Oops! I just crashed the Halifax marathon – should I leave or savour the cheers?

First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.
I didn’t intend to crash the marathon, honest I didn’t. I’ll admit I had wondered why people paid exorbitant race fees for a T-shirt and a crappy medal when they could run the same route for free, but I hadn’t intended to actually join one on the sly. No minor fraud was on my mind as I laced up that morning, only a short jog on a sunny Sunday morning in May. Seven or eight kilometres at most, I told myself, as I headed out toward the waterfront.
I was only 10 minutes into my workout when I noticed a strange traffic pattern – namely, no vehicular activity and an unusually large number of fit-looking individuals wearing numbered singlets. Being the observant type, I deduced that I had jogged smack-dab into Halifax’s annual Blue Nose Marathon, which I had heard of but forgotten about entirely. This presented an ethical dilemma: Should I go another way, seeing as I hadn’t paid race fees? Or should I stick to my planned route despite not having said singlet, seeing as this was a public road and I was a tax-paying (though, as a graduate student, more in principle than pocketbook) citizen?
I decided to keep to the course for the time being; after all, there’s no law against running on public roads even when they happen to be race routes. It’s true that I probably crossed the line when I started accepting cups of water from the stands that periodically appeared on the sidelines. Being a cheapskate who never entered races, I was not acquainted with the pleasure of having water supplied to me at regular intervals by smiling, encouraging strangers. (As to whether or not I indulged in slices of banana, I plead the Fifth.)
I certainly went too far in my enjoyment of the crowds that lined the streets cheering the runners on. Most of the official marathoners were too tired or too focused to pay their fans much attention; they had reached the 16-mile mark and most had been running for hours. I, on the other hand, had been out for a mere 20 minutes and had plenty of reserve energy for hand-slapping and fist-pumping. I had even managed to insert myself at the front of the pack and so was being passed left and right by speed demons in short shorts.
Eventually I veered off the race course, a bit sheepish at my shameless impersonation of a marathoner. Besides, I was being passed so often I started to feel like I might be moving backward. I headed into Halifax’s Point Pleasant Park with the intention of doing a brief sprint through the grounds then turning back toward home. Soon, however, I found I was being passed again – by the exact same people. It turned out that the marathon also went through Point Pleasant Park. I had taken a shortcut that put myself right back at the front of the pack!
At this point I became self-conscious and wondered whether someone might confront me about my race-crashing behaviour. I clearly wasn’t registered, so why was I running as though I was? But I never needed to use the apologetic excuses that sprang to mind (“Hey man, I’m just here for Gatorade and good times”) because – guess what? – no one cared.
Imagine that! After months of painful training and preparation, the presence of one non-singlet-wearing individual didn’t make two hoots of difference to the other runners. They had bigger concerns than whether I was there enjoying the car-free roads and gratuitous cheering. They didn’t care a whit, as long as I kept the heck out of their way.
I ended up being double-lapped by the crème de la crème of Halifax runners, especially as I slowed to a crawl for the last mile. You see, I wanted to savour this moment: the blue skies, the general good mood, the cute kids holding signs that said things such as “Go Go Grampa Fitness!” I loved it so much I teared up. I felt I could have run for hours.
When I finished that run, I didn’t get a medal (that really would have been crossing the line), but I got something more valuable. Crashing that marathon allowed me to release, just slightly, my vice-like attachment to what other people think. Too often I compare myself to others, trying to keep pace in whatever race I happen across. I still do it, but now I remind myself that there is a difference between a run and a race. Usually, no one cares and I am free to go at my own pace.
When I am first across the finish line, I now know that being at the front of the pack doesn’t necessarily make you the best runner. It may just mean you’ve taken a few more shortcuts than the others.
Finally, to those kind individuals who gave me so much kudos at Mile 20, I’m sorry if you feel deceived. I truly appreciated your support, even if I obtained it through illicit means. And if your services are available for activities other than running, say housecleaning or report writing, please let me know. I could use the encouragement!
Karin Kronstal now lives on Vancouver Island, B.C.