First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by Chelsea O'Byrne

“Dad, I have something to tell you.” I was sitting across from my dad, an impartial look on his face as he waited for me to speak, expecting an update on school or some other tolerated aspect of my life.

“I have a boyfriend,” I blurted out, trying to play it off nonchalantly. Trying to act as if this one statement would not completely unravel his view of me and change our relationship forever.

“What?” he asked, shock and discomfort written all over his face. “What do you mean ‘boyfriend’? What does he do? Where is he from?” The questions hit me from every direction as my mind was racing, searching for answers. I knew the answers, of course, but I also knew my dad would not approve of any of them.

“He’s a musician. We met a little while ago through mutual friends, and he’s half Filipino.” I felt as if I was being interviewed for a job that I did not want. My palms were unbearably sweaty and my heart was frantically fluttering around in my chest, like particles in space.

“A musician? All they do is drugs. I don’t think this is right.”

Despite the foolish fantasy I had indulged in – one in which my dad embraced me and asked questions about my first boyfriend – I had always known that this would be his response. After all, I am a Muslim girl born to Arab and South Asian immigrant parents. What did I expect? A pat on the back? For my dad to rejoice and clap his hands? For him to ask if he could meet this new boy whom I had hoped would be welcomed into our home, just as my brother’s girlfriends had once been? No, this was not possible. Not for a Muslim girl like me.

In my family, conflict isn’t merely intergenerational. My father was raised in a village in Morocco and while my mother went to school in England, she holds true to her Kenyan and Indian roots. This cultural blend has always been something I have admired, inspiring me to learn about my heritage and cherish the stories my grandma would tell me about our family history. At the same time, I grew up in Canada. My friends make up a whole spectrum of the world, exposing me to other cultures and ways of thinking. My Western education moulded me into an English-speaking academic. Being Moroccan-Kenyan-Indian-Canadian is a long title, but it is one that I am proud of.

Yet, coming from such a mixed background also has its downfalls. Cultural and intergenerational tensions are common at family dinners. In between bites of biryani and chicken samosas, I often partake in arguments – or what my family calls “conversations” – revolving around the West and its tolerance for things that would never be accepted when my parents were my age, especially not in the countries that they were raised in. “How can a man wear a bra? Why is that girl dressed like that? She might as well wear nothing! You must find a good Muslim boy at the mosque, but don’t date until you’re finished school.”

These incessant comments frequently permeate the dining table, while my samosa gets cold and I am left speechless and angry. How could my family be so insensitive? How could the people who have raised me and made me the person I am today say such blatantly wrong things? But then again, maybe to them those things aren’t wrong. Perhaps growing up in different environments, cultures and generations just conditioned us to think differently. Perhaps what is perceived as harmful to me is seen as innocent in the eyes of another.

Canadian-raised youth often experience cross-cultural and intergenerational conflict with their immigrant families. According to Sarah Rasmi in her article “Seeing Eye to Eye in Arab Canadian Families,” acculturation refers to the process of adjusting to a new culture, which can create tensions between maintaining one’s heritage culture versus adapting to the settlement society. As Dina Birman describes in her article “Intergenerational Differences in Acculturation,” youth often adapt to new cultures through school and other social settings, while parents are typically more accustomed to their home culture’s values.

Parenting techniques and family relationships can mediate the conflict that arises from acculturation gaps. In Rasmi’s study, findings revealed that youth did not experience much intergenerational and ethnocultural identity conflict when their relationship with their parents was characterized by open communication, trust and support, and when their parents encouraged them to integrate into their new environments. Thus, positive parent-youth relationships can mitigate the link between acculturation gaps, family conflict and adolescent adjustment.

Sitting across from my Dad, I was angry. Why couldn’t he accept my first boyfriend and try to get to know him without being judgmental and overprotective? But as I looked into his brown eyes – which were reflections of my own – I saw something beyond his initial discomfort. I saw fear. He wasn’t mad at me or disappointed. He was just afraid. Afraid of losing me. Afraid of me getting hurt by a boy from a completely different culture and occupation than my own. Afraid of the unknown. Afraid because he loves me. But rather than voice this fear in a rational manner, he remained quiet and we didn’t talk for weeks, an awkward silence filling each gap of time. I felt as if I had been disowned and that my Dad had forsaken me, my family roots broken.

Yet as time moved on, I realized that the pent-up frustration we both contained came from a place of misunderstanding. We just didn’t know how to communicate with one another. As a Muslim father, my Dad was raised to protect his family, and as an Arab-Indian daughter, I was expected to be subservient. But I am outspoken and passionate. And my Dad is mushy and loving underneath his tough exterior. We were merely raised in different environments and generations, conditioning the ways we think, feel and act. Nevertheless, if it wasn’t for my parents, I wouldn’t be so deeply connected to my faith and culture. I wouldn’t know what it means to love unconditionally and to fight for those you love. And if it wasn’t for my brother and me, they wouldn’t understand what it means to let go of judgment and to accept others, regardless of who they are and where they come from. They wouldn’t know what it means to find beauty in the unconventional.

My Dad and I still disagree on a lot of things. But we are learning to accept one another. I introduce my Dad to a new generation of thinking and he teaches me about our cultural heritage. Together, we mend our roots, bit by bit, until one day I can hopefully give my Dad a hug and say, “This is my boyfriend.”

Ameera Es-Sabar lives in Vancouver.