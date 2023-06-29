First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by Maya Nguyen

The third week in August was my favourite week of every single year.

As far as I was concerned, the world paused as my mother and I drove north to a rundown summer resort near Orillia, Ont. The same place for the same week ever since 1992.

“Resort” is a misleading descriptor. It was really a falling-apart family camp with about 50 cottages with no bathrooms and second-hand furniture. That camp had a swim dock, craft shop, sandy beach, canoes, hiking trails and a gym that hadn’t been upgraded since the 1930s. Kids rode their bikes around unsupervised because it was understood that everyone looked out for everyone. Three, sometimes four, generations enjoyed overly salted fries at the Tuck Shop. WiFi could only be found in the main building, and it barely worked.

When I brought my husband there for the first time in 2015, it took a few days to convince him you really didn’t have to lock up your bike. At the end of the week, he deemed it a “1950s-style utopia with friendly cult vibes.” An accurate description from an outsider who hadn’t grown up there.

To me, it was one of the few (if not only) places left untouched by the changes of modern life. The place where I’d see the same people year after year, with whom I shared an odd closeness. The place where I revisited past versions of myself, from five years old onward, and connected them with the person I’d become.

It was my happy place. And now it’s gone.

Years of disrepair plus a global pandemic forced its owners to sell the land to a resort magnate who vowed to honour the original destination’s legacy. We all had hoped the buildings would receive the upgrades they desperately needed, and the property would be maintained as the family-friendly, affordable place it had been since the late 1800s. But, with the announcement of the property’s “rebrand” as a luxury northern oasis, the community’s hopes fell through.

We tried our best to preserve the place we loved. Generations of families banded together to try to stop the sale, first through advocacy and then legal action. But the power of money and influence won out.

Our old cottages are being replaced by luxury accommodations that seem to be charging over $590 a night. The Tuck Shop is being replaced by “some of Ontario’s best restaurants,” according to the website. The spot where we’d drag our canoes onto shore is now taken over by private boat docks. I’m sure the WiFi will be very reliable.

The same land, the same lake. But not the same place.

The loss of the park came at a particularly unfortunate time in my life – the year my daughter was born. Over the years I’d spent many warm nights with my girlfriends on the camp swim dock looking at the stars, dreaming about how one day our children would lie here just like us. When we became moms, we would put our coffee in takeaway cups and walk our kids to their play groups for the day. We’d watch them jump off the dock into the deep end, as we did countless times ourselves. We’d teach them how to make hemp bracelets on the beach, while secretly wanting to make them ourselves.

I wasn’t the only one who had a baby this year. Two of those friends did as well. For all of us, that dream will not come to pass.

The Ontario cottage experience has long been imbued with an elitist aura, available only to families with enough disposable income to afford a lakeside property. For those with more modest means, camps and rentals are the only way to escape the summer heat. But now, even that seems to be out of reach. Weekly cottage rentals have skyrocketed since the pandemic. My beloved, modest resort isn’t the only one to fall into the hands of those promising luxury.

That YMCA-run camp was the last standing entity in my life untouched by the inevitable transformations that modernity brings. Now, the new resort is just another place with a well-branded Instagram account and high-end rates. Perhaps it was inevitable. The land was too beautiful and profitable to remain what it was. Someone was going to come along and see the park’s potential, without understanding its history. Of course, the land never belonged to any of us. We were able to use it at the grace of the First Nation to which it belonged.

I’m deeply saddened that my daughter may never experience what I experienced at the camp. I was able to roam with my friends at a much younger age than I could have in the city, forever etching a sense of independence and safety into my young soul. I was able to have a respite from the pressures of teenage life, and make hemp bracelets on the beach instead of worrying if I was popular enough. As a young adult, when the pressures of career and making something of myself began to mount, I got to return to sit down at the same tattered tablecloth and have my mom serve the same meatloaf she’s made since I was a kid.

I suppose every generation longs for the world in which they grew up, especially when they have kids of their own. And I’m well aware progress is unstoppable, for better or worse. Thankfully, much of it will be for the better. Yet, this particular brand of progress – one seeking uniformity and grandeur in the name of the bottom line – seems uniquely hard to stomach.

The world marches forward, and so do our values. We’ve traded authenticity for showiness, and community for exclusivity. The experience the park provided is gone, and I’m afraid there’s nowhere left it can be found.

We’ll have our memories. Maybe, hopefully, I can recreate a tiny slice of it for my daughter. It’ll be forever etched in the minds of the kids, mothers, fathers, grandparents and loved ones who called it home, even if just for one week a summer.

Alix Gould-Baker lives in Hamilton.