That day Toronto didn’t melt down in a nuclear accident - but I nearly did

Each day the notifications on my phone built a vignette of impending doom: devastating natural disasters, rising geopolitical tensions, even a slap-happy Pope. The dystopia that the news presented felt at odds with the quiet world I observed on my commuter train, an hour-long ride from the suburbs to my downtown Toronto office, where the greatest tragedy I witnessed was a man eating hard-boiled eggs from a Ziploc bag. Though the Greater Toronto Area feels far from the world’s fault lines and missiles and agitated Papal hands, I wondered how long we could stay immune to global catastrophe.

I received an answer the following Sunday at 7:24 a.m., when the notifications on my phone parted to reveal a public alert – that there had been an incident at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station. An incident, you say? And so began the most exciting 42 minutes of my 20s.

I’m a 25-year-old man with a good job, a nice boyfriend and a lifetime ahead of me. I live in one of the most peaceful, desirable cities in the world, growing ever more desirable against an age of global unrest. I’ve watched enough of the HBO series Chernobyl to know that a nuclear incident means bad news. I know that I shouldn’t have been excited, but I was.

I moved back to Toronto after university three years ago to start my adult life. I did most things right: I studied hard, went to a fancy business school and landed a stable job. I go to bed early, wear sunscreen every day and occasionally floss. I live with my parents to build a nest egg, which, I constantly have to remind myself, is an extreme privilege. “You live like a king here,” my dad tells me, referring to the stocked fridge. But, as we learned recently from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the benefits of living like royalty do not outweigh an adult’s need for a little space.

There is something unsettling about living trapped in the amber of your childhood bedroom, about watching your forehead become lined and your hairline recede from a mirror where you once picked pizza out of your braces. At night, I tuck myself into a frilly white hand-me-down bed, a bed that my sister outgrew as a tween and a bed that I’ll never grow into. I hate that bed frame more than anything else but redecorating my room feels like a commitment to stay in it for life. “You’re just a late bloomer,” my dad says.

My commute gives me plenty of time to daydream about my eventual escape. I browse Realtor.ca, beginning in the downtown core and negotiating myself out to the suburbs where I grew up. I eventually resign to filtering listings by “Low to High.” Still nothing, and the rental market is just as bleak. Even after downsizing my dreams several times, from a detached home, to a semi, to a townhouse, to a studio, to anywhere that has fewer than two generations of my family inside of it, the cost of living outpaces my surrender. I stockpile away as much money as I can, but when I extrapolate my savings against the market, I learn that the exercise is futile. Should I save toward a future I can’t afford or just spend it all? Maybe it’s time to replace that bed frame.

A one-bedroom is almost possible with a partner, provided we don’t have any kids – unless the kids work as child actors or chimney sweeps to help make ends meet. I shudder when my co-workers interrupt the commute small talk with commentary on the cost of child care, and scratch out children from my bucket list. I wonder how many unhappy couples with grandfather rents choose to stay together, knowing that living apart in Toronto means that they can’t afford to live at all. Maybe that morning, like me, they woke up to the nuclear warning and excitedly thought, “This will pop the housing bubble.”

That morning, I flung open Google Maps to see how far my parents’ house is from ground zero. Forty kilometres. We had some time to pack up, but not too much, because traffic would surely become a nightmare. It’s instinctual for Torontonians to put small talk about commuting above all else, even in times of danger, and even within the privacy of their own minds. We love talking about our commutes at the office: the distance, the duration, the traffic, the crowding, the pain of standing and the punishment of eye-level butts when you do score a seat. I could picture running into my neighbours at packed roadside rest stops, bragging to each other about the cruelty of our final commutes out of the city between bites of burgers.

But where would I go? Montreal seemed like a good deal, offering big-city amenities at medium-city prices. I fleshed out my new life out there on job-search websites and Craigslist and Airbnb. I brainstormed introductions that would break the tension with non-radioactive co-workers, jokes such as, “Now I can charge my phone just by holding it!” Hey Siri, how do you say that in French? I Googled: “How English-friendly is Montreal?” But really, that didn’t even matter; I was finally getting out of Toronto.

At 8:06 a.m., news broke that the nuclear “incident” was a false alarm. Good news, but I allowed myself to marinate a little in disappointment: For 42 minutes, I had lain spread-eagle in my hideous bed frame, staring at the popcorn ceiling, imagining myself having a future for the first time in three years.

I realized just how badly I needed a change, and if I don’t act soon, I risk facing a meltdown well before Pickering does.

Chris Pandza lives in Richmond Hill, Ont.