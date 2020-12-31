My perspective of time (and its passing) is changing

Open this photo in gallery Illustration by Rachel Wada

As children, we dream of growing older and when we are older, we dream of being children. We let our lives pass us by like the landscape outside of a speeding train because we have yet to learn that the harder you yearn for time, the faster it passes you by. This is how my story begins.

Sometime in the October of my freshman year, as the leaves changed colour and the winter winds began to creep in, I took an accidental trip down memory lane. That day, I’d done a particularly awful job at an audition for something or other and as I trudged petulantly out of the band room doors and onto the backfield, I decided I was going to take the long way home. I needed time to think. So off I went, plodding through the grass like an old, sad horse. That was how I came to find it, a gap in the fence lining the school property; it was no taller or wider than myself and hidden among the aging trees. Since I had no shortage of time and quite a bit of daylight to spare, I passed through this gap and followed the treeline until I found myself in the far fields behind the neighbourhood Polish Legion.

These fields were familiar. Every summer growing up, my mom would sign me up for little league soccer. I sucked. Truly, I was absolutely terrible. And every year, I begged and begged her to let me do anything else, but her answer was always no. I wished desperately then that I could grow up and do what I wanted.

The little league got stuck practising in the rough backfields behind the old Polish Legion, where the grass was never cut and there were more holes in the ground than flat earth. That field was cramped but it was convenient, as the fences adjoined parking lots for apartment buildings and the high school. There’s this particular memory I have of watching older kids through the fence between the school and the Legion. The height of our season must have corresponded with the high school’s graduation ceremony because I remember watching a small group of them in cap and gown standing out in the middle of the field. I don’t remember much, but they were dancing. Even from far away, I knew that there wasn’t any music. I’m not sure it mattered. They looked like they were having the most fun I had ever seen anyone have and I remember thinking that they looked free. Like at any moment, they might suddenly grow wings and fly away into the wind.

Years later, when I walked through that treeline on my way home from that same high school, time travel felt as though it might have been a reality. The soccer nets were long gone and the paint lines had since washed away with the rain but there it was, just as I remembered it. The old field felt like a moment trapped in time, a memory that I had long forgotten. Here I was, standing in between my past and my present, my present and my future looking out and trying so hard to figure out just how all of those years had passed me by so quickly. The gap in the fence created an impossible circumstance, a distinct line between my years. A doorway between 5 and 15.

I’ve since given this place a name, Tempus Illud, a place between places. I try to take the long way home at least once a month now. As university applications loom ahead and the rest of my life awaits, I’ve been trying to get there more often lately. I’m not sure how much time I have left.

Sometimes, when I cross that bridge I see that adolescent version of myself. She is so young and so desperate to speed up time. I see her peering through the fence at those older kids, the graduates in the caps and gowns, and she’s wishing she could be just like them. That she, too, could feel so free that she might just grow wings and fly away. As I prepare to don the cap and gown in a few short months, I feel that I have come full circle. But this time, I wish to leave time to its own devices.

Tempus Illud translates to many different things but I think my favourite might just be “time is gold.” The amount of time each of us has on this Earth cannot be determined and no matter how hard we try, time will always move forward and that cannot be changed.

As I move forward on my journey through life, I know that my Tempus Illud has taught me a lesson. The harder you yearn for time, the faster it passes you by. So I no longer yearn. The passage of time is inevitable and you can’t avoid it, but you can appreciate it. James Taylor sings, “The secret of life is enjoying the passage of time … Nobody knows how we got to the top of the hill, but since we’re on our way down, we might as well enjoy the ride.”

Hannah Barton lives in St. Catharines, Ont.

