mechanisms, and I landed on my voice. A neurodivergent woman became a champion for neurodiversity.

Today I’m striving from the inside out. I’m the space that is evolving into a roommate who will take back the keys, set the boundaries, and call the shots. In the meantime, I’ll continue to convert the struggles that hold me back to the stories that lift me up.

Maida Sosa-Velazquez lives in Toronto, Ontario.