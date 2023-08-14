First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by Chelsea O'Byrne

About a kilometre and a half out, I knew I wasn’t going to make it. It hit me after a brief and breathless exchange with the swimmer keeping pace with me on my right.

“Where are we?”

“At about 1,400 metres.”

“Not even halfway?”

“Nope.”

The nope sounded almost cheerful and made me feel like punching someone.

I wanted to laugh, but couldn’t waste the energy or risk taking in another gulp of the Ottawa River, so I just ducked my head under the surface and made my arms pull again in my nearly-kickless version of the breast stroke.

I was participating in Ottawa’s Bring on the Bay event, an annual swim across Britannia Bay to raise money for Easter Seals. The race starts at the Nepean Sailing Club and ends at the Britannia Yacht Club. It’s a three-kilometre swim with a two-hour time cut-off. I have cerebral palsy and although I am a relatively strong swimmer, I am not fast. Kind people praise my “good, steady pace.” Even taking into account the extra 20 minutes the event organizers had said they would allow me, “if necessary,” the mental math that saw me finishing this thing in two hours or less had always been optimistic. Now it was ridiculous.

I treaded water and looked up to get my bearings, peering through foggy goggles strapped on so tight they created an aching trench between my eyes and my eyebrows. The sun was already high enough to lay a bright track across the water. Around me I could see no competitors, just security personnel in kayaks and on stand-up paddleboards. The anchored boat marking the next 100 metres of the course was like a mirage in the distance. It seemed the race had gone on without me.

Before this event, my brother, a seasoned athlete, gave me two pieces of advice.

First, he said, “Don’t let the buoys freak you out at the start.” I didn’t know what he meant until I was at the start, with hundreds of race participants milling around me. I saw there were buoys set up as markers along the course and they went out and out and out until they disappeared from view. My stomach dropped. Full freak-out mode.

My brother’s second piece of advice:

“At the beginning, everyone will take off and leave you behind. Don’t worry. Just keep swimming. You’ll catch up and eventually, you’ll see, you’ll pass people hanging on to buoys and resting.”

Now, at the 1,400-metre mark, I couldn’t help reflecting on this pearl of wisdom with a smile. I had been left behind all right, but I wasn’t catching up and no matter how much I prayed for it (somewhat cruelly, I’ll admit), I hadn’t passed a single person hanging on to a buoy and resting.

As I plunged on, I thought of the kind, patient men who were in this with me, one on my left and one on my right. Tim Scapillato and James Wild had volunteered to be my “swim angels,” tasked with keeping me safe during the event and making sure I followed the right route to the finish line, in spite of my poor vision and entirely absent sense of direction. The Swim Angel Program makes it possible for those who couldn’t cross the bay on their own to take part in the event comfortably and safely.

This year, there were six of us: three visually impaired men, a blind triathlete, someone doing this to conquer her fear of water, and me. We had all come here for a meet-and-greet the previous night to untangle the logistics of how each of us would get in and out of the water at the start and finish. We had short trial swims with our angels, so they would know where to swim (in front? beside?) to best support each athlete and so that visual, auditory or tactile signals could be established for ease of communication during the race.

I remembered our nervous jokes. Each of us was sure that, if we finished, we’d finish last. Well, I thought, I guess now we know who will have that dubious honour.

And it was clear I wouldn’t be finishing on my own steam, either. Under the water, I caught the shadows of approaching boats; I heard a motor and more voices.

Then I heard James say, “So do we call it or do we keep going?”

Tim, James and I were surrounded. To our left was a woman in a kayak and another on a stand-up paddleboard. In front of us was a big, red, motorized dinghy with men in it. I reasoned these were the firefighters I had been told would pluck me from the bay if I was still swimming when time ran out.

There were 600 metres to go and the debate was about what to do with me.

That’s when Tim and James told me everyone present was sure I would make it and if I thought I could keep swimming, they had all agreed to stay with me ‘til the end. Never in my life will I forget how those generous people were willing to wait it out, just so I could have my finish. Unfortunately, I had barely started swimming again when official word came from shore. My race ended at 2,400 metres, after two hours and 20 minutes in the water.

Pretty cool, right? Then again, perhaps the most eloquent comment on it all came from the bus driver who dropped me off on the day of the event. He seemed impressed when he saw the people and cars milling around the parking lot.

“What’s going on here today?”

My adrenalin was pumping, so my answer contained unabashed notes of pride.

“Yuck,” he said. “No one could pay me enough to do something like that.”

Erin Naef lives in Ottawa.