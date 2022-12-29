First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Illustration by April Dela Noche Milne

It’s about that time of year when – for many of us – we are either publicly humiliated or throw a little post-New-Year’s shame party of one. There might be doughnuts involved or beer. Maybe both.

I’m talking about the failed New Year’s Resolution. We might have announced a change on social media or made an earnest vow in our private diaries, maybe it was about giving up sugar or eating a rainbow of vegetables instead of meat. Then, one dark, cold evening, we decide to justify the need to want everything that’s naughty or vice just to make it through this trial called a Canadian Winter.

I get it. So, grab a glass of decadence, a heaping plate of I-give-up and gather round for this tale of spectacular failure. I guarantee you’ll feel better.

For 16 years, my New Year’s resolution was always the same: to quit smoking. And, for 16 years, my resolution failed after a few days, weeks or months. One year, my resolution went up in a puff of smoke – literally – after only a few hours.

I wasn’t good at failing. This annual dose of defeat was demoralizing, demeaning and disheartening. I was more at peace when I just gave up on giving up. I was lulled by the Sirens whispering seductively, sweetly, soothingly: “You can’t be perfect. Who likes Perfect People? We all need a little “something” to get us through the tough times and challenges of this thing called Life.” Oh, they were good. If I were a ship, I’d be in splinters.

I was a naturally active person: swimming, hiking, dancing and sprinting to make a green light or a bus. I’m a teacher and my favourite activity was running up the stairs past my much younger high-school students, and getting to the class before them with enough air in my lungs to sing out, “Good morning class!” I knew that if I continued to smoke, I’d lose a few of my favourite things, so the giving-up-on-giving-up phase never lasted long.

I was 13 when I started experimenting with a cigarette that one of my friends had pilfered from a parent’s pack; we taught each other how to blow smoke rings and inhale without coughing. I took this underground, extracurricular activity as seriously as learning how to conjugate verbs in French. Determined to excel at my new hobby, I practiced the Art of Smoking in the garage – alone. I’d always thought it would just be a subversive habit I’d flirt with in my teens, maybe into my early 20s. I definitely wasn’t prepared for an addiction to stalk me into my 30s. With my failed New Year’s resolutions stacking up, I despaired that maybe I was hooked on a drug so powerful I could never get off it.

It finally dawned on me how much pressure a New Year’s resolution puts on all of us. It really is the worst time to embark on a colossal mission. It’s a holiday! Not the best time for our willpower to do some heavy lifting when all it wants to do is slouch on the couch with us.

At the wise old age of 32, tired of being the poster child for the definition of insanity, I went on a New Year’s resolution strike. That Jan. 1, I woke up and had a cup of coffee and a cigarette – guilt-free – for the first time in many years. Then I decided I needed a Quit Date custom-made to suit me.

I scanned my calendar and chose a date that shouted: “Pick me!” It felt empowering to choose my own Resolution Day. I chose the Monday after a week-long teaching break which gave me time to do my pre-quit rituals without being hampered by work. I could cook and freeze nutritious meals – as we do for the grieving. I was preparing for a final farewell to my favourite frenemy, after all. I could do a big clean and sort, stock up on licorice and gum, prep for when the tsunami of craving would hit. I’d have all my work clothes washed and ironed, and my lessons planned because, during the first week of brain fog, as my shocked brain adjusted to life without its ol’ pal, Nic O’Tine, I didn’t want to have to make any unnecessary decisions – even as simple as what to wear.

Just before midnight, on March 26, I butted out – what I hoped was – my last cigarette. On Monday, March 27 I got up and went to work as an ex-smoker – with my fingers crossed. My students kept me busy, busy, busy. Perfect. With the money I would’ve spent on cigs, I paid for courses at the local community centre. I didn’t want to come home after work to that dangerous thing called “time on my hands.” Monday was Pottery, Tuesday was Yoga, on Wednesday I took African Dance. On Thursday, I chose Self Defense. If I got withdrawal insomnia and needed to roam the streets at 3 a.m., I’d feel safer if I knew how to defend myself.

I just happened to stumble across a sign for a new Nicotine Anonymous support group on Friday evening – the day I was most vulnerable to relapse. After the meeting, I had dinner with my new non-smoking friends. I vowed to stay put for one year until I got my one-year quit chip. After that milestone, I could shake up my rigid routine. On weekends, I got a lot of sleep, did a lot of walking with friends and swam laps like a manic mermaid. Routines and being on autopilot worked for me. The first week of January had always lacked the structure I needed. I marvelled at the proliferation of big, beautiful red X’s blooming on the calendar, marking my resolution’s progress.

It’s been almost 27 years since that inauspicious date – since I finally achieved my “new year’s resolution” and slayed the nicotine beast for good. I’m still sprinting to catch the green light and trudging up steep hills while chatting away with my walking companions – who might very well wish I were more out of breath.

Each year, I privately celebrate the most significant date of the year for me: March 27. Happy Quit Day!

I’m so relieved I finally quit New Year’s Resolutions. I love the freedom to choose a resolution day that works for me. And if I fail with future resolutions? I dust myself off, pick another date and try, try again.

Andrea Darvill lives in Christina Lake, B.C.