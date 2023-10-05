First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by Chelsea O'Byrne

My bearded, burly son roars in on his motorcycle for a visit. He enters the kitchen and seats himself at the counter where I’m getting ready to process my harvest of garden tomatoes into marinara sauce. “Ma!” he says in an alarming voice. “Be careful with that big red bowl – it was a gift to Grammy back in the day.”

Made of heavy Pyrex glass, the big red bowl is fire-engine red with a glossy, pearl-white interior. Its vibrant colour has begun to fade, and a few scratches mar its exterior. But inside, the bowl is as pristine and smooth as the day it was given to my mother at her wedding shower in 1958. When Mom moved to a retirement home 15 years ago, she had no need for the big red bowl, so she gave it to me. But I use it sparingly. I am protective of it. I rationalize that the bowl’s structure must be weakened by the passage of time – that age affords it a vulnerability that belies its appearance.

My husband recently used the big red bowl for popcorn and unthinkingly put it in the dishwasher surrounded by a gaggle of pots and pans. My temper flared at that faux pas. Since then, it’s been pushed farther into the dark recesses of my kitchen cupboard.

However, today I’m in need of a big bowl for seeding tomatoes and it’s perfect for the job so I’ve called it into service. My son eyes me warily. “Didn’t you break the little red bowl that came with the bigger one when you were a kid?” he asks.

Ouch, that’s true. Half a century ago, the big red bowl and the smaller nesting one sat on a lower shelf in my parents’ country kitchen. As a small girl, I marvelled at their weight when hefting them from the cupboard on those rare occasions when our mother, a nurse and busy mom of three, had the gumption to make cakes or cookies. On one such occasion, the smaller red nesting bowl slipped from my tiny hands and smashed on the kitchen floor. Over the years, my Dad, the chief cook in our family, would often say how much he missed that little red nesting bowl (this tidbit of family lore is salient enough to be passed along to his grandson).

I won’t keep your secrets, and there’s a good reason why

Learning how to fail forward is more fun on a surfboard in Portugal

For decades, the big red bowl soldiered serving our family. I remember Dad using it to mix stuffing for Christmas turkeys; Mom throwing contents into it to hastily stir together a meatloaf; me as a youngster perched on a kitchen stool watching a great aunt fill the bowl with cut-up pumpkin to make an unexpected jam. I recall carting the big red bowl next door to help an elderly neighbour pick currants, the red fruit vibrant against the basin’s glossy white.

Old family photos and home movies include glimpses of the big red bowl on a variety of dinner tables: as a vessel to hold ice cubes and peeled shrimp at a summer pool party; heaped with potato salad at my brother’s eighth birthday; laden with chilled gazpacho which Dad made every summer from his own crop of tomatoes.

The big red bowl has served up some poignant memories, too: My brother filling it with a hearty stew at one of the last family dinners we shared before his unexpected passing. Dad using it for the final time a few months before his death from cancer. He was well known among family and friends for his French-Canadian tourtière. I remember watching his shaky hands mix the dough in the big red bowl to make two pies which he gave to my sister and me. I froze mine and stored it in the back of the freezer for years, clinging to some irrational thought that Dad was still within reach if I kept that tourtière on hand.

With my son’s fresh reminder of how precious the bowl is, I gingerly lift it from the counter and debate putting it back in the cupboard. Should I let the bowl fulfill its destiny and use it with abandon? Or coddle it in a state of disuse, preserving it, but for what end? To pass on to my equally sentimental son so it can gather dust in his kitchen?

The problem is I’ve transformed this humble red bowl into a vessel that holds a lifetime of sentimental memories. If the bowl breaks – like its little red companion all those years ago – it will be an unwelcome reminder of my own inevitable mortality. Regardless of the memories I hold within me, one day, all this will come to a smashing conclusion.

Clutching the bowl’s comforting weight against my chest, I turn around and place it back on the counter. Who wants to spend the rest of their days sequestered, dusty and out of service? The bowl and I are going to live life to the fullest and meet destiny head on.

With my son looking on, I cut up and seed the tomatoes. My own aging hands (very much like my Dad’s) scoop the tomatoes into the big red bowl. I carry it over to the stove and tip the tomatoes into the sauce pot to simmer into marinara.

Big red bowl in hand, I glance at my son. No longer hesitating, I place it in the dishwasher. My son raises his eyebrows. We both smile. I close the door with a satisfying click.

Dale Synnett-Caron lives in North Gower, Ont.