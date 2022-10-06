First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Illustration by Chelsea O'Byrne

Our kitchen table was the heart of our family.

One of my earliest memories is of the day it came home. Strange men dressed in coveralls brought chairs and a table with a glass top into our home. I remember looking up at the tall chairs and planning how my five-year-old self could climb up into them. I also remember parkouring up the wrong way, only to fall back onto the kitchen’s linoleum tile floor. But mostly, I remember the meals my family shared around our table, the Happy Birthdays sung and the card games that would last until dawn.

Every Sunday, my parents would engage in the ritual of making baozi, steamed pork buns. My dad’s masterful hands mixed and kneaded the dough at our kitchen table until all three surfaces he was working with (the bowl, the dough and his hands) were clean. This is known as san guan and signifies a good chef and a good batch of dough. My mom, meanwhile, would stand across the table, adjusting the pork filling ingredients until it was perfect. She would mix grated carrots and onions with the pork my dad had ground, and carefully add soy sauce and cooking wine until her expert taste buds deemed the filling good enough. My parents would then wrap the baozi together – rolling a ball of dough into a flat circle, adding a dollop of filling in the centre, then bringing the dough together at the top in neat pleats. This is how I learned what love is.

My family expresses love through food. When I was little, my mom would set a plate of cut fruit on the table in front of me as a way of saying “I’m sorry” after a long and arduous scolding. My parents would sit at our table, cracking shelled peanuts and sunflower seeds for me, because my teeth hadn’t yet learned how. My parents taught me how to cook at our kitchen table, too – it’s where my mom trained me to julienne carrots until our fingers turned orange and where my dad showed me how to butcher a whole Cornish hen with a meat cleaver. Food is such an important part of Chinese culture and our table was an excellent medium for it to travel through.

Our table played a key part in family celebrations. It is where we ate chang shou mian, where we sang Happy Birthday and where I would open my presents – a crisp $10 bill sealed in a red envelope and a book that I had picked out myself. Chang shou mian are long noodles that are traditionally eaten on one’s birthday. In Chinese culture, it represents long life. My mom would first hand us each a bowl of noodles, vegetables and meat. Then she would ladle our bowls to the brim with steaming hot broth. We slurped our noodles in silence because that’s just how good they tasted. I was a clumsy child and would always spill soup all over myself when lifting the bowl for the last sip. My parents would “tsk, tsk,” but they also tried to hide their laughter as they wiped up the soup with an old washcloth. After our noodle feast, we would enjoy a store-bought birthday cake with my name written in red icing. My mom always complained about how sweet it was and my dad always complained about how expensive it was. Nevertheless, despite their disdain, we were happy, because we were eating together, at our table.

The kitchen table meant work, too: Every night of summer vacation, my dad and I would sit and do math problems to “keep my brain sharp.” Together we would recite the times tables up to 13 (in Chinese, because it’s faster that way), draw out diagrams on the backs of old hydro bills and play “card games” that were really just math in disguise. Some nights our whole family would stay up well past my bedtime, sitting at the table and playing cards.

As I changed from an apprehensive child into an apathetic teen, our table changed as it aged as well. My frugal parents found creative ways to put it back together when it began to fall apart. The seams on our chair cushions started to burst open, so my parents sewed them shut. After a few months, they opened again. Accordingly, we performed chair surgery a second time. After a few operations, however, it became apparent that the cushions insisted on staying open. Eventually, we just let them be. My family embraced our table for all of its imperfections, whether it be the glass surface scratched by trivet feet and forks put down with too much force, or the way it wobbled when we kneaded dough too hard. Our table was a little bit wonky, but we were, too, so it was all okay.

Eventually, we had to buy a new kitchen table.

As my dad and I sat cross-legged on our living room floor, putting together our new IKEA table with Allen keys and calloused fingers, I realized that this was the end of an era. The tables might have changed, but the people and the traditions were still the same. And that was all that mattered.

Skyler Xiang lives in Etobicoke, Ont.

