Illustration by Mary Kirkpatrick

As a registered nurse, the demands on my profession have me in a reflective frame of mind. While I read headlines, listen to my colleagues and practice nursing myself, I am thinking back to why I chose to nurse: My brother Nicky.

Nicky had beautiful blond hair which my mom lovingly trimmed on the porch of his group home. He had bright blue eyes – one of which was prosthetic and went missing on the regular. He never took a first step. His belly and chest had big scars from major surgeries. He loved loud toys which my parents would buy in bulk and store in his bedroom closet. Nicky had about two dozen cousins, 11 aunts and uncles and he had a Golden Retriever … who he was sort of allergic to.

Nicky was officially Nicholas. But we never called him that. He was born with many special needs which meant he couldn’t walk, talk or feed himself. He was also my baby brother and perhaps because of and not despite his challenges, my youngest brother Sam and I had a special bond with him. Nicky was perfect in our eyes. His neon wheelchairs, his feeding tube, his habits and his needs were all a warm blanket to my childhood.

My parents worked hard to normalize Nicky’s needs and Sam and I learned how to help. As little ones, we first learned how to pack his wheelchair bag for outings. We knew which toys were allowed for which activities and how many bibs he might need. We learned how to put in and take out his prosthetic eye, how to gently place a mask over his nose and mouth to deliver breathing treatments and how to hook up and disconnect his feeding tube to the bag of liquid nutrition.

Nicky listened with his whole body. “Hi Nicky” we would whisper in his ear. Eyes wide, he would coo, sometimes reaching his hand out to find your mouth with his fingers and hook onto your lower jaw. He never said I love you, thank you or stay with me and yet his movements meant all of this. I’ve yet to experience as profound a wordless connection in my life.

When I entered nursing school I didn’t know I was there because of Nicky. I figured I was there because I enjoyed learning about the human body. I wanted to have a measurable impact on people’s lives. I did not go in expecting to be burnt out by the work but I knew that shift, weekend and holiday work was inevitable for at least some of my career. To have a skill, to know how to take care of people in their times of greatest need – this all excited me more than anything.

I would learn early in my nursing career how much my brother had helped me. To care for someone who communicates differently teaches you to look beyond words when you want to learn about them. I’d enter the hospital rooms and homes of people struggling to communicate. Whether they were dying, spoke a different language or struggling with mental illness, I found myself at ease. I could leave space for the unspoken. I could look at the person, share time with them and pick up most of the information I needed to make them feel cared for, heard and hopefully give them the highest form of validation – to be understood.

I often remember how significant the sense of touch was in Nicky’s life. He loved to touch hair … and then suddenly pull it. He loved putting things in his mouth – possibly including those missing prosthetic eyes. He mostly just loved to be close to his people and take in their presence. The warmth of leaning against friends, their smells, their voices, their noises – this was Nicky’s love language. He sensed connection in these simple moments and it helped me understand the sacredness of togetherness.

In my work, I’ve seen both the benefits and the pitfalls of human touch and togetherness. The bruises that come from violence, the pressure sores and rashes that happen when a vulnerable person is not cared for, the screams from lonely people who are not talked to, gently stroked and held. Thanks to my brother, I came to know that it was my job to ensure vulnerable humans were treated with gentleness and love and, most importantly, with dignity.

Growing up, my parents wanted me to develop my own relationship with Nicky. In my 20s I didn’t do a good job of that. I had some lingering self-consciousness that can come with having a sibling with disabilities. Just as Nicky was beginning the end of his life, I found myself returning to him. He forgave with ease. He never asked for an apology. Never held a grudge. He was my greatest teacher. I wish we’d had more time.

Just as I was learning how to show up for my brother, I was also learning how to show up for my patients. Many of the people I cared for had scarce support systems and needed time to build trust with care providers. I may not have had answers for all their health questions or known exactly which dressing their wound needed, but Nicky had sure taught me how to show up. And so there I was always at their door as promised.

Nurses want to be at work. I want to be at work. I’m so sorry if I seem tired sometimes. We want to be present for your difficult moments. We want to hold your hand and lift your head. We want to clean your wounds and ease your pain. We want to run your dialysis and explain your medications to you. We want to provide you with access to life-saving vaccination or walk your cancer journey with you. We want to give you both the art and science of nursing. Mostly though, we just want to make you feel better. Nicky taught me that.

Glenna Fraumeni lives in Toronto.

