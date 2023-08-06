Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by Chelsea O'Byrne

I’ve never considered myself a cyclist (I don’t wear the shorts), nor an aesthete, but I signed up for France’s oldest and most gruelling cycling competition – for the second time – because of a poem.

The Paris-Brest-Paris is a 1,200 kilometre cycling event founded over a decade before the Tour de France.

But the PBP has three important differences to “le Tour.” First, it is held every four years, not annually. Second, it runs continuously in one shot instead of multiple stages. And third, since 1951, only amateur cyclists participate (the shorts are optional).

In August, 2015, a week after my 40th birthday, I went to France with one of my oldest friends, Jason, a true cyclist (he wears the shorts, a lot), and rode in the PBP. Our journey to the starting line began two years earlier when I made the plucky promise to do the PBP with him. He had just lost everything he owned in a Calgary flood – everything except his bicycle.

To register for the race, one must complete four official qualification rides, or brevets, at distances of 200 km, 300 km, 400 km and 600 km within time limits ranging from 12 to 40 hours. To be considered an official finisher of the PBP, you must complete the 1,200 km ride in under 90 hours.

I performed my brevets with the Quebec Randonneuring club at home in Montreal. Randonneur is the French word for the type of cycling of the PBP which is long-distance road cycling, but not exactly a race, even though the event is timed and all riders are ranked based on when they finish.

From what I can remember of my 2015 qualifying brevets, I suffered the most on the first and shortest one, the 200 km. Trying to keep up with speedier cyclists, my lungs didn’t recover until several hours after the finish. Considering my haggard post-ride condition, it seemed farcical that I would ever be able to ride two or three times further.

The promise to do the PBP with Jason looked dubious, but within a few short days, despair gave way to a strange urge to get back out on my bike – and suffer again. During the 300 km brevet I let the faster riders go ahead. Embracing this newfound freedom, I finished the ride with less trauma and overexertion.

The 400 km brevet started before sunrise and ended after sunset. Never in my life would I have thought I would be capable of doing continuous physical activity for an entire day, but it happened. Ditto for the 600 km, where I rode straight through the night.

Prior to the start of the PBP in Paris, Jason and a few of his Albertan teammates put on their jerseys for a photo. I was immediately intrigued by words written on the side: “And miles to go before we sleep.”

I asked what it meant, and Jason pointed me to Jeff Schmoorkoff, Edmonton physician and poetry aficionado.

The phrase was from a Robert Frost poem titled Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening. Later that night I read the poem and its final verse:

The woods are lovely, dark and deep,

But I have promises to keep,

And miles to go before I sleep,

And miles to go before I sleep.

The poem is about riding a horse through snowy woods, not riding a bike on paved roads, but the last verse resonated with me as I toiled for 1,200 km. We managed to finish in 69 hours, but it wasn’t a triumph.

After the sun went down on our third day, so did my head. My neck muscles gave out so I could no longer support the weight of my head. If I wanted to look around, I could only do if I used one hand to lift and hold my chin. I should have stopped and sought medical attention like many others I saw being fitted for neck braces. But inspired by Frost and eager to sleep, I kept pedalling into the night staring only at Jason’s tire in front of me.

In the eight years since the PBP, the pain and the poem receded from my memory, as did my awareness that I once was a capable athlete. As 2023 approached I half-heartedly decided to see if I could do it again in August – less motivated because Jason had other commitments.

The first brevet of 2023 turned out to be a lot like my first one in 2015. I overexerted myself chasing faster riders and then later collapsed gasping on the couch. The 300 km from Montreal to Mauricie Park started well, but on the way back a strong headwind zapped my energy and spirits harder than anything I’ve experienced before. I felt defeated and quite ready to call the whole thing off.

I figured I would try the 400 km brevet from Montreal to Ottawa, and decide on the PBP depending on how it went. It was a disaster – 18.5 hours of wet misery. My tire popped early in the ride, and although I bristled with pride after patching it with a folded 5-dollar bill, 15 km later it burst again.

I spent two hours on the side of the road dealing with tire issues and by the time I was back on the bike, heavy rains rolled in and never left. Shivering inside a McDonald’s, I wanted to quit, but I couldn’t think of anyone in Ottawa who would let me crumple onto their couch. Hours later in the dark, I got another flat tire.

Because of the rain, I was not able to find the puncture. Shivering again I took shelter inside a Subway restaurant, and I eventually located and patched the hole. Although I managed to finish, I told myself I would never do anything like that again. Forget the 600 km brevet, forget the PBP. Instead, I would focus on riding my bike humane distances with the freedom to opt out when faced with unbearable winds or unrelenting rain.

My mind was made up – until it wasn’t.

While watching season 2 of Succession, HBO’s media-empire family-feud drama, I heard a character welcome guests to her expansive estate saying, “Promises to keep, and miles to go before we sleep.” Click. Just like that my mindset changed – darn right, I’m going to France to do the PBP.

It wasn’t simply reconnecting with the poem from eight years ago that changed my mind – I felt a personal duty to reclaim the poem from the hit TV show and its callous characters. The only way to make the poem mine again would be to put myself back out there and suffer anew.

Regardless of any mechanical or physical breakdowns, no matter how much wind or rain assaults me, I know that at least once I’ll relish the ride through the dark and deep countryside with no options but to put my head down and keep pedalling. With miles to go before I sleep.

Casey M. Lambert lives in Montreal.