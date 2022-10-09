First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Illustration by Mary Kirkpatrick

My husband Bruce and I are raking leaves today.

Well to be more specific, I am raking leaves. Alone. But I feel him right beside me. And I see him standing in our backyard, wearing his old Blue Jays jacket. He’s leaning on his rake as he takes a break from the draw and lift of piling leaves into the brown paper yard waste bag. Our dog Choice is asleep nearby.

But I only see an image, of course, because Bruce died seven months, 19 days and 5 hours ago from this moment.

Not that I’m counting.

Okay, I’m counting.

Many metaphors come to mind when you’re raking leaves and spending the whole time thinking about that someone you’ve just lost. Seasons change. Old leaves fall, new leaves will bud. Autumn is a sunset.

The sky is bluer than blue today. The sun beams its October warmth. The breeze is light, blowing still more leaves off the towering maple in our backyard. In other words, it’s the kind of leaf-raking day that Bruce loved. This kind of day was his metaphor for the comfort and stability, the predictability and wonderful ordinariness of home.

The maple tree in our backyard is a deciduous version of Bruce. It is tall and handsome and straight and full. And dependable. It’s always there. Sprouting new leaves, shedding old ones. Its roots run deep and far. It adapts to what Mother Nature throws its way.

Then there’s the little maple tree in the front yard. The offspring of the backyard maple. The one Bruce grew from a sapling in a pot and planted in its own specially selected spot. Now it’s coming into its own. But for now, it’s like a young Bruce. Tall and skinny. The Bruce who had to stand up against the circumstances of being orphaned at 15. The one who achieved a university degree and a professional designation in spite of the odds against him. Inner strength and tenacity were Bruce’s trademark. His lifelong friendships stand as a testament to that. His cancer battles were another.

He was true to those around him and to himself. Want unvarnished advice? Bruce is your guy. Want genuine kindness? That’s our Bruce. Want credit for something you didn’t do? Go somewhere else. There was no room in Bruce’s orbit for the disingenuous.

The house that we bought and gradually turned into our home stands between our two maple trees – between the young Bruce and the older Bruce (I don’t say old, because death at age 67 precludes one from being old). This home was his pride and his refuge. The embroidered message on a cushion near his chair coos, “Let’s stay home.”

While my career involved frequent international travel, Bruce’s did not. His clients all were local; business travel for him was an annual 180-kilometre drive north to Meaford, Ont. He loved hearing about my travels and experiences, but most of all, I think he loved that he was here taking care of our home and waiting for me when I got home. Once, on answering my call home, instead of asking, “how are you?” he asked, “where are you?” And then he laughed because he knew he would always be where he wanted to be, and where I wanted to find him.

Not that he didn’t love travel. Vacations in Italy, Ireland, Scotland, Australia, California and of course Barbados: He relished seeing and hearing and learning about these wonderful places, especially from locals. But he also loved coming home.

Losing a home at an age as young as Bruce was leaves an imprint that must be experienced to be appreciated. He had two adult brothers at the time of his father’s death, which occurred four years after his mother’s. Yes, the oldest brother took guardianship, but so-called parenthood was not his strong suit. So, there were apartments and houses. Places to live, yes. But not a home, per se. That would not come until we were married.

In fact, while Bruce’s proposal may not have been romantic, it certainly centred on having a home together. When I produced a new piece of jewellery, his reaction was, “How are we ever going to be able to afford a house?” When I looked at him quizzically, it dawned on him that we hadn’t actually ever discussed living together, let alone marriage and home ownership.

We immediately set a wedding date and called my parents.

Six months later we bought our first home and were married three months after that. The day we moved into that first home, a condo, he stood in the middle of the high-rise living room waiting for our furniture and said he couldn’t believe it was really ours.

While kids weren’t in the cards for us, seven years later, it was time for a backyard. A barbecue. A dog. Or two.

It was early spring when we moved in. And that big old maple tree was there to welcome us, transforming itself from barren to lush as the buds became leaves. His favourite feature of this new house was the back door, he said. “I can walk through that door and leave the rest of the world behind.”

I am finding that the many first-year post-death firsts to be tackled are almost cliché – unless they’re your firsts. Some are melancholy, even raw; friends and family make these bearable. Some are manageable: Easter? Thanksgiving? Check. Check. Some are mundane. Snow tires. Furnace checkup. Check. Check. Some were neither: our birthdays, our anniversary, Christmas. New Year’s Eve.

I can’t change or control what happened. He’s gone. I can’t have him back. I lost him. But, as they say, I can control how I deal with losing him. And living without him.

And so, I rake the leaves. I fill the oversized yard waste bags. I lean on my rake. I stack the patio furniture in the shed. And I see a rerun of our 37 years together. Of loving and caring. Of supporting and protecting.

Of wonderful ordinariness.

Deborah Allan lives in Toronto.

