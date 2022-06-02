First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Illustration by Mary Kirkpatrick

I bought the butterleaf lettuce for a supper recipe. It wasn’t much, even fresh from the store. It was the last one left. No choice. Sad looking. Limp leaves held in place by a brown-edged root collar. Given that I paid almost $5 for it, I planned to use all of it. I sliced away the leaves from the shoots, shaving away the best the head had to offer. When I was done, there was nothing useable left. I set it on the counter for compost.

But a YouTube video intervened. I remembered watching a YouTuber talk about soaking the lettuce stub in water where it would grow into another lettuce. And I paid $5. So I took out a wide-mouthed mug and placed the stub into it, gave it a little water, placed it in the window and left it alone.

I’m recently separated. My marriage of 36 years wilted in front of me. The result: I have been cut off from my past, the past that I have found so lovely and generative my whole adult life. Not everything is gone. True. But the web of relations that rooted me in place is broken. I feel withered. Balding. Paunched. Spent.

Our marriage was a victim of COVID, partially, and a few other issues. Mostly, I think we succumbed to the slow strangle of years, stemming the flow of the love and life we needed to help each other thrive.

A snowy May morning, I noticed the first sign. The lettuce had unfurled a first small leaf from its heart. A tiny green flag of hope. I gave it a little more to drink and let it be. A few days later more tired flags hoisted from the severed shoots. Beaten, but not defeated. This lettuce was not done living! Yet, its optimism seemed sad and misplaced, too large for its current condition and living quarters.

But then, life began its rampage. Within days, it was impossible to see the cuts where I had removed the leaves. The growth wasn’t reedy and thin. It was explosive. A mad ball of green. A small fist of life raised skyward. And when I lifted the blossoming head out of the mug, tiny root threads spidered down, groping for the earth. What is growing here? Lettuce or hope?

If I was a lettuce in a similar condition, I’d want to take stock of where I found myself before I’d commit to full growth. If, for example, I discovered I’d been placed in a mug, I’d have had a few questions. I’d want to interview the person who placed me there to determine whether or not a shoot or two would be rewarded with expert replanting. In other words, I would be tentative.

Yet for this lettuce, my meagre offering of water and a place in a window was enough for it to decide to reclaim itself again. What boldness! It grew in a mug of water, in faith. As if what it needed would continue to be supplied. As if living in a mug was only temporary. As if all the harvested hurt could be surmounted with the thinnest feed of nutrient.

This is the heart of this lettuce: alive, lush and fearless. A winning personality. I adore it. It deserved a name. I decided to call it Monty. Lettuce plants are hermaphroditic and the flowering contains both male and female aspects. It leaves me a choice, which I’d like to indulge: I’m going to call it “her” and maybe now and again, “him.” But always Monty.

As I assess Monty now, I realize she is already better than the one I bought in the store. Gone is her limp. He has roots now and he never did when I knew him. She is more what it is supposed to be than he ever has been since I’ve known her. There’s more lettuce-ness in his lettuce. It’s obvious.

Monty wanted to grow, as we all do. I think I gave him a little love and freedom. Those two ingredients were all he needed to return to himself. I see joy in this lettuce. The return to self is always an expression of joy, which is life itself. With the right ingredients, this is the tendency of all living things.

Monty still lives in a mug, but I’m getting her ready for the big move. I’m waiting for his root whiskers to beard out a little further. I’m going to transplant Monty outside. She deserves to become her full self. Clearly, I’ve emotionally and intellectually overinvested in this guy. The only problem I see now is my capacity to support Monty. I hope I have enough of a green thumb.

I’m surprised to find myself where I am. Maybe Monty is, too. I have the same choice as she does: Rot into compost and succumb to decay, or start again. The prospect of starting again is daunting. But my lettuce-friend, Monty, leads the way. I can only hope to be as brave.

Bill Bunn lives in Calgary.

