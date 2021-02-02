 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

First Person

Register
AdChoices
First Person

#notmycat, but she alleviated my lockdown blues

Matthew Romanada
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Illustration by Raz Latif

I was startled when a loud noise in my apartment woke me in the middle of the night. I rushed to turn on my bedroom light and discovered it was a cat and her loud meow that roused me.

Here’s the thing, I do not have a cat. And this was not the first time this particular cat had demanded my attention.

I immediately calmed down and realized my error – I had left a window open. (Thankfully it was a cat and not a raccoon that had entered my bedroom.) Despite a strong desire to return to bed, I proceeded to entertain my house guest by giving her some treats and scratches under her collar. It was the least I could do for someone who had given me so much.

Story continues below advertisement

If you ever spend much time on social media, you may have heard of the term #notmycat. Using this hashtag, people post photos of cats that they have befriended but that do not belong to them. The cat at the foot of my bed was that kind of cat.

Like so many others during the pandemic, I shifted from working in an office to working from home. Living alone can be isolating at the best of times, but not being able to see my friends or family would, once in a while, push me to the brink. There is only so much connection one can make with a fellow grocery shopper who is two metres away from you. It was around the one-month mark of the lockdown when I heard a meow outside the window of my ground-floor apartment. Sitting outside on the grass was a long-haired golden-coloured cat. I opened the window, and this beautiful cat effortlessly jumped into my home.

If there is one thing I have learned about cats, it’s that it is best to just give them some space. So as my new friend explored my home, I discovered I had some treats that I had intended to give as a gift to my friend for her cat. My new friend gobbled them up. She was then back out my window. That short visit brightened my day. I even snapped a few pictures and shared them with friends and family. (Everyone loves cat pictures; the internet was practically built on them.)

A few days later, I heard a meow I recognized. I quickly opened the window and let in my new best friend. Any concerns this cat might be a stray were dashed when I saw a name tag on her collar – Mika. On this second visit, I also noticed Mika was cross-eyed, which only made her more adorable.

Over the next few weeks, Mika would stop by sporadically, and in a great deal of my communication with friends and family they asked for reports on her visits. Sometimes she stayed only a couple of minutes; other times she would wander around my apartment for much longer. Each visit brightened my otherwise repetitive, isolated experience. Mika even helped me connect with some new neighbours, who asked if Mika was my cat. Apparently, Mika visited them as well.

On one summer day, Mika strutted up to my window with a brand new ‘do. Most of her fur was buzzed short, and she was sporting what is known as a lion cut. My first reaction was that pitying “aww” you might give to a kid who cut their own hair badly. While I have seen other dogs and cats with similar haircuts give off a vibe of embarrassment, Mika showed none. Her sense of self was not defined by her fur cut or her crossed eyes. She confidently sauntered around my home with not a care in the world. It was inspiring.

When I think about the effect Mika has had on me, I remember another cat that once ruled another neighbourhood. Chewbacca S. Wookie, Chewie for short, was the much-loved ginger tabby of some close friends. He would often be seen parading around his neighbourhood, letting passersby pet him or visiting the bakery at the end of the street for treats. Sometimes, Chewie would come in on a cold night with warm fur smelling of a fireplace. Like Mika, Chewie had many second homes. After he died, my friends found out how many people he had touched. His loss was grieved by a whole community.

Story continues below advertisement

Many neighbourhoods across Canada have cats that everyone knows and loves. In my neck of the woods, Mika has that role.

As the weather got colder, Mika’s visits became less frequent, but while the quantity diminished, the quality skyrocketed. Some visits lasted hours; the bulk of which were spent with her sleeping on my bed. I felt honoured that she felt safe in my presence. With the temperature dropping further now, I fear I will not see Mika until the spring thaw.

While the lockdown has been awful, I suspect I might not have ever met Mika had it not happened. (Sadly, cats rarely visit downtown offices.) But perhaps she came by at this time because she sensed a need for connection on my part.

While dogs are said to be man’s best friend, a good cat can be everyone’s best friend.

Matthew Romanada lives in Toronto.

First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies