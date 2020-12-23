No more Christmas rush! The stay-home order is a blessing for me this year

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

First Person

Register
AdChoices
First Person

No more Christmas rush! The stay-home order is a blessing for me this year

Michelle Béland
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

This week, First Person celebrates the joys of Christmastime.

Open this photo in gallery

Illustration by Heidi Berton

Since becoming an adult living outside the family nest, I’ve never, not even once, spent Christmas at home. I’m talking about the home I’m currently paying for every month. Ten years ago, my now-husband and I moved out of our parents’ houses and made our way to the big city: Montreal. That means that for the past decade, we (including our now five-year-old son) have hopped on a Via train and returned to our hometown of Gatineau to be with our families over the holidays. While the experience is sometimes reminiscent of a Chevy Chase movie, we generally enjoy the intense family bonding. But we always come back to Montreal completely depleted, staring blankly at a balsam fir we never had the chance to enjoy. We need a vacation from our Christmas vacation but not spending the holidays with our families has never been an option, until now.

Nobody is happy about the pandemic. It sucks. Many people have lost their livelihoods or loved ones because of this terrible outbreak. As for me, my hypochondriac tendencies resurfaced with a vengeance in March. My anxiety has been testing my resilience incessantly. I had a panic attack this fall. It hadn’t happened in years. Confined life in the era of COVID-19 hasn’t been easy, especially on my mental health (I know I’m not the only one). Nevertheless, I’m grateful to be safe at home with my husband and son. I know this isn’t the case for many folks. Many don’t have the option to work from home – health care workers, essential workers and first responders come to mind. We’ve heard time and time again how important it is to physically distance, wear a mask and wash our hands to help prevent the spread of the virus in our communities. This is why I won’t be home for Christmas this year. We’re staying put in Montreal. And I’m relieved.

Story continues below advertisement

Like most people, I’ve always associated the holidays with family reunions. I’ve also associated the most wonderful time of the year with excess drinking, constant bloating and going to bed way past my bedtime. I view this coming holiday season as an opportunity to try something new: Christmas on my own terms. So what does that entail, exactly? There will be no stress-packing two-weeks’ worth of clothes. No train ride that ends with my child throwing up a cream cheese bagel. No late nights. I’ll maybe have a glass of wine, but that’s it. I assure you: I’m not being a Grinch. I’m in my 30s. I can’t drink like I used to and I really value my sleep. Especially with a young child running around the apartment. When Dec. 25 rolls around, my husband and I won’t be exerting ourselves in the kitchen all day to cook a special meal. It has been decided: We’re ordering takeout.

I’m looking forward to not feeling like I’m seven-months pregnant on New Year’s Eve. I’m delighted at the thought of wearing jogging pants while watching a Schitt’s Creek marathon. Maybe I’ll throw on a blonde wig and pretend I’m a loungewear-donning Moira Rose. I’m especially happy that Santa will be stopping by our place for the first time. What a treat! I’ve already thought about the logistics of living in a fireplace-less apartment: Santa comes through the dryer vent.

I’m aware that our decision won’t necessarily be met with open arms. Our families will probably be disappointed. We’ve never been apart on Christmas morning. My son has always spent the holidays with his grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. While I like the idea of switching it up in Montreal this year, I know deep down I’ll yearn to be with my loved ones. I can already feel the pinch of sorrow in the pit of my stomach. I’ll probably shed some tears and wonder why we made this decision in the first place. But I also know I’ll come back to my senses pretty quick. I know what’s at stake. As the daughter of two ER nurses, I have nothing but respect and admiration for health care workers. I don’t feel compelled to come up with creative solutions to circumvent public-health rules either. I just don’t think I could – nor should – participate in a big family reunion. Not when we have superheroes putting their life and their family’s lives at risk to care for patients in need.

In the wise words of Mariah Carey, “I don’t want a lot for Christmas, there is just one thing I need.” All I want is for this wretched virus to go away. Since I don’t have control over that, I’ll be doing my part to protect health care workers, my parents, my in-laws and extended family this year.

I have no clue what 2021 has in store. I don’t know when this COVID-19 nightmare will be over. Will there be a vaccine available? Will I have another pandemic-induced panic attack? Will I wear something other than jogging pants ever again? There are a lot of unknowns. What I do know for sure, is that we will reunite with our families one day. Until then, I’ll be home for Christmas, if only in my dreams.

Michelle Béland lives in Montreal.

First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately it is being reviewed by our moderation team and may appear shortly.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies