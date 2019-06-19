My parents died months apart, but lay together in a lab for students

Open this photo in gallery Illustration by Rachel Wada

Mom and Dad died, just weeks apart, a little more than a year ago. Mom left in November and Dad followed her in January. They were both 85 years old (their birthdays were just a day apart) and they had been together since they were 17. They met one summer night at the Wagon Wheel Dance Hall in the small community of Pointe-du-Chêne, N.B. As they grew old, they both remembered details from that long ago Saturday night when Mom wore a soft yellow sweater set and a pair of pedal pushers and Dad, nervous, made his way across the floor to ask her for a dance.

Their bodies are at a medical school now and they are teaching a new generation of health-care professionals. They weren’t clear on much about their wishes as they aged – Mom was especially reticent to talk about it – but the desire to have their bodies donated to a medical school was long-standing and clearly stated. My brother and sister and I are proud of them for that wish. The woman who co-ordinates the donation program has assured me that they are side by side in the lab and that the students who are working with them know they were married.

When we donated their bodies, I filled in a form that invited us to tell what we thought was important for the learners to know about Mom and Dad. Another form asked for medical information. I wrote a couple of paragraphs about both of them and listed their medical conditions – which were many.

Some years ago, I had the privilege of spending time in the anatomy lab of the medical school where I was working, and I would have loved to know more about the people whose bodies I looked at.

I wish for the students to pay attention to my father’s hands. They will see that his left hand is rough, the fingers calloused and bent from decades of working in his shop. There may even be speckles of paint on his palm or the finger where he held his paintbrush. I hope the fingernails are trim – as he aged, it became more difficult to cut them, he became more and more sensitive and just maybe less than trusting of his children, grown as we were, to do the job he wanted us to do.

Dad had a massive stroke when he was just 58 and, with that, he lost use of his right hand – perhaps a student will notice that it is the softer hand. For years after that stroke, he tried, unsuccessfully, to bring life back to that paralyzed hand. His dominant hand was his left one – thank the fates for such a mercy.

In the years after that stroke, Dad became an artist – making thousands of dollhouses, birdhouses, pieces of furniture and giving them to family and friends. And when age sanded his words away, he sat and painted. Hundreds of paintings. His art gave him a voice when his was twisted by that stroke. His workshop and, in time, his bedroom, gave him a place to build beauty in wood and paint and whimsy, the joy of creating.

When those students look at my mother’s back, I wish a volume of things: I wish for them to see the pathway of pain that was her crooked spine. That pain aged with her and, in time, put her in a wheelchair and bent her neck low. And when they see her heart, I wish for them to know it was troubled and tough. Perhaps a student cardiologist can note the wonky valve that caused her so much fear through her life and, just maybe, that student can be impressed that she loved so fiercely with that heart. She did not love perfectly, but she loved mightily, and worked, every day of her life, to do better.

And, when her brain is looked upon, I wish for the future neurologist to see the worn pathways of anxiety and the dark pools of depression, and to be impressed by the way she navigated her way through that brain – to know she was funny, smart and really, really brave. Once in a while.

I wish for the student learning to read the body to see Dad’s lion heart. I imagine it large, bruised, scarred but mighty. He fell in love that long ago summertime night – surely that is marked on his heart – and his heart was cracked over and over as both Mom and Dad fought their ways through deep illness. That bastard stroke must have burned into his heart, but he lived after it, defying that damned clot that tried to take him away.

I wish for the student to see Dad’s throat, where there must be a battalion of words trapped. He fought to find them and to speak, right up to the day he was put to bed and he demanded I take his glasses off. He died three days later.

The student may notice the crooked bones of his hips and I wish they would note those and realize the pain he was in when he sat with Mom, and she with him, at the end of their long lives together. Finally, I wish for them to look at his brain, with its increasing damage. I wish to say to them: Imagine the strength it took to stay through all of that and to do it because of love and duty and that long-ago dance.

Today is a cold, grey day and I am relieved not to worry that Mom and Dad are cold or lonely or sick. For those with eyes to see, their bodies are tapestries.

Linda E. Clarke lives in Guelph, Ont.