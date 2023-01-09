First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Illustration by Beck Deresse

I have one of those names that is hard to pronounce. It’s unusual even for the country that my parents came from. I used to hate it and thought of legally switching my name to Sabrina when I became an adult.

I never liked the first day of school. When teachers read through the attendance, I always knew when they came to my name: there would be hesitation, then a slow syllabic pronunciation of my name. Before they would even finish, I would put up my hand and say, “That’s me. Just call me Sanj.”

Sanj is short for Sanjukta (pronounced Suhn-juuk-taa). It’s an Indian name derived from Sanskrit and it means “united.” When Indians pick names for their children, the meaning is very important. I am surprised when I ask my friends what their names mean and they have no idea. Words are powerful and so are names. I like that my name means united. Growing up it reminded me of the United Colours of Benetton and their ads with a rainbow of smiling people. Now, united means more than diversity, it means connection.

When strangers see my name, I can tell that they are trying to figure out where I am from. Some ask me what type of name it is and I know that what they really want to ask is “Where are you from?” I can answer that: I was born in Toronto. But I know they are not asking me about what part of the 6ix I am from. Answering that I was born at North York General Hospital is a guaranteed way to end the conversation.

Growing up, I answered that I am Canadian. I didn’t want to stand out as the Indian kid. I never brought Indian food to school for lunch, rather, I brought what everyone else did in the 1970s: bologna sandwiches, hotdogs in a thermos of boiled water, and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. I never wore colourful Indian fabrics. Instead, I wore what the other kids wore: jumpsuits, bell bottoms, turtle necks and anything corduroy. I stopped speaking Odiya (a dialect of Hindi) with my parents and we became an English-speaking household. I celebrated Canada Day and not Diwali. I watched Hollywood instead of Bollywood. On multicultural day at school, I brought maple leaf-shaped cookies instead of samosas.

I understand that some people think it’s impolite to ask someone where they are from – it may make someone feel like an outsider. But I understand most people are just curious and want to make a connection. Now when someone asks me where I am from, I also ask them where they are from. The conversation gets interesting when this happens.

I am proud to be a Canadian. But I am more than that. I symbolize my parents and the generations before them. I represent the journey that my parents took when they left their country and their families to start their own family in a new country. It’s important to me that I also tell people that I am Indian in order to honour my family.

In the Indian culture, we just don’t represent ourselves, we represent our families. As an Indian growing up in Canada, my mom took it one step further and told me, “You must always be respectful because you don’t just represent yourself and your family, you represent all Indians.”

I can call myself Canadian since I was born here, but can I also call myself Indian? I wasn’t born in India and I don’t speak an Indian language. I am considered a coconut – brown on the outside and white on the inside. But I am not white on the inside, I’m Sanj.

I married a man whose parents are from England but he was born in Canada. Then we had children and it was a mouthful for them to say that their parents were born in Canada and their mom’s family is from India and their dad’s family is from England. So, they just say, they are half Indian and half English. So, now I just say, I’m Indian. I figure people know I’m Canadian since we are having the conversation in Canada, right? And they know my lineage is not Canadian because of my brown skin and unusual name. Isn’t it better just to give people the answer they are really looking for?

Recently, I was at a dinner where most of the guests had never met each other. At first, people asked about where others worked and lived. Then people asked about kids and dogs. Of course, everyone started showing pictures of their dogs, even their dead ones. People started feeling a lot more comfortable with each other, so I asked everyone where they are from. This is when the conversation really got lively. People started guessing each other’s nationalities like the ultimate party game. We laughed when one woman said she was half Vietnamese and half Chinese but looked Filipino. An Asian woman said that when people ask her where she’s from, she says Ajax. So exotic! A woman from Jamaica told us she was going back for a wedding soon and was having trouble finding a green dress. A couple of Indian women at the table convinced her to check out an Indian clothing store and showed her a traditional Indian outfit that would look great on her. All of a sudden, all the talk about where we came from united us – even more than talking about our dogs did.

United. That is what my name means. When I introduce myself to people, I say, “My name is Sanj. It’s short for Sanjukta.” Then I tell them that is Indian and what it means. And just like that, the meaning of my Indian name makes two people united.

Sanjukta Mohanta lives in Mississauga, Ont.