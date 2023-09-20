First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by Marley Allen-Ash

Snoring has been the bane of my life. As I get older it has become ever more intrusive. Possibly I am just becoming more sensitive to criticism, but perhaps not.

Throughout my adult life, I have never managed to share a room with a person who did not complain about my snoring. Scout camps, fishing trips and even sleeping at home are stress-inducing situations. All my sleeping companions, including people in adjoining rooms, come to realize that earplugs are essential for a good night’s sleep. During my travels, I have often been woken by loud banging on paper-thin walls. It’s inconvenient having to select accommodations with good insulation and no connecting doors. The only positive comments I ever heard about my loud snoring was on a wilderness fishing trip with friends. They all agreed that it was my overnight nasal noises that kept the bears away.

But snoring never stopped me from exploring.

Walking the Camino de Santiago trail had always appealed to me. Exploring the Spanish countryside at a walking pace seemed an ideal way to see it. My plan for a five-week hike in Spain came with one worrying concern. It was not the prospect of hiking up to 30 kilometers a day in hot temperatures or even climbing the steep hills that had me stressed, it was having to share sleeping accommodations with other hikers. Sarcastic comments from close friends are bad enough but from total strangers, they can really hurt. My initial idea was to carry a box of earplugs and distribute them liberally among my fellow travellers. I dropped this strategy realizing it would bring an unwelcome focus on the problem before it even started. Apologizing for my snoring before falling asleep was dismissed for the same reason. As I would be sharing sleeping facilities with many different people during my trek, I realized a drastic solution was called for.

Before leaving on the trip, with the aid of my long-suffering wife, I tried a few experiments in snoring control. Lying on my front, though uncomfortable, seemed to lower its intensity. Reduced but not eliminated. Adhesive nasal strips changed the noise but it was still loud enough to be irritating. The best strategy I discovered was to tape my mouth tightly closed with white, highly adhesive, athletic tape. Much to my wife’s delight and my own relief, the reduction in noise was dramatic. This solution came with a few possible down sides. The main one being that if my nose blocked up during the night, the result did not bear thinking about.

My first overnight hostel stop was an enormous co-ed dormitory, consisting of around 40 beds. I put off sleep preparations as long as possible, attempting to be the last person into a sleeping bag. Long after the overhead lights had been switched off, I continued reading with the aid of my headlamp. I hoped that all my fellow travellers would be in a deep sleep before I nodded off. The downside of this was that it gave any other snorers in the room a head start. But at that time, I was more concerned with the comfort of others than my own.

Barely able to stay awake, I located the roll of tape, peeled off a strip and pressed it firmly over my mouth. I nodded off quickly, secure in the knowledge that with the tape in place, my snoring would be under control.

Things went well until about halfway through the night. I woke up with the need to visit the bathroom, which was reached by walking down a long narrow passageway. This hallway was dimly lit by low-wattage exit signs but there was enough light for me to grope my way so I did not bother taking my headlamp. Since I had a bushy mustache at the time, I decided to leave the tape in place. Removing it, apart from the pain, would also involve parting with half of my whiskers. After all, no one would see me on my quick jaunt down the dark hallway. The dorm was relatively quiet as everyone slept peacefully, so I would make it there and back without disturbing anyone.

I slithered out of my sleeping bag and identified a route between the bunks. All went well until the return journey. I had almost made it to the safety of my bunk when I met a woman feeling her way through dark toward the washroom. Her screams woke the entire dormitory. On reflection, it was hard to blame her. In her half-awake state and in the murky darkness, she was confronted by a wide-eyed, underwear-clad man with white tape over his mouth silently groping his way across the darkened dorm. I must have looked like an escapee from a sex romp. When the lights came up, I was unable to explain myself to the 39 shocked pairs of eyes as my tape was still in place. Mumbling and ineffectively gesturing apologies, I crawled back into my sleeping bag aware of the many angry glares and whispered comments.

It occurred to me there would likely have been less anger directed at me if snoring had been the issue. I lay fully awake on my bed for the rest of the night. During this sleepless time, it also occurred to me that this would be a good morning to make an early start. I would use my extra time on the trail to develop a new and tape-free strategy for the following night.

James Gemmell lives in Ottawa.